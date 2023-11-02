Column: Sculptor M&A judge orders hearing on $720 mln Rithm bid, chides Och group

By Alison Frankel

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rithm Capital’s $720 million bid for hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management will be probed at a preliminary injunction hearing in Delaware Chancery Court on Nov. 14, two days before a scheduled Nov. 16 shareholder vote on the deal.

Sculptor SCU.Nboard members had argued against an expedited injunction hearing after billionaire Sculptor founder Dan Och and an Och-allied group of former Sculptor executives agreed last week to back Rithm's RITM.Nsweetened offer.

The Sculptor special board committee that led deal negotiations told a Delaware Chancery Court judge that it had received no response from a rival bidder – a consortium of high-profile hedge fund managers led by Boaz Weinstein of Saba Capital – after the Och group threw its 15% voting bloc behind Rithm’s sweetened offer of $12.70 per share.

But at a telephone hearing on Wednesday evening, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock said he was not convinced that the Weinstein group was “out of the picture.”

Glasscock said a Nov. 14 preliminary injunction hearing will determine whether Sculptor’s board is improperly favoring Rithm to the detriment of Sculptor shareholders.

The judge opened Wednesday evening’s hearing by questioning the need for a preliminary injunction proceeding in light of Sculptor assertions that the Weinstein consortium had "withdrawn" from bidding to acquire the hedge fund.

But he was apparently swayed otherwise by arguments from shareholder lawyer Ned Weinberger of Labaton Sucharow.

Weinberger said Saba’s Weinstein testified at a deposition on Wednesday afternoon that his group remained committed to its competing offer of $13.50 per share.

Weinberger asked Glasscock to postpone the preliminary injunction hearing to give plaintiffs lawyers more time to prepare arguments to block the revised Rithm deal. The judge denied that request, assuring Sculptor and Rithm that a Nov. 14 hearing will allow him to reach a decision on enjoining the deal before the Nov. 16 shareholder vote.

A spokesperson for Saba Capital declined to comment, as did plaintiffs lawyer Weinberger. Spokespeople for Sculptor, Rithm and Och did not respond to my queries. I reached out to Sculptor special committee counsel David Ross of Ross Aronstam & Moritz but didn’t hear back.

Wednesday’s hearing before Glasscock also addressed a dispute between the Och group and the rest of the Sculptor shareholder class, which contends that Och and his allies breached a fiduciary duty to other shareholders by making a side deal with Rithm.

Labaton’s amended complaint on behalf of the Sculptor shareholder class, which was filed on Tuesday, remains sealed. But Weinberger confirmed during Wednesday’s hearing that the amended complaint includes breach-of-duty claims against erstwhile class representatives in the Och group.

Glasscock said on Wednesday that he has “real concerns” about the Och group’s conduct. The vice chancellor said he had not reached any final conclusions about whether the group had damaged other shareholders but ruled that Labaton is entitled to depose Och and to obtain discovery from his allies.

The judge’s comments require some explaining. The Och group sued Sculptor and Rithm last month to block Sculptor from accepting Rithm’s previous offer. The group filed its lawsuit as a prospective shareholder class action. In an Oct. 23 order, Glasscock appointed Och and his allies as interim co-lead plaintiffs, along with a Sculptor shareholder represented by Labaton. Glasscock also appointed the Och group’s lawyers from Dechert and Abrams & Bayliss as interim co-lead counsel in the class action.

When the Och group announced last week that it had reached an agreement with Rithm and would be dismissing its claims to block the deal, Labaton accused the group and its lawyers of violating Glasscock’s order and Delaware class action rules by ditching fellow shareholders at a crucial moment in the case.

The Och group, as I told you earlier this week, insisted it had done no such thing. In fact, the group argued, its negotiations with Rithm prodded the real estate investment firm to raise its offer by about $44 million – a bounty, it said, for all Sculptor shareholders.

The Och group also said the extra $44 million came at no cost to other shareholders, since its lawyers are not seeking fees from the class and its agreement with Rithm expressly allows other shareholders to continue litigating class claims.

But at Wednesday’s hearing before Glasscock, Labaton’s Weinberger highlighted Rithm’s promise to pay Och and his allies about $5.5 million in cost reimbursements and to honor a longstanding, tax-related Sculptor contractual agreement with members of the Och group.

The tax-related guarantees, Weinberger told Glasscock, are worth hundreds of millions of dollars – and neither those guarantees nor the $5.5 million reimbursement will benefit the rest of the Sculptor shareholder class.

Weinberger told the Delaware judge that Och and his allies had improperly “used the leverage of a class action to secure personal benefits for themselves." As I predicted, he cited the Delaware Supreme Court’s 1995 ruling in Alabama By-Products Corp v. Cede & Co, which holds that a defendant “cannot buy out an individual class member without regard to the rights of the rest of the class.”

Och group counsel Andrew Levander of Dechert told Glasscock that his clients did not betray the shareholder class. The $5.5 million reimbursement, he said, was intended to compensate the Och group for months of negotiations that took place before the group filed its Chancery Court lawsuit and was appointed interim co-lead plaintiff. Rithm also offered the tax-related guarantee, Levander said, in negotiations that preceded the Och group's lawsuit.

Levander emphasized that his clients did not receive either benefit by leveraging their role as co-lead plaintiffs in the class action since Rithm had offered both concessions before the litigation began. He also told Glasscock that remaining class members have suffered no harm from the Och group's deal with Rithm because they can continue litigating any remaining claims.

Glasscock nevertheless said on Wednesday that he had never encountered a similar scenario, in which a class representative negotiated a settlement for itself without the involvement of a co-lead plaintiff or co-counsel.

“It is rather bizarre,” the judge said. “I don't want you to think that I don't take it seriously. I do.”

