Column: Sysco cedes antitrust claims to litigation funder Burford as two sides drop cases

June 29 (Reuters) - When food distribution giant Sysco SYY.Nsued litigation financier Burford Capital in March for allegedly grabbing control of the company's price-fixing cases, litigation funding critics were quick to seize on the case as a prime example of the perils of outside investment in litigation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce even jumped into Sysco’s case in a friend-of-the-court brief, arguing that financiers like Burford BURF.L cannot be permitted to use secret funding agreements to direct litigation from the shadows.

But it appears that Burford has gotten the last laugh.

The company and its funder, which invested $140 million in Sysco’s price-fixing claims against major U.S. poultry, beef and pork producers, resolved their dispute on Wednesday night, agreeing to drop competing lawsuits in federal court in New York and Chicago.

In the Chicago case, Sysco had sought to vacate an arbitration panel’s preliminary injunction barring the company from settling antitrust claims against meat suppliers over Burford’s veto. Burford, meanwhile, had sought in New York to confirm the panel’s award. In stipulations filed on Wednesday, both sides voluntarily dismissed their cases.

The more telling filing, though, came in multidistrict price-fixing litigation against chicken producers in Chicago federal court. Sysco has been a plaintiff in the case, but on Wednesday the company and a Burford entity called Carina Ventures filed a joint motion to swap in Carina. The motion explained that Sysco has assigned all of its remaining claims to the Burford affiliate — and the assignment agreement attached to the motion said that Sysco had also transferred all of its remaining claims in the beef and pork antitrust MDLs to the Burford entity.

Remember: The fight between Sysco and Burford was all about whether Burford was entitled to veto Sysco’s proposed settlements with defendants in the poultry, beef and pork price-fixing cases. Under the assignment agreement disclosed on Wednesday, Burford now has complete control — not just limited veto power — over Sysco’s claims in the litigation.

We don’t know if Sysco and Burford reached an additional private settlement that is not disclosed on public dockets. But the publicly available evidence indicates that Burford is the winner here.

“Looks like Sysco saw the writing on the wall,” said litigation financier Dai Wai Chin Feman of Parabellum Capital, who has written about the Sysco case. “Burford will obviously now get the settlement protections it fought for, plus actual control.”

So did Sysco capitulate? Via email, I asked a Sysco spokesperson and Sysco outside counsel Jeffrey Rosenthal of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton if I’m wrong to interpret the resolution of the dispute as a victory for Burford. Rosenthal said he was not available to comment but offered a statement from the company: “We have reached a resolution with Burford Capital allowing Sysco to remain focused on providing exceptional products and service to its customers.”

A Burford spokesperson declined to provide a statement.

The U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform said in an email statement that the end of Sysco’s dispute with Burford raises yet more concerns about litigation funding transparency.

“From the moment it invested, Burford was a real party in interest in Sysco’s antitrust cases with the ability to control key litigation decisions,” said ILR senior vice president Nathan Morris. “The assignment formalizes that in one case, but it’s unclear whether Burford can still secretly control or influence other litigation.”

Importantly, Burford has insisted throughout its fight with Sysco that its deal with the company is "unique" and that it does not typically have a right to block settlements in cases in which it has invested. Burford has, in fact, repeatedly pledged to courts and regulators that it does not control settlement strategy in litigation it has funded.

According to Burford, it only obtained a limited right to withhold settlement approval in Sysco’s cases after Sysco made side deals assigning some of its recovery to its customers (Sysco has said that it might otherwise have faced lawsuits contending that the company passed along inflated meat and poultry prices to its customers.)

Burford said those side deals were a breach of its original funding agreement with Sysco and insisted on a renegotiation. The revised terms gave nearly all of the value of Sysco’s future settlements to the funder, which has said that it therefore needed veto power over Sysco’s settlement proposals to assure that Sysco was not incentivized to settle on the cheap.

Sysco’s suit last March asserted that Burford was abusing that veto power, forcing the company to continue litigating claims against its will. It framed the case as a matter of public policy: Burford, it argued, was defying age-old doctrines against outsiders dictating how parties litigate their claims. The U.S. Chamber heartily agreed in its amicus brief.

Burford has emphasized throughout the dispute that this fight is a matter of one litigation funding recipient, Sysco, attempting to circumvent a unique contractual provision that Burford only imposed after Sysco breached a previous agreement.

Neither the New York nor Chicago judges overseeing their lawsuits reached any decision on the merits of the arbitration panel’s ruling for Burford.

One final point about Wednesday’s resolution: The Burford entity that now owns Sysco’s claims will be represented by Seeger Weiss and Boies Schiller Flexner. Boies Schiller, you may recall, previously represented Sysco in the meat price-fixing litigation. Sysco’s suit in Chicago asserted that Boies Schiller had “betrayed” Sysco by agreeing with Burford that Sysco’s proposed settlements were inadequate. (At the time, the firm told me it “strongly disputed the accuracy of accusations against [Boies Schiller] in Sysco's filing.”)

Sysco terminated Boies Schiller and brought in Hunton Andrews Kurth as its new counsel in the antitrust cases.

But now Boies Schiller is back. In an email on this latest week, a firm spokesperson said, “Boies Schiller Flexner is pleased to have been selected to prosecute these significant claims. We look forward to achieving the best results possible in these cases.”

Hunton partner Ryan Phair, who signed Wednesday’s filing swapping out Sysco as a plaintiff in the poultry case, did not respond to my email query.

