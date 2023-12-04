Column: Sandra Day O’Connor’s unfinished legacy of judicial election reform

By Jenna Greene

Dec 4 (Reuters) - For all the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s trailblazing accomplishments, one piece of her legacy remains incomplete: reforming judicial elections.

As is, our system for electing state and local judges often comes down to who raises the most money, reducing would-be jurists to politicians in robes, trolling for campaign contributions and stumping for votes.

O’Connor, who died on Dec. 1 at the age of 93, saw a better way.

After retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court in 2006, she teamed up with the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver, or IAALS, to craft a four-part blueprint in 2014 for fixing how we elect state court judges.

“The courts are the bulwark of our democracy,” O’Connor said in a video promoting the plan. “We cannot afford to see them undermined.”

In the intervening decade, that imperative, to my mind, has only grown more urgent.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, 39 states use some form of judicial elections. In a study, the center found that judicial candidates whose campaigns raised more money than their opponents won 90% of the time.

While O’Connor’s plan remains largely unrealized (full implementation would likely require states to amend their constitutions), she was nevertheless spot-on in her prescription.

"Justice O’Connor wanted to eliminate partisan elections for judges,” said former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis via email, who as the former head of IAALS worked with O’Connor on the initiative. “She believed that for judges to be impartial, they should not have to raise money or express campaign promises.”

The fairness and competence of those who preside over these dockets is crucial. The question is, how to get the best judges in place?

State by state, the process for selecting judges varies, but potential ethical pitfalls overlap.

Fundraising is a big one. Judicial candidates often get campaign contributions from those who are likely to appear before them (because who else cares enough to donate?), with a range of rules on post-election recusals. In California, for example, trial court judges can hear cases involving parties or lawyers who donated up to $1,500 to their campaign.

There's more than just money at play, especially in states where judicial elections are partisan affairs -- party-line acrimony that can spill over into what should be a neutral forum.

Consider Wisconsin, where some Republican lawmakers recently threatened to impeach Democratic state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose election in April tilted the court to the left. The GOP lawmakers talked of ousting her, saying she made biased campaign statements about gerrymandered legislative maps, which are currently under review by the court.

O’Connor’s 20-page plan doesn’t do away with electing judges entirely. Instead, as she put it her video touting the initiative, it “prioritizes the quality and the impartiality of the judges while also ensuring their accountability.”

The first step focuses on how judges are selected, eschewing open elections in favor of recommendations by a judicial nominating commission, followed by gubernatorial appointment.

Under the plan, the all-important commission members would be selected by multiple appointing authorities, not just the governor or state lawmakers. The majority are to be non-attorneys, with a range of professional backgrounds and personal experience, and would be trained in how to interview and evaluate aspiring judges.

When judicial vacancies arise, the commission would give the sitting governor “an appropriately limited number of nominees” to pick from.

Once on the bench, judges – like just about everyone else who has a job – would receive periodic performance evaluations.

Administered by an independent entity, the evaluations would ask people who interact with the judges to weigh in on their command of substantive law, ability to communicate clearly, how they manage their docket, and if they show impartiality and respect for those who appear before them.

Down the road, judges would stand for non-partisan, unopposed retention elections, with voters using the performance evaluations to inform their choices.

Yes, such a plan reduces voter input -- but in this context, it makes sense to me.

A few years ago, I recall going to a forum where nine candidates were vying to fill a vacancy on the bench of Marin County, California, where I live.

Even as a legal journalist, I was flummoxed at how to evaluate them based on the minimal information available -- glossy mailers and generic promises of fairness and justice.

We can’t expect would-be judges to detail how they’d rule on a particular case or issue, and I doubt many voters are going to be swayed by a candidate’s stance on originalism.

O’Connor’s plan makes becoming a judge more like applying for any other job, where candidates are evaluated on their skills, aptitude and experience, not how much they spent on lawn signs.

As she saw it, the state court bench – and our justice system as a whole – would be better for it.

