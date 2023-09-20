Column: Uber's top officials can’t dodge depositions in class action over IPO

By Alison Frankel

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Even the apex doctrine – the controversial judge-made principle that high-ranking corporate officials deserve special protection from abusive or harassing discovery demands – has its limits.

Just ask Uber’s CEO, CFO and board members.

The ride-hailing and delivery company is facing a securities class action over its 2019 IPO, which raised $8 billion. Investors allege that Uber’s offering documents misrepresented the company’s financial condition, passenger safety record and “growth at any cost” business model.

Uber has refuted the claims, but U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg of San Francisco denied the company’s motion to dismiss the case in 2020 and certified a class of Uber IPO investors in 2022.

This spring, with discovery deadlines approaching, lead plaintiffs lawyers from Labaton Sucharow told Uber’s lawyers at Shearman & Sterling that they needed hours of deposition testimony from no fewer than 16 of the company’s top officials, including CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, CFO Nelson Chai and every Uber board member at the time of the IPO. Uber said that demand was precisely the sort of harassment that the apex doctrine was developed to avert.

Unable to reach a compromise, the two sides laid out their arguments in a joint letter in July to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu of Oakland, California. Apex doctrine precedent, Uber said, requires plaintiffs to make every effort to obtain information from other sources before demanding testimony from top-ranking executives. The investors in this case, Uber argued, hadn’t even conducted depositions of lower-level Uber witnesses or witnesses designated as corporate defendants before insisting on hours-long depositions with more than a dozen apex witnesses.

Moreover, according to Uber, the apex doctrine holds that high-level corporate officials can’t be forced to testify unless they're shown to have unique, relevant knowledge — and, Uber argued, most of the apex witnesses in the IPO case, including Khosrowshahi, have no such information.

The IPO investors countered that the CEO obviously had unique personal knowledge that was relevant to the case, given that many of the alleged misrepresentations cited in their complaint came from a letter written by Khosrowshahi. Lead counsel at Labaton also argued that 14 of the apex witnesses are individually named as defendants in the IPO class action, so investors are entitled to their deposition testimony to prepare for their potential trial testimony.

The magistrate, Ryu, ordered both sides to prepare a chart detailing precisely what information plaintiffs sought from each of the apex witnesses and whether that information was available without deposing them. (The 79-page chart, docketed on Aug. 31, is completely redacted.) Ryu asked Uber and investors to try to reach a compromise. They told her they could not, in a Sept. 12 letter.

So Ryu resolved the dispute in an order on Tuesday. She sided almost entirely with investors. The judge said Uber’s CEO and CFO must each sit for seven-hour depositions. Investors are entitled to depose all of the board members from the time of the IPO, the judge said, although she gave Labaton less time for those depositions than investors had originally sought.

Ryu also agreed with investors that three other high-ranking Uber executives had relevant information, but because of potential overlaps in the evidence Labaton is seeking from them, the judge gave investors a choice of conducting seven-hour depositions with any two of the three executives or deposing each of the three for five hours.

Discovery in the case was supposed to end on Wednesday, but Ryu said that investors have until Dec. 20 to complete the apex depositions.

An Uber spokesperson declined to comment. I emailed lead shareholder counsel from Labaton and liaison counsel from Levi & Korsinsky but did not hear back.

I took particular note of Ryu’s apex doctrine ruling in the Uber case because I reported earlier this summer on a less investor-friendly decision from the judge in a shareholder class action accusing Alphabet of misrepresenting user privacy vulnerabilities in some of the company's 2018 securities filings.

In the Alphabet case, plaintiffs lawyers from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd broadly asserted that the apex doctrine improperly creates “a caste litigation system where someone, just by virtue of their title, can say ... I am not subject to the same discovery inconveniences that other, less important people are.”

Ryu agreed that elements of the doctrine “don’t feel entirely fair,” but said at a hearing on the discovery dispute that courts have decided it’s important to prevent harassment of top officials solely to give plaintiffs litigation leverage.

The judge eventually ruled that Alphabet honchos Larry Page, Sundar Pichai and Ruth Porat could not entirely evade depositions, but said time and subject-matter limits were appropriate. She ordered the two sides to come up with a plan reflecting those limitations.

Robbins Geller instead asked the judge in Alphabet’s case, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White of Oakland, to reverse parts of Ryu’s ruling. He denied the request just before he recused himself from the case, which is now being overseen by U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson.

Robbins Geller refused to let go. On Tuesday — coincidentally, the same day that Ryu refused to shield Uber’s apex witnesses from being deposed — the firm asked Ryu to reconsider her ruling from last July. The firm argued that the apex doctrine is not only unmoored from the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure but is an affront to the concept of equal justice.

“Considering the demographic realities of our country’s socioeconomic strata generally and executive-level positions particularly, the euphemistically titled ‘apex doctrine’ is a ‘Discrimination Doctrine,'” Robbins Geller said.

Alphabet did not respond to my query. Its lawyers said in Tuesday’s filing, a joint discovery report, that the company never even sought to preclude depositions based on executives’ job titles but merely asked that plaintiffs depose other witnesses first in order to determine where Page, Pichai and Porat can offer unique, relevant information.

Alphabet told Ryu that it’s time for Robbins Geller to focus on resolving the dispute instead of lobbing rhetorical attacks at the doctrine.

I don’t think that’s going to happen.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

