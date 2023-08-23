Column: Pizza Hut franchise owner gets no help from Supreme Court gun ruling in jury waiver appeal

By Alison Frankel

Aug 23 (Reuters) - You have to give points for creativity to lawyers representing a restaurant entrepreneur who was ordered to pay nearly $7 million to Pizza Hut after a 2022 trial before a federal judge in Texas.

The entrepreneur, Jignesh (Jay) Pandya, asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to erase that judgment, arguing that the judge wrongly enforced a contract provision in which he agreed to waive the right to try the dispute before a jury.

His primary argument: Under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in a 2nd Amendment challenge to New York’s handgun restrictions, the trial judge should have looked back to the historical context of the 7th Amendment, which guarantees a sweeping right to trial by jury.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the gun case, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, holds that courts must consider historical evidence when they’re evaluating limits on constitutional rights, Pandya told the 5th Circuit. And at the time the U.S. Constitution was drafted, argued Pandya’s lawyers at Haltom & Doan, there was no recognized mechanism for giving up the right to a jury trial in advance of litigation.

Back then, Pandya contended, the two sides in a court case could ask for a judge to decide their dispute instead of a jury only after the case was underway and the parties had agreed on the underlying facts.

So, under the framework the Supreme Court set out in the Bruen gun rights ruling, Pandya's lawyers suggested, courts cannot uphold contract provisions that impinge on the 7th Amendment right to a jury trial because those provisions are not consistent with historical tradition.

Like I said, it was a creative theory from the entrepreneur, who once operated dozens of Pizza Hut franchises in Pennsylvania before the pizza chain terminated his franchise agreements and subsequently sued him for breaching a deal to operate the restaurants until Pizza Hut could find a buyer.

It was not, however, a successful argument.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the 5th Circuit rejected Pandya’s attempt to extend the reasoning of the Supreme Court’s landmark 2nd Amendment decision to a different constitutionally mandated right.

5th Circuit Judges Patrick Higginbotham, Leslie Southwick and Don Willett said context does indeed matter – so it’s important to keep in mind that the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling addressed the 2nd Amendment, not the 7th Amendment. And when it comes to jury trial waivers, the appeals court said, a long history of precedent holds that such agreements are valid unless they are the result of fraud.

“The Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial is unassailable but not unwaivable,” wrote Willett in the appellate court’s opinion. “Courts have long honored parties' agreements to waive the jury right if the waiver is knowing and voluntary.”

More broadly, Willett wrote, the Supreme Court has explicitly cautioned lower courts “not to read new pronouncements as overruling any related precedent.” The justices have never backtracked from the “entrenched” principle that two sides can agree in advance to try their future disputes before a judge instead of a jury, the 5th Circuit said, and Pandya offered no contradictory authority.

Bruen, in other words, should not "alter our analysis,” Willett wrote.

That conclusion vindicates arguments by Pizza Hut’s counsel from Haynes and Boone, who contended in their brief to the 5th Circuit that “history and tradition” do not support Pandya’s assertion that parties cannot waive jury trials in advance of litigation. In fact, Pizza Hut said, 150 years of history and tradition, in the form of Supreme Court and appellate precedent dating back to 1870, establish that contractual jury waivers are valid and enforceable.

“Simply put, the right to a jury trial is important but not immutable,” Pizza Hut said.

The 5th Circuit also analyzed Pandya’s contention that Pizza Hut fraudulently induced him to cede his 7th Amendment rights. The appeals court said the entrepreneur had the burden of proving that Pizza Hut engaged in fraud – and that the jury waiver, specifically, was fraudulently procured.

Pandya, who described himself as a “well-known and successful businessman with multiple companies,” failed to meet that test, the 5th Circuit said. He had bargaining leverage with Pizza Hut because the chain wanted to keep his restaurants open while it sought a buyer, the appeals court said, and he was aware that the contract included a jury waiver provision.

The appeals court concluded that the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder of Texarkana, Texas, correctly ruled that the jury waiver was valid, so the judgment against Pandya stands.

Pandya’s lead lawyer, Jennifer Doan, did not provide comment on the 5th Circuit decision. Companies owned by Pandya purchased the fast casual dining chain Boston Market and the bakery chain Corner Bakery Café in 2020.

Pizza Hut's lead counsel, Jason Jordan of Haynes and Boone, said in an email statement that the ruling "is a precedent-setting victory for Pizza Hut and freedom-of-contract principles generally, and it is further validation of a franchisor’s ability to enforce its agreements and brand standards with franchisees." Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands YUM.N.

It’s interesting to ponder what kind of havoc might have been unleashed if the 5th Circuit had sided with Pandya. A lot of the Supreme Court and appellate precedent addressing waiver of the right to a jury trial is in the context of arbitration agreements. As you know, the Supreme Court has an expansive view of the Federal Arbitration Act, empowering companies over the last decade or so to use mandatory arbitration and class waiver provisions to curtail the litigation rights of consumers and employees.

If the 5th Circuit had agreed with Pandya’s argument that the historical context of the 7th Amendment precludes advance waivers of the right to a jury trial, you can be sure that plaintiffs' lawyers would have jumped on that holding to challenge mandatory arbitration clauses.

Some adventurous lawyer may still try to pitch an argument that the Bruen ruling precludes mandatory arbitration provisions. But the 5th Circuit’s Pizza Hut decision makes that a tougher case to win.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)