Column: The lawyer, the lottery winners – and larceny

Aug 9 (Reuters) - A lucky soul in Florida on Tuesday won the biggest-ever Mega Millions lottery jackpot — $1.58 billion. For the rest us who have daydreamed of yachts and private islands despite the 1-in-302-million odds of winning, here’s some consolation: Dealing with sudden, massive wealth is not easy.

Admittedly, on the list of problems to have, this is not the worst. Still, look at what happened to three past winners. Federal prosecutors say they were defrauded of $107 million by a lawyer who devised a niche practice representing lottery winners, including the previous top Mega Millions winner.

The underlying facts of the case offer a fascinating window into challenges that lottery winners face — and how even the most cautious among them can be duped.

Self-styled “lottery lawyer” Jason Kurland was sentenced to 13 years in prison in June following his conviction at trial in July 2022 of wire fraud and money laundering charges. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn also ordered him to forfeit $64.6 million.

Kurland is represented by Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, which this week replaced counsel from Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello. “We are reviewing the record and think we’ll do well for him," David Lewis, a partner at Aidala, told me.

Last month, Kurland moved to appeal his conviction to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In a July 20 motion seeking to remain free on bail, Kurland argued that the warrantless seizure of his cell phone, which he said “contained confidential and privileged attorney-client communications,” was unconstitutional.

Prosecutors in court papers countered that the seizure was legal, and that “overwhelming evidence, unconnected to Kurland’s phone” supports his conviction. They’ve also urged the appeals court to keep in place Garaufis’ order that Kurland report to prison on Oct. 18.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan did not respond to a request for comment.

Between mid-2018 and mid-2020, Kurland was a partner at 235-lawyer Rivkin Radler on Long Island, where he earned about $500,000 a year, according to court papers, successfully pitching himself as a go-to adviser for new lottery winners.

The firm, which fired him the day of his arrest, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kurland in his sentencing memo said he fell into the practice area by chance, representing a friend of a friend who needed help after he won a jackpot. The work took off from there.

The first thing a lottery winner should do, Kurland toldVice Magazine in a 2016 interview about his practice, is “call a lawyer for sure — I am talking about if you win $1 million or more.”

“Do people lose money to scams a lot?” the reporter asked.

“Oh tons of times,” he replied. “A lot of these winners are not sophisticated enough to see it, so you really have to rely on the professionals.”

That’s what “Beth Smith” and her husband Steve – pseudonyms used by the court because the South Carolina couple have remained anonymous after collecting a $1.5 billion jackpot in 2019 – thought they were doing when they hired Kurland.

Per their retainer agreement, the Smiths paid Kurland’s firm $200,000 upfront, followed by a $50,000 monthly fee for his services. To their knowledge, this “represented the entirety of the fees associated with Kurland’s legal representation,” prosecutors said.

To keep their identity concealed, the Smiths deposited their lottery winnings in bank accounts and trusts that Kurland established, and they gave him sole control over the money.

They did however require Kurland to agree not to withdraw more than $5,000 without their written consent.

Nice idea, but no. Prosecutors said Kurland secretly transferred $19.5 million from the Smiths’ bank account in April 2020 in connection with a business deal to purchase personal protective equipment from China during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said Kurland hoped he would “get lucky" and that he could use the investment to cover up previous losses, but that the money was stolen by others or lost.

Prosecutors also said Kurland steered the Smiths and other clients to invest in unsuccessful businesses including merchant cash advance companies providing financing to small businesses. He allegedly failed to disclose he was a co-owner of the companies, and that he got a 1% kickback for his clients’ investments. Prosecutors said the lottery winners lost more than $59 million as a result.

“The victims thought they had hired an attorney that they could trust, and what they got was a wolf in sheep's clothing,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Pellegrino said in his opening statement at trial, according to a transcript.

At sentencing, Kurland’s lawyers argued that he acted in good faith. He believed the investments would be profitable for his clients, they said, and “would earn back both their principal and the substantial interest.”

They also said Kurland was deceived by his co-defendants, whom they said repeatedly assured him that the personal protective equipment deal “was solid and that his clients would be repaid in full.”

There’s more than a little irony in play here. If the lottery winners hired Kurland so they wouldn’t get scammed, this would make their lawyer the biggest patsy of them all.

Florida Mega Millions winner take note – and proceed with caution.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene; editing by Leigh Jones)

