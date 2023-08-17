Column: Supreme Court dissent sparks new threat for False Claims Act suits

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

Aug 17 (Reuters) - In June, three justices of the U.S. Supreme Court more or less invited False Claims Act defendants to mount a constitutional challenge to whistleblower suits alleging fraud on behalf of the U.S. government.

Hogan Lovells and Linklaters accepted that invitation this week.

The defense firms filed a brief on Tuesday that asks U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler of Birmingham, Alabama, to grant judgment for orthopedic implant maker Exactech in a False Claims Act case alleging that the company is liable for false federal health insurance claims based on purportedly defective knee implants.

The company already failed to dispose of the suit on summary judgment. But the new brief contends that the case is unconstitutional under two provisions of Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which delineates the powers of the U.S. president.

This gets a little complicated, so stick with me. The False Claims Act, which dates back to the Civil War, allows private whistleblowers to initiate lawsuits alleging that defendants defrauded the federal government. Those suits are filed under seal to give the U.S. Justice Department time to investigate the allegations. The DOJ can either decide to intervene in the litigation – in which case federal prosecutors typically take the lead – or can decline to intervene.

If the Justice Department declines to intervene, the law allows whistleblowers to unseal the case and continue litigating on the government’s behalf. The government still receives most of the recovery if the whistleblower succeeds. But whistleblowers, who are entitled to a share of the government’s recovery, have their own incentive to stick with cases that DOJ opts not to pursue.

Such cases used to be rare but have become increasingly common in the last 15 or 20 years, with private plaintiffs lawyers sometimes obtaining giant settlements in cases that the DOJ declined to handle.

Since 2018, the Justice Department has become more aggressive about squelching what it considers to be unwarranted False Claims cases – even when the whistleblower who initiated the lawsuit wants to keep litigating. In June, the Supreme Court confirmed in United States, ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources, Inc. that the statute grants the Justice Department authority to move to dismiss False Claims suits, despite whistleblower protests, as long as the government intervenes in the case. Under Polansky, even if the DOJ has opted against intervening to take over the case, it can subsequently intervene to seek dismissal of the litigation.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented. Thomas took issue with the majority’s textual analysis – but he also said the court’s ruling didn’t address critical constitutional questions lurking beyond the text of the False Claims Act.

The law has “long inhabited something of a constitutional twilight zone,” Thomas said. “There are substantial arguments that the qui tam device is inconsistent with Article II and that private relators may not represent the interests of the United States in litigation.”

As Thomas explained, Article II, as the Supreme Court has interpreted it, vests all of the power of the executive branch – including the power to litigate on the government’s behalf – in the president or in officers appointed and overseen by the president.

But False Claims Act whistleblowers, Thomas said, are not appointed as executive branch officers. Therefore, Thomas said, it “appears to follow that Congress cannot authorize a private relator to wield executive authority to represent the United States’ interests in civil litigation.”

Thomas acknowledged that the Supreme Court has previously ruled, in 2000’s Vermont Agency of Natural Resources v. Stevens, that False Claims Act whistleblowers have their own interest in the potential recovery from their cases. Thomas also noted that questions about the tension between Article II and the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act have been kicking around for decades, including in a provocative dissent from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2001 decision in Riley v. St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital.

But Thomas said it’s time to reexamine the complex intersection of Article II and the False Claims Act. Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed, in a concurrence joined by Justice Amy Coney Barrett: “The court should consider the competing arguments on the Article II issue in an appropriate case.”

Enter Hogan Lovells, Linklaters and their client Exactech. The Exactech case happens to be perfectly postured for those constitutional arguments: The Justice Department declined to take over the case but did not move to dismiss it, so the whistleblower’s lawyers from Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles; Frohsin Barger Walthall; and Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver are litigating instead of Justice Department lawyers.

Exactech's brief cited both the Appointments and Take Care Clauses of Article II, arguing that private whistleblowers and their lawyers are constitutionally precluded from executing the duties of the president. And without that authority, the Exactech brief said, whistleblowers do not have standing to assert their claims.

Some courts, including the 5th Circuit in the Riley case, have ruled that the Appointments Clause applies only to government officials. Exactech's brief said that reasoning “gets the Appointments Clause backwards.” Only duly appointed and confirmed “officers of the United States” can wield executive power, the brief said, regardless of whether they are government employees.

Plaintiffs lawyer Larry Golston of Beasley Allen said in an email that Exactech’s motion is meritless. “It is based on a dissenting opinion that essentially claims qui tam cases can never be brought by private citizens,” Golston said. “This is contrary to approximately 160 years of sound legal precedent.”

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Exactech also declined to comment through a company spokesperson.

Tejinder Singh of the Sparacino firm, who filed a Supreme Court amicus brief for whistleblowers in the Polansky case, told me he’s also skeptical about Exactech’s Article II arguments. Even in cases the Justice Department has declined to take over, he said, "the Executive Branch is still the primary enforcer of the False Claims Act, exercising substantial oversight power.”

Nonetheless, three justices have already signaled that they don't think Article II questions have all been answered. I have a feeling that Exactech won’t be the last False Claims Act defendant to try to pique their interest.

