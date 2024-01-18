Column: US appeals court invites Supreme Court to revisit shield for federal agency commissioners

By Alison Frankel

Jan 18 (Reuters) - If the U.S. Supreme Court is still hankering, after Wednesday’s marathon arguments over court deference to federal agencies, to reconsider precedent empowering the so-called administrative state, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has a suggestion: It may be time to revisit the 1935 Supreme Court decision that protects commissioners on the most powerful federal agencies from being fired at the whim of the president.

The 5th Circuit ruled on Wednesday that the structure of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission does not violate constitutional separation-of-powers doctrine, even though the agency's five commissioners cannot be removed by the president without good cause.

But the appeals court reached that conclusion only because the Supreme Court has not explicitly renounced its 1935 precedent in Humphrey’s Executor v. U.S., which held that the president does not have unfettered authority to remove commissioners of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Judge Don Willet, writing for the 5th Circuit majority in the court's 2-1 decision, questioned the viability of the New Deal-era holding in the Humphrey's case. Humphrey's seems to be “out of step with prevailing Supreme Court sentiment,” Willet said, adding that “the logic of Humphrey’s may have been overtaken” by more recent Supreme Court decisions on the scope of the president's power to remove agency heads.

Willet said the 5th Circuit nevertheless cannot leapfrog over the Supreme Court. “As middle-management circuit judges, we must follow binding precedent,” Willet wrote, adding that Humphrey's "has not been overruled – at least not yet.”

Willett could hardly have been more blatant than if he had flashed a bat signal in the sky above 1 First Street in Washington.

And a dissent by Judge Edith Jones even provided the Supreme Court with a rationale for ditching Humphrey’s precedent. The Supreme Court based its 1935 decision on the premise that the FTC was an independent, multi-headed agency whose five commissioners did not exercise executive power. But in the modern era, Jones said, agencies such as the Consumer Product Safety Commission clearly do wield the power of the executive branch, issuing and enforcing regulations that carry hefty penalties.

Jones argued in her dissent that her 5th Circuit colleagues should have sidestepped Humphrey’s precedent because modern-day agencies function so differently than the FTC of 1935. Willet and Judge James Dennis disagreed on the application of the 1935 decision in the case against the Consumer Product Safety Commission. But it’s easy to see how the current Supreme Court might eventually follow Jones’ reasoning to decide that federal agencies have outgrown Humphrey’s premise.

If the justices end up agreeing with Jones, the impact would be profound. As the Justice Department pointed out in its 5th Circuit brief, the commissioners heading up a raft of crucial federal agencies -- including the FTC, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Labor Relations Board – are shielded by Humphrey’s Executor precedent from peremptory dismissal by the president. Those agencies would presumably function quite differently if commissioners could be fired without good cause.

The 5th Circuit case was brought by Consumers’ Research and By Two LP, two self-described “educational organizations that conduct research on consumer products.” The groups filed Freedom of Information Act requests for information from the CPSC, then sued to challenge its structure when the agency initially declined to supply the sought-after information and denied the groups’ request for a fee waiver.

The trial court, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle of Tyler, Texas, granted partial summary judgment to the groups in 2022, holding that Consumer Product Safety commissioners were unconstitutionally insulated from accountability to the president. Kernodle acknowledged Humphrey’s precedent. But he said the Supreme Court’s recent opinions addressing the president’s power to remove agency heads – most notably in 2020’s Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – shifted the focus of inquiry to whether federal agencies wielded executive power. The consumer product agency exercises significant regulatory power, Kernodle said, so Humphrey’s does not apply.

On appeal, the Justice Department contested the groups’ standing to pursue their constitutional claim, since the consumer protection agency ended up responding to their FOIA requests and waiving their fees.

And on the merits, the DOJ argued, the case is easy: For almost a century, even as the Supreme Court has pushed back on federal agencies with different structures, the justices have left in place Humphrey’s protection for the heads of independent, multi-member commissions.

Jones Day, which represents the groups challenging the CPSC structure, countered that the Supreme Court has made clear, in Seila and other cases, that Humphrey’s precedent does not cover agencies that exert the power of the executive branch.

“By ignoring that holding, it is the government that is urging this court to disregard Supreme Court precedent and extend Humphrey's Executor to permit a restriction on the president the justices have never upheld,” Jones Day told the 5th Circuit.

I emailed Brett Shumate of Jones Day, who argued at the 5th Circuit for By Two and Consumers’ Research, to ask if the groups plan to seek Supreme Court review. He did not respond. I also did not hear back from a Justice Department spokesperson.

But it’s a good bet that Jones Day’s clients – which were cheered on at the 5th Circuit by amici from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the New Civil Liberties Alliance and several other right-leaning public interest groups – will ask the Supreme Court to take up their case and overturn Humphrey’s precedent.

If the court grants review, it’s going to be seismic. In Wednesday’s cases, after all, the justices were debating only the degree of deference that courts should pay to agency expertise.

The CPSC case could determine whether these purportedly independent agencies can even operate with any degree of independence.

Read more:

US Supreme Court appears split over US agency powers in fishing dispute

US Supreme Court to review federal agency powers in fishing dispute

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.