Column: Tainted baby food claims become uphill litigation battle

By Jenna Greene

Sept 7 (Reuters) - It’s hard to envision a more sympathetic plaintiff than a chubby-cheeked baby being spoon-fed pureed sweet potatoes or rice cereal.

Now imagine the food is tainted with toxic heavy metals including lead and arsenic that could cause irreversible brain damage.

That's what a 2021 report by a congressional subcommittee found. Based on internal manufacturers’ documents, the report revealed "significant levels" of neurotoxins in some baby foods, especially rice and root vegetable-based products, with the potential to “endanger infant neurological development.”

Cue the lawsuits?

Not so fast.

Fewer than a dozen cases linking baby food to autism and ADHD have been filed nationwide to date, according to the lawyers involved. And so far, the plaintiffs are 0 for 2.

The defendants, which include Nestle's NESN.S Gerber unit, Beech-Nut Nutrition, Earth’s Best maker Hain Celestial Group HAIN.O and several others, strongly dispute allegations that their products are unsafe and say the elements in question occur naturally in soil and water.

Their latest courtroom win came earlier this month in California, after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge nixed crucial expert testimony calculating the dose of heavy metals ingested from baby food.

That left the parents of 9-year-old Noah Cantabrana unable to make their case that tainted baby food was a substantial factor in causing their son’s autism spectrum disorder as well as his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Their lawsuit alleged the companies "knowingly sold baby foods containing dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" and failed to warn parents of the contaminants. Judge Lawrence Riff dismissed the case on summary judgment on Sept. 1.

While acknowledging some baby food may contain "miniscule" amounts of naturally occurring heavy metals, Beech-Nut Nutrition in a statement said the court did not find reliable scientific evidence to support a link between this and the plaintiff’s autism or ADHD. The company said it does “extensive" product testing to ensure food safety.

Hain Celestial in a statement said "the court reached the correct conclusion,” and that the company stands by the safety of its products.

The case to me underscores the gulf that can arise between litigation and science — and the challenge of trying to prove causation.

It's difficult to bring cases “with a novel theory of damages, when there’s not a lot of science behind it yet,” said Bill Marler, a plaintiffs’ side food safety lawyer who is not involved in the baby food litigation.

Recall that tobacco companies starting in the 1950s defeated hundreds of private lawsuits, successfully arguing for more than 30 years that plaintiffs offered insufficient proof that cigarette smoking caused lung cancer — before ultimately shelling out about $200 billion in a master settlement agreement.

The baby food litigation is proving even trickier. The heavy metal elements at issue are widely distributed in the environment, found in soil, air, food, water and industrial products — and can also cross the placenta, exposing the fetus while still in utero.

“It seems a fact that virtually all neo-nates and infants are exposed to and have a dose of these metals in their bodies,” Riff said during a hearing in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, according to a court transcript. “Yet not all children have these disorders.”

Trying to prove baby food makers are to blame for the ones who do is a steep hill to climb – though the plaintiffs have made some headway.

Before retiring from the Los Angeles County Superior Court bench last year and handing the baby food case off to Riff, Judge Amy Hogue held a “Sargon” hearing, where trial courts act as the gatekeeper for what scientific evidence can be admissible at trial.

She ruled that the plaintiffs’ experts used sound methodologies to conclude that toxic heavy metals “are capable of being a substantial factor” in causing autism and ADHD.

The remaining question: Did the metals in baby food cause Noah Cantabrana’s brain injury specifically?

That’s where the plaintiffs’ experts in a second Sargon hearing fell short. Key to the inquiry was establishing the boy’s cumulative dose of heavy metals. But Riff found the expert’s methodology here was “a too-far leap of logic and a too-great analytical gap to be tolerated.”

In dismissing the case, Riff also noted that Noah ate foods by all seven defendant companies. While he said a jury could “probably find” that their products as a whole were a substantial factor in Noah’s injury, the plaintiffs didn’t show any particular defendant’s products were to blame.

Still, the plaintiff's lawyers say they aren't giving up.

“We are undeterred,” said Alexandra Walsh, who represents the Cantabrana family along with Wisner Baum’s R. Brent Wisner.

A former U.S. Supreme Court clerk, Walsh was a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and co-founder of a litigation boutique with Beth Wilkinson before launching her own plaintiff-side firm in 2021.

The baby food makers have tapped their own heavy hitters from firms including Covington & Burling, Williams & Connolly and King & Spalding.

Wisner said via email that the shortcomings Riff flagged can be remedied, either on appeal or in a new case. “We just need to make sure our experts account for everything.”

That strikes me as easier said than done, at least given the current scientific limits in understanding the exact causes of autism. But given the stakes on all sides, I don't see this fight ending anytime soon.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene; editing by Leigh Jones)

