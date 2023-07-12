Column: Rejected Google cookie settlement is new reason to avoid charity-only class deals

By Alison Frankel

(Reuters) - Class action settlements that deliver money only to nonprofits instead of class members have become vanishingly rare, with only a handful proposed in the last several years. And now a new ruling from a Delaware federal judge seems likely to hasten the complete extinction of these unusual deals.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno of Wilmington rejected a proposed $5.5 million class settlement with Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O that would have resolved decade-old claims that the company circumvented certain web browser privacy settings in order to track users with cookies. The judge said that the class could not be certified under 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules for class actions seeking money damages and so the settlement could not be approved.

Not a penny of the $5.5 million Google would have paid to settle the case was slated to be doled out to class members. Google and class counsel instead proposed a so-called cy pres, or next-best, settlement, asking Robreno to approve the appointment of a neutral party who would pick nonprofits to receive the settlement money. (The fund would amount to about $3.4 million after $1,000 incentive awards to lead plaintiffs and about $2 million in attorneys fees.)

Both sides told Robreno that they had resorted to cy pres because it was impossible to figure out who was in the class. (Google’s lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in fact argued in a statement supporting the proposed deal that no one at all was harmed under the only claim that survived the case’s first trip to the 3rd Circuit in 2015.)

But that impossibility doomed the deal, according to Robreno.

In the 3rd Circuit, as you know, plaintiffs cannot be certified as a class unless they can show that there’s an administratively feasible way to establish who is a class member. Other federal appellate courts have declined to adopt the 3rd Circuit’s tough standard, but the appeals court has repeatedly stuck by its ascertainability requirement, most recently last April in its In re Niaspan Antitrust Litigation ruling.

Google and class counsel from Strange LLP; Silverman Thompson Slutkin White; and Bartimus, Frickleton and Robertson tried to convinceRobreno that the 3rd Circuit's ascertainability requirement does not apply to a proposed settlement class. The appellate court imposed the requirement, they said, because it was worried about the burden of ancillary, individualized litigation over class membership. Those questions, both sides told Robreno, don’t apply when a settlement agreement defines the class.

Robreno didn’t buy it. The proposed settlement, he said, requires class members to release their claims, so it’s still important for potential plaintiffs to know whether they are in the class in case they want to opt out. Class lawyers and Google explicitly said the class was not ascertainable, he said. Under 3rd Circuit law, it therefore can’t be certified – and the settlement can’t be approved.

The two sides had previously tried to sidestep the ascertainability problem by seeking certification as an injunctive class, rather than a money damages class. The 3rd Circuit rejected that approach in a 2019 decision that sent the case back to the trial court. Robreno said in this week’s ruling that the proposed settlement class would have satisfied the requirements for an injunctive class – but that the correct test was the more stringent standard for a money damages class action.

“If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, this court must consider if it is, in fact, a duck,” the judge said.

Class counsel Brian Strange said his side “respectfully” disagrees with Robreno's ruling and plans to appeal. Google lawyer Anthony Weibell of Wilson Sonsini did not respond to my query.

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, who has crusaded for years against cy pres settlements, objected to the proposed Google cookie deal. His group also objected to the previous iteration of the settlement, persuading the 3rd Circuit to overturn approval in the 2019 decision that sent the case back to the trial court.

Frank’s reasoning in the latest round of litigation seems to have influenced Robreno, who had previously granted preliminary certification to the class in an order agreeing to preliminary approval of the cy pres settlement. In this week’s decision, Robreno said he had concluded on reconsideration that his previous holding was wrong.

Frank did not respond to a request for comment.

In his protests against cy pres settlements for more than a decade, Frank argued a challenge to a different Google cy pres-only settlement at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. The justices did not reach the merits of the cy pres issue, though, because the court questioned whether plaintiffs in the class action had established standing.

Frank has subsequently tried to revive the Supreme Court’s interest in cy pres settlements, filing three petitions for review of appellate decisions approving class action deals that included payouts to nonprofits instead of class members. One of those petitions addressed a cy pres-only Google settlement approved by the 9th Circuit. (In his ruling this week, Robreno said the 9th Circuit case is distinguishable because that circuit does not impose an ascertainability requirement for class certification.)

Frank’s other cy pres petitions to the Supreme Court involved cases in which the 2nd and 8th Circuits allowed non-profits to receive class funds left over after distribution to class members.

The Supreme Court declined to grant review of any of Frank’s cy pres cases.

In that regard, Frank may be a victim of his own success in prodding the lower courts to tighten the rules for cy pres payouts. His challenges have helped made cy pres-only settlements a vanishing species.

Read more:

Google, class counsel to SCOTUS: Don’t waste your time on cy pres-only deals

States’ top lawyers ask Supreme Court to review charity-only class settlements

U.S. appeals court voids Google 'cookie' privacy settlement that paid users nothing

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.