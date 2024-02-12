Column: Scott Peterson scores legal lifeline in longshot 'Innocence Project' case

By Jenna Greene

Feb 12 (Reuters) - When Scott Peterson was convicted amid a massive media frenzy in 2004 of killing his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son, prosecutors couldn’t prove exactly how, when or where the Modesto, California, woman had died.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project wants another crack at answering those questions, filing motions last month for DNA testing and post-conviction discovery on Peterson’s behalf.

Still, the notion that the nonprofit (which is separate from the Barry Scheck and Peter Neufeld-founded national Innocence Project) is going to bat for Peterson, now 51 and serving life in prison without parole, is a bit of a head-scratcher to me.

If even 1% of the 1.2 million people currently behind bars were wrongfully convicted, that means 12,000 unfortunate souls are doing time for crimes they didn’t commit.

How did Peterson -- a college-educated fertilizer salesman represented at trial by one of the nation’s most prominent defense lawyers -- get a pro bono golden ticket for his post-conviction fight?

In a terse statement, the LA Innocence Project confirmed it is representing Peterson and “is investigating his claim of actual innocence. We have no further comment at this time.”

A spokesperson declined an additional request for comment and did not respond when I asked for copies of the motions (which are not available online) that the project filed on Peterson’s behalf in San Mateo County Superior Court.

As for the national Innocence Project, it issued a statement one day after the LA project's Jan. 18 court filings, distancing itself from the Peterson proceedings: "Any and all inquiries," the national organization said, should be directed to the "wholly-independent" LA Innocence Project, which is part of a network of 71 innocence organizations that provide pro bono help to people seeking to prove they were wrongly convicted.

Over the years, I’ve covered many exoneration fights. Almost invariably, lawyers representing prisoners have been eager to help, seeing the media as an ally in amplifying their bid to overturn a wrongful conviction.

Apparently not here though - which may stem from the near OJ Simpson-level of media attention the case has received. (Peterson’s photo has been on the cover of People magazine at least six times, with headlines including “Secret Laci Files,” “Laci’s Murder,” “Inside Their Marriage,” “The Other Woman,” “The Trial Begins” and “Crimes of Passion.”)

Curious about what exactly underlies Peterson’s new innocence claim, I made the trek to the Redwood City courthouse, where an obliging clerk copied the latest motions – 1,524 pages in total – on my thumb drive.

I was looking for a literal smoking gun (perhaps with fingerprints?) that would rebut circumstantial evidence used to convict Peterson. That included testimony about his affair with a 27-year-old massage therapist-turned witness for the state -- whom he phoned from candlelight vigil being set up for his wife, claiming to be in Paris on a business trip, according to a wiretapped conversation.

Prosecutors offered a relatively straightforward theory of the case. They alleged Peterson killed Laci on the night of Dec. 23, 2002, or the morning of Dec. 24, though no forensic evidence links him to the crime. They claim Peterson used his newly-purchased fishing boat to dump her body, weighed down by homemade cement anchors, into the San Francisco Bay, where it washed ashore months later.

She was eight months pregnant with their son. They planned to name him Conner.

Before Peterson allegedly left to dispose of Laci's body, prosecutors say he let the family dog out, leash clipped to its collar, to make it look like something had happened to Laci while on a walk.

A neighbor spotted the golden retriever and returned it to the Peterson’s yard at 10:18 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Peterson was represented at trial by Mark Geragos, whose other clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and former congressman Gary Condit.

While no longer involved in the case, Geragos told me that the case merits a "serious, sober second look."

“I’ve always believed in my heart of hearts that (Peterson) was not good for” the murder, Geragos said.

LA Innocence Project lawyers in court papers expand on previous arguments that Laci was alive and well when her husband left the morning of Dec. 24 to go fishing on the San Francisco Bay.

They say Laci took the dog for a walk (exact timing unclear) and that multiple eyewitnesses, who were never called to testify at trial, saw her out and about.

The lawyers focus on a burglary that took place at a house across the street sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

The lawyers posit that Laci witnessed the burglary, and that the robbers kidnapped her to keep her quiet. The robbers later killed her and dumped her body in the bay to frame Peterson, whose fishing trip had been reported by the media, the lawyers assert.

Fixated on proving Peterson's guilt, police “systematically ignored any and all potentially exculpatory evidence that did not support their theory,” LA Innocence Project lawyers argue.

Two burglars were quickly caught, confessed to the theft, and “passed” polygraph exams where they denied any involvement in Laci's disappearance or death.

But defense lawyers suggest other robbers may have been involved.

In 2022, two witnesses reported that a man, referred to in court filings as D.M, told them he too robbed the house, and that he took part in Laci’s abduction after she caught them mid-crime.

Among the items that the LA Innocence Project now wants to be DNA tested are a glove and a hammer that the robbers are believed to have left behind, which might show evidence of other accomplices.

Peterson's lawyers are also asking for DNA testing on cloth from a blood-stained mattress found in a burned-out van parked in the vicinity.

The blood was already DNA tested in 2019, but LA Innocence Project lawyers argue new tests would be “more discriminating” and might contradict prior test results.

They also want DNA testing of debris including two tarps and a large plastic bag found on the shore near Laci and Conner’s bodies.

Is any of this likely to exonerate Peterson? I'm skeptical. Still, the tests seem worth conducting, if only to help wash away lingering doubts about what happened to Laci and Conner.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

