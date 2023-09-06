Column: Starbucks ruling is a warning: Companies can be liable for violence at stores in dodgy areas

By Alison Frankel

Sept 6 (Reuters) - As U.S. retailers contemplate whether to keep their doors open in neighborhoods hard hit by crime, a ruling last week by a New York judge gives them another reason for concern.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan held that Starbucks SBUX.O must face trial on claims that it negligently failed to prevent a vicious 2019 attack on a customer at its Union Square café in New York City.

The judge acknowledged that reports of crime in the Union Square neighborhood were not sufficient evidence that Starbucks should have anticipated an attack on one of its customers. Engelmayer also accepted Starbucks' contention that before the 2019 assault on the plaintiff, Michael Johnson, the Union Square store had not experienced a similar incident of physical violence between customers who did not know one another.

But the judge nevertheless said a jury might reasonably conclude that Starbucks should have known such an attack might occur.

The warning signs, according to Engelmayer, included the café’s location beneath a second-floor methadone clinic, previous drug-related skirmishes between visitors to the store, and several altercations between customers and Starbucks employees. Some of those employees, the judge noted, even pushed for additional security measures because they felt unsafe in the store.

Engelmayer also cited Starbucks’ company-wide policy of allowing non-paying customers to use restrooms. It's not known whether Johnson's assailant — who repeatedly punched and kicked Johnson after he knocked on the restroom door and then fled the scene, inflicting lacerations on Johnson's face and legs — was a paying customer, although he had been asked earlier in the day to leave the store because he looked "disheveled." Johnson alleged that after the company adopted the so-called open-door policy in 2018, the Union Square Starbucks failed to respond to an influx of homeless people using the store’s bathrooms. The judge said reasonable jurors might agree that the company’s open-door policy helped “enable” the physical assault on Johnson.

Engelmayer's decision, which denied Starbucks’ motion for summary judgment, does not mean that the company will eventually be held responsible for the attack on Johnson. Starbucks must now persuade a jury that it could not have predicted the attack.

Neither Starbucks' counsel Joseph Hanna of Goldberg Segalla, nor a company spokesperson offered comment in response to my email query about the Sept. 1 decision and its broader potential implications for stores in troubled neighborhoods in New York. Johnson’s lawyer, Michael Kremins of Raskin & Kremins, also did not respond to a query.

State laws vary on when a property owner or lessee can be held liable for a visitor’s injuries, including injuries resulting from someone else’s crimes, but broadly require owners and proprietors to avert foreseeable dangers. In New York, the state’s highest court has held, in 2004’s Maheshwari v. City of New York and 2016’s Pink v. Rome Youth Hockey Association Inc, that public establishments are not required to protect patrons against unexpected assaults.

In the Maheshwari case, the Court of Appeals granted summary judgment to defendants accused of failing to protect a pamphleteer who was attacked in a parking lot outside of a Lollapalooza concert. The Pink decision dismissed claims by a plaintiff who was injured in a fight at a kids’ hockey tournament.

Starbucks argued that the attack on Johnson, like the assaults in the Maheshwari and Pink cases, was unprecedented. The company did not dispute that panhandling and petty theft were a problem at the Union Square store, as were drunk customers.

There were also violent incidents: A longtime store manager and another Starbucks employee testified about occasional disputes between customers at the Union Square cafe, including visitors to the methadone clinic who, according to the manager, would “fight amongst each other for their drugs.” Employees also described incidents in which patrons shouted at or threatened them, including one customer who spit at an employee and another who threw a cup of coffee.

But those confrontations, Starbucks said, were akin to the “low-level criminal behavior” that failed to sway the court in the Maheshwari and Pink cases. The company insisted that Johnson was the first Union Square customer to have been physically attacked by a complete stranger, so Starbucks could not be blamed for failing to anticipate the crime.

Engelmayer said the more appropriate precedent came from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in its unpublished 2013 opinion in Gray v. Denny’s Corp. The federal appeals court ruled that Denny’s was not entitled to summary judgment against claims by a customer, Kelly Gray, who was attacked during a visit to a Syracuse Denny’s restaurant after asking a rowdy group of diners to quiet down.

The 2nd Circuit said that because Denny’s was aware of the potential for violence from late-night customers who patronized the restaurant after bar-hopping, jurors might reasonably hold the restaurant liable for the attack on Gray. (Denny's subsequently settled Gray's case for an undisclosed amount.)

Like Denny’s, Engelmayer said, Starbucks was on notice from previous incidents that some Union Square customers posed a threat of physical violence, even though none of the prior attacks precisely matched the circumstances in the Johnson assault.

Johnson previously demanded a $75,000 settlement from Starbucks for his physical and psychological injuries, according to Engelmayer’s opinion. It’s not clear whether he plans to ask the jury for more.

Obviously, Starbucks won’t be driven into ruin by this case alone. And I don’t want to exaggerate the significance of a decision by a lone trial judge.

But under Engelmayer’s reasoning, Starbucks could face liability if an act of violence occurs at any store where customers get into scraps with employees or each other. And there’s no reason why the analysis is limited to Starbucks (as you can see from the Denny’s decision).

This decision puts public establishments in New York at risk of liability to assault victims if they haven’t beefed up security in response to low-level violence.

For a lot of businesses, that’s a real threat.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

