Column: U.S. Supreme Court's 'duty to sit' in new ethics code could strengthen shield for misconduct

By Hassan Kanu

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court released its first formal code of conduct on Monday, announcing that it was taking action after years of outside pressure by gathering already existing rules in one place in order to “dispel” a “misunderstanding” that the justices don’t abide by any ethics rules.

The new code received immediate criticism, with some observers pointing out that it lacks an enforcement mechanism and doesn’t actually include any new rules that would adequately address the justices’ recent ethical lapses.

The 15-page document is mostly a reprint of major provisions of the ethics rules that apply to all other federal judges, including the central principle that judges should avoid even creating the impression that they might be biased. It includes restrictions on accepting gifts, participating in fundraising for outside groups, and rules about not letting outside relationships influence judgment, among other mandates.

In one sense, the court’s move represents some progress in terms of acknowledging the growing public concern about some justices’ conduct, including close ties and appearances with political operatives, and their relationships and gifts received from wealthy benefactors.

On the other hand, the code of conduct itself – the provisions that are in fact new or different from those that apply in other federal courts – shows hardly any change in the court’s recalcitrant attitude toward ethics reform, as I see it.

In fact, the court looks to be moving in the opposite direction: The new provisions seem to make it harder to compel the justices to recuse themselves or to make it easier for justices to engage in the very same actions that have drawn forceful objections from the public, Congress and the president.

To my mind, that indicates the justices will likely continue to resist meaningful ethical regulation.

The Supreme Court press office didn’t respond to my request for comment.

Perhaps most notably, the justices codified a so-called “duty to sit,” a doctrine which emphasizes that judges should resist recusal and decide cases unless grounds for disqualification are undeniably clear. In other words, the "duty to sit" calls for judges to only disqualify themselves in situations where it is essentially indisputable that they have a bias.

That’s in stark contrast to longstanding ethics principles and the rule in other federal courts, which make disqualification mandatory if the question of potential bias is even a close call: Recusal is required if a judge’s impartiality “might reasonably be questioned.”

Indeed, the Supreme Court’s conception of the duty to sit, which some scholars have described “the pernicious version,” has “long been abolished in federal law,” and rejected by the American Bar Association and the bulk of judicial ethics experts, Jeffrey Stempel, a law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, wrote in a 2009 paper.

To put the matter plainly, the justices adopted a rule requiring themselves to almost always err on the side of non-recusal, even though the central principles of judicial ethics and the consensus among ethics practitioners and scholars shows that the presumption should run in exactly the opposite direction.

Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told me the justices' simply afforded themselves "too much latitude" in the rules.

“If you’re going to take the position that the duty to sit overrides the duty of disqualification, then you also have to acknowledge that you have an even more important obligation to avoid situations that create the appearance of a loss of independence or impartiality,” Canter said. “You have to hold yourself to even higher standards and avoid situations that might create the appearance of a loss of independence or impartiality in the first place."

Stempel told me that the court’s decision to establish formal rules is a positive step forward, adding that "we would really be better off without the duty to sit doctrine."

The court explained its formal adoption of the duty partly via citation to a 2004 memo by late Justice Antonin Scalia. He argued for a robust duty-to-sit doctrine, saying it was necessary because the court operates with nine justices cannot select replacements for judges who are disqualified – unlike procedures in the lower courts.

"The loss of even one Justice may undermine the 'fruitful interchange of minds which is indispensable' to the Court’s decision-making process," the court wrote in the code. It's also important to avoid recusal in most cases because the loss of a justice is "effectively the same as casting a vote against the petitioner," the court added. "The petitioner needs five votes to overturn the judgment below, and it makes no difference whether the needed fifth vote is missing because it has been cast for the other side, or because it has not been cast at all.”

But scholars including Stempel have long asserted that those arguments are simply unavailing and have called for alternative approaches to the issue. The court can appoint panels of alternate appellate court judges, for example, Stempel said, or the justices could simply reject petitions that represent serious or multiple conflicts, and take up a later case that presents the same legal questions and issues.

Instead, the justices have granted themselves permission to participate in cases where disqualification is required, and in others where disqualification would have been a better course.

The court’s new code of conduct is hardly reassuring, and instead points to the need for continuing public pressure on the justices, and for Congress to take meaningful action to regulate the court.

(Reporting by Hassan Kanu)

((hassan.Kanu@thomsonreuters.com;))

