Column: Top women IP lawyers take on patent law's gender gap

Aug 17 (Reuters) - It’s easy to bemoan the slow progress women have made in scaling the upper echelons of Big Law, including one of the most elusive positions of all: lead trial counsel.

The question is, what to do about it? How might more women get a chance to call the shots in court?

Women were first chair in just 10% of patent cases that went to trial in 2019, a research fellow at NYU Law’s Engelberg Center on Innovation Law and Policy found – an increase of less than 2 points compared with nine years earlier.

Considering women have been attending law school in roughly equal or greater numbers than men for more than 30 years, this strikes me as both disgraceful and depressing.

It’s also why I applaud a new initiative by a group of prominent women intellectual property lawyers to address the first-chair imbalance – though they’re not doing it to benefit themselves, at least not directly.

These women are among the lucky few who’ve broken the glass ceiling to become lead IP litigators, while others are senior in-house counsel at Fortune 500 companies. They’ve already made it to the top.

Now, they’re banding together to help those behind them with an intensive training program that kicks off its inaugural session August 25 – 27 in San Francisco.

In part, what makes the effort, dubbed the Lead Counsel Summit, unusual is that so many of the project’s founders regularly go head-to-head in pitching for IP work. “We’re a group of competitors who are putting that aside to try to solve a problem,” said Rachael Lamkin, who joined Baker Botts as a partner from her own boutique, Lamkin IP Defense, in June.

About six months ago, Lamkin got the idea for the summit: What if she and fellow women leaders of the IP bar hand-picked a group of junior partners – women within striking distance of attaining first chair status – to “raise them up, put the ladder down, whatever your metaphor is,” Lamkin said, by teaching them what it takes to be lead counsel.

She started reaching out to fellow lawyers, recruiting a leadership team of 18 women – 11 law firm partners and seven in-house counsel – including Mel Bostwick at Orrick, Daralyn Durie at Morrison & Foerster and Katherine Helm at Dechert. In-house lawyers include LinkedIn director of intellectual property Renee DuBord Brown, Cisco deputy general counsel Sarita Venkat and Genentech assistant general counsel Rebecca Grant.

“As a client, it’s my responsibility to push for change,” Laurie Charrington, director of patent litigation at Netflix, told me. That means “demanding better representation – not just female lawyers, but also minority and other under-represented groups,” she said. “It’s not enough to tack on a couple of diverse (lawyers) to a pitch or team.”

Saina Shamilov, who co-leads Fenwick & West’s patent litigation practice, told me she and the other summit founders assume the junior partners tapped to participate in the free program “are already substantively good – they can substantively perform the first chair role.”

But that’s not enough. What Shamilov calls the “soft skills” of leadership and business generation are also crucial.

“It’s about building your team and presenting yourself as lead counsel” as well as finding your own style as a litigator, said summit co-organizer Bita Rahebi, who co-chairs MoFo’s global IP litigation group.

The summit includes panels on topics such as business development, what it means to "own" a case, in-court presentation at the podium, attire and the importance of authenticity. Jury consultants as well as professional trial and life coaches will also be on hand for guidance.

The weekend training culminates in a mock pitch to a panel of real in-house counsel, who'll provide feedback. That's followed by mock opening arguments before a panel of current and retired federal judges, among them U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia DeMarchi and retired Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Laporte, who will also critique the performances.

The 10 women selected to participate come from Baker Botts, Choate Hall & Stewart, Irell & Manella, Dechert, Fenwick, Goodwin, MoFo, Tensegrity, Turner Boyd and Womble Bond Dickinson.

Organizers hope to expand the number of participants at future summits, which will be held annually, but said they wanted to keep the inaugural cohort small.

The goal is for 25% of each graduating class to serve in lead counsel roles in significant litigations or appeals in the next two years.

The need for such a program is underscored by research by Patricia Martone, a fellow at NYU Law’s Engelberg Center, who spent 47 years as an IP partner at firms including MoFo, Ropes & Gray and Fish & Neave before retiring in 2020.

Martone, who is not involved in the summit, told me that she combed through Lex Machina data for the years 2010 and 2019, examining the docket of every district court utility patent infringement trial to determine how often women were lead counsel. In a paper published last year, she found women comprised 8.1 % of first chairs at trial in 2010 and 9.8% of first chairs at trial in 2019.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I thought it should have improved by now.”

Martone identified persistent barriers including implicit gender bias, excessive focus by firms on profitability over mentorship and training, and burnout by talented women stretched thin.

With its science and technology-heavy focus, patent litigation tends to be more male-dominated than other practice areas. Martone points to a 2015 American Bar Association report that found women were lead counsel in 24% of all civil cases – still under-represented, but more in line with the percentage of women who are partners at large firms. (That's another problem for another day.)

Change won’t come overnight. But the summit’s founders hope to seed firms with new crops of first-chair ready women – and that other top attorneys may be inspired to hold similar sessions.

“As an IP lawyer, this is a funny thing to say,” Lamkin told me. “I hope we get copied.”

