Column: Terror victims get no help from US Supreme Court’s latest ruling on jurisdiction

By Alison Frankel

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The United States government and the family of a U.S. citizen who was stabbed to death in a 2018 attack outside a shopping mall in the West Bank were hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 27 ruling in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co would be a lifeline for plaintiffs with Anti-Terrorism Act claims against the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority.

Instead, the Supreme Court’s Mallory decision sank plaintiffs’ hopes of reviving their lawsuit at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 2nd Circuit ruled on Friday that family members of Ari Yoel Fuld, the slain U.S. citizen, may not proceed with their lawsuit against the PLO and the Palestinian Authority because U.S. courts do not have jurisdiction to hear the case, despite a 2019 federal law that was specifically intended to establish venue in U.S. courts for Anti-Terrorism Act claims against those defendants.

Congress enacted the 2019 law, known as the Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, in response to a series of appellate rulings in which the 2nd and D.C. Circuits held that Anti-Terrorism Act plaintiffs could not show why their lawsuits against the PLO and the Palestinian Authority should be heard in U.S. courts.

The 2019 statute mandated that the PLO and the Palestinian Authority would be deemed to have consented to U.S. jurisdiction if, after the law’s passage, they maintained offices or conducted business in the U.S. or if they made payments to individuals (or their family members) who were responsible for “any act of terrorism that injured or killed a national of the United States.”

The law was held to be unconstitutional in a 2022 decision dismissing Fuld’s case. That ruling, by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan, concluded that the 2019 law was an unconstitutional violation of the due process rights of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority. The attack on Fuld was horrific, Furman said, and his case against the Palestinian groups was “morally compelling.” But Congress, the trial judge said, could not use “sleight of hand” to abrogate defendants’ constitutional rights.

Fuld’s lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer appealed Furman’s ruling to the 2nd Circuit, as did the U.S. Justice Department, which had entered the case to defend the constitutionality of the 2019 law.

They faced a skeptical three-judge panel at oral arguments in May. But then the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Mallory ruling, which, as you probably recall, held that the constitution’s Due Process Clause does not prevent states from requiring corporations to consent to the jurisdiction of their courts as a condition of registering to conduct business. The justices’ ruling was fractured, but the court made clear that defendants’ consent remains a viable path to jurisdiction.

Fuld’s lawyers persuaded the 2nd Circuit to order post-argument briefing on whether the Supreme Court’s endorsement in Mallory of jurisdiction-by-consent applied to the 2019 law warning the PLO and the Palestinian Authority that certain conduct would expose them to U.S. courts’ jurisdiction.

You will not be surprised to hear that Fuld and the Justice Department told the 2nd Circuit that Mallory helps their case. The DOJ said the Supreme Court's Mallory decision recognized the validity of a statute that deemed defendants to have consented to jurisdiction by dint of voluntary activity. The 2019 federal law at issue in the Fuld case, the Justice Department said, put the Palestinian defendants on notice that if they took particular actions, they would trigger U.S. jurisdiction.

Fuld’s lawyers similarly argued (among other things) that the Supreme Court’s Mallory ruling stands for the principle that defendants need not explicitly consent to jurisdiction but can imply consent even through conduct that may seem technical.

Defense lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs countered that the Pennsylvania statute at issue in the Mallory case – which required out-of-state companies to consent to Pennsylvania jurisdiction as a condition of registering to do business in the state – represented an exchange: Out-of-state companies obtained a benefit from consenting to jurisdiction. The Supreme Court acknowledged that exchange in analyzing whether the statute implied consent, the Palestinian entities argued. But the federal law imposing jurisdiction over them, the defendants said, was entirely one-sided so could not imply consent.

The 2nd Circuit panel agreed. Judges Pierre Leval and Joseph Bianco and U.S. District Judge John Koeltl of Manhattan, sitting by designation, said the Pennsylvania consent-by-registration statute at issue in the Mallory case implied a waiver of due process rights that the Palestinian defendants never agreed to.

“A defendant may give its consent as part of a bargain: The defendant seeks and obtains a benefit that the forum has to offer, and the defendant agrees to be sued in that jurisdiction in exchange,” Koeltl wrote for the panel. “But consent cannot be found based solely on a government decree pronouncing that activities unrelated to being sued in the forum will be ‘deemed’ to be ‘consent’ to jurisdiction there.”

The 2nd Circuit said, notably, that the PLO and the Palestinian Authority had received no benefit from the 2019 law. The groups are precluded under different statutes from conducting business or maintaining offices in the U.S., and the 2019 law did not purport to restore those rights in exchange for their consent to U.S. court jurisdiction.

Fuld counsel Kent Yalowitz of Arnold & Porter said the panel’s ruling is at odds with the Supreme Court’s Mallory decision and other doctrine. “We believe the 2nd Circuit’s decision dangerously restricts Congressional power,” he said. Yalowitz declined to comment on a possible Supreme Court petition.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to an email query.

Defense counsel Gassan Baloul of Squire Patton Boggs said in an email statement that the 2nd Circuit offered “a powerful ratification of constitutional due process protections,” assuring that such rights “cannot be sacrificed by ‘singling out’ minorities for disparate jurisdictional treatment in the U.S. courts.”

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

