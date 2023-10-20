Column: Should Trump’s federal election subversion trial be on TV?

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Reasonable minds can differ about most things but not this: The trial of former president Donald Trump on federal charges of attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election results is a matter of intense public interest.

The U.S. Justice Department nevertheless signaled this week that the government does not believe Trump’s trial, scheduled to begin on March 4, should be televised so that viewers can make up their own minds about what’s happening in the case.

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington, D.C., that it intends to oppose two applications by media organizations that want the judge to authorize video and audio access to the trial.

The government did not lay out its reasoning in the Oct. 18 filing, which proposed a Nov. 3 deadline for prosecutors to explain why they don’t want the trial to be broadcast publicly.

Chuck Tobin of Ballard Spahr, who filed a petition for video access on behalf of a broad coalition of media groups, said his clients were disappointed by the Justice Department’s stance, which Tobin said is at odds with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s previous pledge of transparency in the DOJ's investigation of Trump. (Reuters is not part of the coalition Ballard Spahr represents.)

“Having cameras in federal court is essential to that transparency,” Tobin said.

NBCUniversal, which filed a separate petition advancing additional arguments for a live or near-live video stream of Trump's trial, said in an email statement from its lawyer, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, “﻿We look forward to seeing the government’s brief and replying to it.”

Trump defense lawyer John Lauro of Lauro & Singer, who has said in television interviews cited in the media petitions that he would welcome cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s trial, declined to comment via email.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel Jack Smith declined to comment on the Justice Department's opposition to video access. But presumably, the government’s Nov. 3 brief will rely heavily on a formal procedural rule that says federal judges overseeing criminal trials may not allow “the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom."

That rule, which was first adopted in 1946, survived a series of constitutional challenges in the 1980s. The U.S. Supreme Court enshrined the public's First Amendment right of public access to criminal trials in 1980’s Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia. Journalists thereafter argued that the federal rule barring photos and video broadcasts from inside the courtroom during federal trials was unconstitutional. Four federal appellate circuits rejected those arguments.

The D.C. Circuit, which oversees Chutkan's courtroom, was not one of the four appellate courts that has upheld the constitutionality of the procedural rule.

But the Justice Department can also point to binding precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1965 case known as Estes. The justices ruled that cameras in the courtroom and live broadcasting of criminal proceedings can interfere with a defendant's due process rights in a host of ways, from distracting the judge to inciting witnesses to dramatize their testimony.

Obviously, technology and circumstances are drastically different now than in 1965, when the Supreme Court issued its Estes decision, and even in the 1980s, when four circuits rejected First Amendment challenges to the federal rule barring broadcast from courtrooms.

NBC and the media coalition argued that nearly every state now allows televised criminal proceedings in state courts. Even federal courts, they said, permit video access to some civil and bankruptcy proceedings.

Video technology is moreover so advanced that there’s no need for intrusive cameras and lighting, the media coalition said, and thanks to smartphones, cameras have become so ubiquitous that Americans expect to see video of major events.

That is why, the media coalition argued, it is no longer good enough to guarantee a First Amendment right of access to people who can come to court to attend a criminal trial.

“The means exist today … for all Americans to exercise their constitutional right to observe trials, particularly a historic case like this one,” the coalition said. “The First Amendment requires remote access through that technology.”

NBC’s petition asserted an intriguing "textualist" argument that because of technological advances, the federal procedural rule barring broadcasts "from the courtroom" can no longer be read as an absolute prohibition on video streaming of criminal trials.

Television cameras, NBC said, do not need to broadcast directly “from the courtroom,” NBC said, emphasizing the specific wording in the federal rule. A single, unobtrusive video camera – or even the court’s own existing close-circuit video technology – could send a video stream to television studios, which could then broadcast the stream from outside of the courtroom.

That scenario, NBC argued, would not violate the federal procedural rule. And if Chutkan adopts that interpretation of the procedural rule, NBC said, she can avoid deciding whether the First Amendment requires video access to Trump’s trial.

But if she reaches that question, NBC lawyer Boutrous argued, she must find that a wholesale prohibition on video is unconstitutionally broad in light of the public’s right to know what’s happening in Trump’s case.

Neither the media coalition nor NBC is asking Chutkan to strike down the entire federal rule against broadcasting from the courtroom where criminal trials are taking place. Both instead framed their petitions as challenges to the rule as it may be applied in the Trump case.

The media petitions seem to be written in anticipation of appellate and even Supreme Court review of Chutkan’s eventual ruling. I mentioned NBC’s textualist argument, which is surely a nod to textualist Supreme Court justices who hew closely to the exact language of statutes and regulations. Ballard Spahr’s brief talked about the history and tradition of public access to court proceedings, in another line of constitutional argument that has appealed to certain justices.

