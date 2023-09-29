Column: U.S. Supreme Court to decide if SEC disclosure violations are valid basis for shareholder fraud claims

By Alison Frankel

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Securities class action defendants and their lawyers are very good at attracting the attention of the U.S. Supreme Court by predicting that terrible things will happen if the justices don’t intervene.

The latest case in point: On Friday, the Supreme Court granted a petition by Macquarie Infrastructure Corp to review a 2022 ruling in which the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed a class of shareholders to proceed with securities fraud claims based on, among other things, the company’s alleged violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s administrative disclosure rules. (The company is now renamed Atlantic Aviation Infrastructure Corp, but I’ll call it MIC, as both sides did in Supreme Court briefing.)

MIC’s lawyers at Winston & Strawn told the Supreme Court that the 2nd Circuit stands alone in its insistence that the violation of an SEC rule requiring the disclosure of potentially important trends or uncertainties can be the basis of a private shareholder fraud class action. (The rule, known as Item 303 of Regulation S-K, is intended to provide investors with information about issues that, in the view of corporate leaders, are reasonably likely to affect the company's future operations or finances.)

In a direct split with the 2nd Circuit, MIC said, the 9th Circuit explicitly held in 2014’s In re NVIDIA Corporation Securities Litigation that violations of the SEC rule cannot, by themselves, justify shareholder class actions.

The 9th Circuit decision, in turn, relied on reasoning from a 3rd Circuit ruling written in 2000 by then-Judge Samuel Alito, as Winston & Strawn noted several times in its petition.

Without a resolution of the circuit split, MIC said, plaintiffs will forum shop to bring Item 303 cases in the 2nd Circuit. And unless the Supreme Court reins in the 2nd Circuit, argued MIC and its supporters from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, companies will try to avert those cases by larding up their securities filings with all kinds of defensive disclosures about remotely conceivable risks. Over-disclosure, said MIC and the Chamber, undermines the SEC’s rule – and leaves investors without a meaningful way to assess risk.

MIC also warned, with amicus backing from the Washington Legal Foundation, that the 2nd Circuit’s approach exceeds the bounds of Supreme Court precedent on shareholders’ right to sue companies for fraud. The SEC’s disclosure rule is inherently subjective and flexible, MIC said. That’s a bad fit, Winston & Strawn argued, for private securities fraud claims under the Exchange Act, which require plaintiffs to show intentional deception.

Or, as MCI’s counsel of record, Linda Coberly of Winston & Strawn, told me in an email, “The 2nd Circuit’s decision expands private securities liability beyond what Congress intended and may actually impair the quality and clarity of the information investors receive.”

That was a sufficiently alarming prediction to persuade at least four justices (presumably including Alito) to take the case, which gives the Supreme Court a new opportunity to resolve an issue it first agreed to hear in 2017's Leidos Inc. v. Indiana Public Retirement System, but didn’t get a chance to decide because the underlying class action settled.

Now let’s consider the flip side of MIC’s predictions.

As the lead plaintiffs in the underlying shareholder class action pointed out in their brief opposing Supreme Court review, securities class action defendants similarly predicted disaster when they pitched the 2017 Leidos case, warning the justices that markets would be upended because the 2nd Circuit had exposed companies to “potentially massive liability for omitting information that might later be found to be a ‘trend’ or ‘uncertainty’ under Item 303.”

That didn’t happen, according to the opposition brief from shareholders’ counsel of record, David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick. It’s actually quite rare, Frederick argued, for securities class action plaintiffs to assert a claim for SEC disclosure rule violations. Even in the purported hub of such cases, the 2nd Circuit, only 12 lawsuits a year, on average, cite the SEC rule as the basis of a claim.

And those claims, moreover, almost never succeed. The 2nd Circuit, according to the shareholders’ brief, requires plaintiffs asserting a claim based on Item 303 disclosure violations to show that the omitted information meets the Supreme Court’s high bar for materiality in private securities litigation. The 2nd Circuit also, the brief said, requires shareholders to show that the company intended to defraud investors by violating the SEC disclosure rule.

So it’s not surprising, according to the opposition brief, that it’s been six years since any securities class action defendant asked the Supreme Court to look anew at the difference between the 9th and 2nd Circuit approaches (which, according to shareholders, are not nearly as divergent as MIC portrayed them to be).

In that entire six-year stretch, shareholders said, the split between the 2nd and 9th Circuits might have changed the outcome of precisely one case.

Shareholders pointed out that even the MIC case – which involves allegations that the company misled investors about the impact of impending international maritime regulations that ended up slashing the market for its fuel storage services – would have gone forward without the disclosure violation claim because plaintiffs accused MIC of other misstatements and omissions.

Obviously, shareholders failed to convince the Supreme Court that Item 303 claims are too piffling to occupy the justices’ time. I emailed Frederick and lead plaintiffs' counsel in the class action, Salvatore Graziano of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, to ask about the Supreme Court’s grant of review but didn’t hear back.

One consolation for shareholders is that if history is a guide, the U.S. government will back their argument that Item 303 can be the basis of an Exchange Act claim as long as shareholders can show the requisite materiality and fraudulent intent. The Justice Department and the SEC took that position in an amicus brief in the 2017 case.

And besides, according to shareholders, it will be no big deal if they lose at the Supreme Court: By their own account, the issue just isn’t very important.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

