Column: Rocket Companies contends ‘meme-stock’ investors cannot sue as class

By Alison Frankel

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investors sent shares of the mortgage company Rocket on a wild ride on March 2, 2021.

In a single day of frenzied trading, nearly 400 million Rocket RKT.N shares traded hands. When it was over, the company’s share price had risen by what Reuters described as an “eye-popping” 71.2%, adding more than $34 billion to Rocket’s market capitalization.

Analysts told Reuters at the time that the dizzying rise appeared to be another Reddit-fueled “meme-stock” short squeeze, with retail investors prodding each other to push the company’s share price up in order to punish bearish short sellers.

The next day, in similarly fevered trading, Rocket’s shares plunged by nearly 32%.

Is that a rational market at work?

Rocket says no.

In a new brief opposing the certification of a class of shareholders who accuse the company of misrepresenting key financial metrics as interest rates began to rise and Rocket's prospects dimmed, defense lawyers argued that shareholders can’t claim the alleged misstatements had a marketwide impact on Rocket’s share price because the market for Rocket shares was irrational. Meme-stock traders, according to Rocket lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell, Goodwin Procter and Honigman, fundamentally warped Rocket's share price.

As you know, the premise of securities class actions is that a company's fraudulent misrepresentations distort the price of stocks and bonds that are traded in an efficient market. This premise is based on a theory known as fraud on the market, which posits that the market price of widely traded securities reflects all of the public information available to investors. Under longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent, fraud-on-the-market theory means investors do not have to prove individually that they relied on corporate misrepresentations as long as they can prove that a defendant’s securities traded in an efficient market.

Companies, as you also know, can nevertheless block the certification of investor classes by showing (among other things) that the market for their securities was not, in fact, efficient. That’s usually a tough sell for large-cap defendants whose stocks and bonds are broadly traded on major exchanges.

But Rocket’s novel argument is that the meme-stock investors who bought and sold its shares in early March were driven not by a rational assessment of publicly available information but by social media-fueled irrationality that impacted the company's shares even after the frenzy ended.

As the company’s brief acknowledged, caselaw on the certification of meme-stock investor classes is scant. Rocket instead pointed to a 2013 decision in which U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest of Manhattan refused to certify a class of investors in a mortgage-backed securities case against Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE.

Forrest said that, among other problems, shareholders hadn’t analyzed the impact of temporary bans during the class period on short sales of the securities. Short-selling arbitrage, she said, is one of the hallmarks of market efficiency. So a ban on short-selling, Forrest said, can undermine the rationality of the market.

That’s what happened in the market for Rocket shares after the frenzied trading in March 2021, according to the company's brief opposing class certification.

“During a meme-stock phenomenon,” Rocket argued, “extreme volatility leads to persistent short-sale constraints, harming efficiency.”

In fact, the company asserted, its expert economist specifically determined that short-sellers steered clear of bets on Rocket after the company’s shares went on their rollercoaster meme-stock ride in March 2021. Those frenzied trading days weren’t merely anomalies that could be excluded from analysis of the efficiency of the market, Rocket said. By scaring away short-sellers, the company argued, meme traders created lingering distortion in the market for Rocket shares.

That distortion is particularly notable, the company argued, because the alleged class period in the case is quite short — only two months — and one of the alleged misrepresentations occurred on March 3, 2021, in the very midst of the sell-off that followed the epic 71% rise in Rocket’s share price on March 2.

Plaintiffs' lawyers from Labaton Sucharow did not respond to my query on Rocket’s brief opposing class certification. Their brief asking U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington of Bay City, Michigan, to certify a class of Rocket investors argued that the class meets the classic test of market efficiency because, among other attributes, shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade widely; the company is covered by dozens of stock analysts; and there are scores of market-makers for Rocket stock.

Ludington ruled last March that shareholders could proceed with fraud claims against Rocket and its CEO and controlling shareholder, Daniel Gilbert. Labaton is also seeking certification of a subclass of investors who claim to have been damaged by Gilbert’s sale of a huge block of shares in late March 2021, several weeks before the company disclosed disappointing financial results.

Along with its brief opposing class certification, Rocket moved to exclude shareholders’ economics expert, arguing that he failed to grapple with the impact of the meme-stock trading in the company’s shares. The shareholders’ expert excluded those trading days from his analysis of the market for Rocket shares because he said they were outliers.

Rocket’s expert opined that his counterpart on the plaintiffs’ side had produced a “flawed and unreliable” view of the efficiency of the market for Rocket shares because he did not address “the overall meme-stock status of Rocket stock.”

It’s not clear to me whether the meme-stock phenomenon is over. If so, Rocket’s argument that meme-stock trading precludes certification of an investor class could be a one-off.

But even if the meme-trading argument turns out to apply in only this case, Rocket’s vigorous effort to block class certification reflects what seems to be a new determination by big companies to rebut the presumption that shareholders relied on alleged misrepresentations.

It’s going to be a while before we know if increasingly creative defense arguments will succeed. For now, though, shareholder firms should expect the unexpected.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

