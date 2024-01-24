Column: Smartmatic can’t squelch Fox counterclaim in $2.7 billion defamation suit

By Alison Frankel

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fox won the right on Wednesday to proceed with a counterclaim accusing voting technology company Smartmatic of filing a frivolous $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit in order to chill Fox's reporting.

New York State Supreme Court Justice David Cohen denied Smartmatic's motion to dismiss the Fox FOXA.Ocounterclaim, which contends that Smartmatic’s demand for $2.7 billion in damages is so factually unmoored that it can only be regarded as an improper attempt to intimidate the news network.

Fox had told Cohen that an allegedly baseless damages claim can have an even more drastic chilling effect than the mere filing of an unfounded defamation suit. “Such headline-grabbing claims are designed to serve as a warning to others to think twice before exercising their own free speech rights, lest the cost of doing so prove too heavy to bear,” Fox asserted in its counterclaim.

Cohen's ruling on Wednesday means that Fox lawyers from Clement & Murphy and Mintz & Gold can move ahead with the counterclaim, which is based New York’s anti-SLAPP law. The statute is intended to discourage plaintiffs from filing defamation suits to silence critics.

Cohen previously held that Smartmatic’s lawsuit was legally well-founded, despite Fox’s arguments that Smartmatic was improperly trying to chill coverage of former President Donald Trump’s fraud claims after the 2020 election. An intermediate New York appeals court affirmed that holding in February 2023.

Smartmatic’s lawyers at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff did not respond to my email query on Wednesday's decision. A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.

Smartmatic argued in its bid to toss the counterclaim that its defamation case is plainly not frivolous as a matter of law or fact.

New York courts have already confirmed the legal viability of its claims, Smartmatic said. And a Delaware judge, the voting company argued, has already determined, in a parallel defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting, that Fox’s reporting on Trump’s election fraud claims was false. Dominion, as you know, reached a $787.5 million settlement with Fox last April, on the brink of a trial on its defamation claims.

Smartmatic urged Cohen to hold that the Delaware summary judgment decision precluded Fox from contesting the factual basis of its suit in New York.

Smartmatic also said that Fox’s protests about inflated damages were an irrelevant distraction: “Even if a jury were ultimately to award Smartmatic less damages than it seeks,” the voting company said, “Fox would still be unable to demonstrate that the action was commenced or continued without a substantial basis in fact or law.”

Cohen’s short opinion denying Smartmatic’s motion relied on Fox’s argument that the Delaware summary judgment ruling does not have preclusive power because Fox and Dominion ended up settling their case. Cohen said there has been no binding determination on Smartmatic’s factual allegations, nor on Fox’s contention that Smartmatic drastically inflated its damages claim in order to chill free speech.

Cohen’s decision to keep Fox’s counterclaim alive gives extra heft to an unusual privilege dispute that Fox and Smartmatic argued last week at the New York State Appellate Division, First Department.

The dispute involves a WhatsApp exchange between Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica and another high-ranking Smartmatic executive as the company finalized its plans to file a defamation suit against Fox.

Details about the exchange are scarce: The entire trial court record on the WhatsApp messages is sealed, as are briefs at the appellate court. The only public record on the messages is information that emerged at last week's oral argument. (Smartmatic tried to seal the courtroom in advance of the argument and to remove video of the argument from the public record. The appeals court rejected those bids.)

Mugica and the other executive were apparently discussing the lawsuit's potential damages claims for two Smartmatic subsidiaries. At least one of them expressed “concern” about the claim, according to a New York appellate judge during last week’s argument.

Then, at the end of the WhatsApp exchange, one of the executives apparently told the other to delete the messages.

Smartmatic inadvertently produced the messages to Fox, but Smartmatic’s lawyers persuaded the trial judge, Cohen, to allow the company to claw back the messages because the exchange was privileged under New York’s shield for information related to litigation preparation.

Fox wants to use the exchange to cast doubt on Smartmatic's splashy damages demand. Fox counsel Erin Murphy of Clement & Murphy called the executives “classic fact witnesses,” arguing that Fox deserves access to the messages to flesh out its theory that Smartmatic’s damages claim was baseless. (Smartmatic ultimately dropped the claim for damages for the two subsidiaries under discussion during the exchange, but Murphy said Fox was still forced to litigate the issue for two years.)

Murphy told the appeals court that the litigation preparation privilege does not extend to an exchange between two executives who did not express any intention to pass along their concerns to their lawyers — and, indeed, apparently meant to delete the record of their conversation.

Smartmatic’s lawyer, Michael Vatis of Benesch Friedlander, told the appeals court that the litigation prep privilege clearly applies to an exchange that was prompted by a communication one of the executives received from a Smartmatic lawyer.

Vatis also disputed Murphy’s contention that the executives intended to hide the substance of their exchange from their lawyers, arguing that the Smartmatic executive who called for the texts to be deleted may just have been concerned about a written record falling into the wrong hands.

The appeals court seemed to side with Vatis on the broad scope of the litigation preparation privilege – but questioned whether the privilege should shield messages about deleting the WhatsApp exchange.

“That would be an extreme position to take,” one of the judges cautioned Vatis.

I doubt that the WhatsApp exchange will end up determining the outcome of Smartmatic’s case. But the fight over its admissibility shows just how intensely Fox and Smartmatic are battling every dispute.

Cohen’s ruling on Wednesday means that fight will continue on two fronts. Smartmatic can’t concentrate solely on proving it was defamed by Fox. It must also defend the legitimacy of its case.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

