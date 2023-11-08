Column: Ozy Media judge dings Brooklyn prosecutors for 'improper' press release

By Alison Frankel

Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Brooklyn federal judge ruled on Monday that the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office crossed a line in its February 2023 press release announcing the indictment of the once high-flying entrepreneur Carlos Watson for defrauding investors in his now-shuttered television and entertainment company Ozy Media.

The press release included a statement from U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, who said Watson “is a con man” who ran Ozy “as a criminal organization rather than a reputable media company.” Peace also said in the press release that his office had prioritized the prosecution of “corrupt executives who flagrantly violate the law.”

Peace’s quotes – especially his characterization of Watson as a “con man” – were evocative enough to show up in many of the news stories about Watson’s indictment, including Reuters’ coverage of the case. (Ozy drew considerable attention after the company's co-founder, Samir Rao, was accused of impersonating a cable network executive to obtain a bank loan. Rao pled guilty just before Watson was indicted.)

But according to U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee of Brooklyn, prosecutors ran afoul of a procedural rule governing criminal cases in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. The rule bars prosecutors from making statements about defendants' “character or reputation” and from offering opinions about defendants’ guilt. When such statements are issued publicly, under the rule, they are presumed likely to interfere with a defendant’s right to a fair trial.

In the Watson and Ozy case, Komitee said, prosecutors should not have called Watson a “con man,” because the U.S. Attorney’s quote strayed from the allegations in the case and directly impugned Watson’s character. Moreover, by coupling his comment about prosecuting “corrupt executives” with his description of Watson as a con man, Komitee said, the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney had “walked the line between legitimate and illegitimate commentary” by “improperly commenting on Watson’s guilt.”

The judge said Peace’s depiction of Ozy Media as a “criminal organization” was “somewhat less troubling” than the prosecutor’s comments about Watson himself. But at best, Komitee said, the quote about Ozy was “gratuitously hyperbolic.”

As a remedy for these potentially prejudicial statements, Komitee ordered ... nothing.

That’s right: zilch. Watson had asked the judge to order prosecutors to take down the press release that contained the problematic comments, or, at least, to remove Peace’s quote calling Watson a corrupt con man and Ozy a criminal organization.

Komitee “advised” the U.S. Attorney’s Office to consider those options in light of his concerns about the propriety of Peace's quote. But he declined to order the deletion of the press release or, for now, otherwise to address any prejudice to Watson from the improper statements.

The judge noted that the local rule barring prosecutors from attacking defendants’ character requires the allegedly maligned defendant to prove that remedial measures are necessary to correct any prejudice. Komitee — who first suggested that prosecutors reconsider the propriety of the press release at a hearing back in April — said in Monday's ruling that he has not yet decided whether the press release caused problems that must be addressed in a special order.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office had not taken down or edited the Watson press release, despite Komitee’s advice that it consider those options.

John Marzulli, a spokesperson for Brooklyn prosecutors, declined to comment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office had urged Komitee to take no action on the press release. Prosecutors argued that Peace’s quote was a permissible comment on the charges against Watson, not an improper statement about his character, citing press releases in two dozen other cases in which Brooklyn and Manhattan prosecutors described defendants as con men or con artists.

The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that even if the press release went too far, Komitee could assure a fair trial by closely questioning prospective jurors to weed out anyone who might have been prejudiced by Peace’s quote.

Watson's counsel Ronald Sullivan, a professor at Harvard Law School, told me he is confident that the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office will delete or edit the press release by the end of the week.

“The judge wanted to give the prosecution an opportunity to act as a good government citizen,” Sullivan said.

If prosecutors defy his expectations and refuse to respond to Komitee’s “strongly worded” opinion, Sullivan said, he will return to court to ask Komitee to order the press release to be taken down.

“These statements have a metastasizing effect,” Sullivan said. “It makes sense to deal with this now rather than have a prolonged voir dire.”

Former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney Daniel Alonso, who reviewed all of the Manhattan DA's press releases before they were issued, told me Komitee’s ruling is “unusual” because the judge didn’t actually order prosecutors to do anything, despite concluding that the press release was improper.

“It seems that Judge Komitee is trying to coax the government into voluntarily acceding to the defense request,” Alonso said via email. “The subtle threat is that they might not like whatever alternative order he comes up with as trial approaches, so they should probably ‘voluntarily’ comply now.”

Otherwise, Alonso said, Komitee might order his own remedies, such as changing venue, postponing the trial or addressing the press release in jury instructions.

“Those are much more drastic than if the government simply were to edit the press release,” he said.

Based on the briefing in Watson’s case, it’s quite rare for courts to impose consequences on prosecutors who have stepped over the line in comments about defendants. In 2015, for instance, a powerful New York state politician, Sheldon Silver, asserted that Manhattan federal prosecutors improperly maligned his character and assumed his guilt during a press conference announcing his arrest on corruption charges. He sought the dismissal of a subsequent indictment, arguing that grand jurors had been tainted by news coverage of prosecutors’ comments.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni of Manhattan said she was “troubled” by some of the remarks but nevertheless refused to dismiss the indictment because Silver couldn’t prove grand jurors were affected by pre-indictment publicity.

Read more:

Ozy Media, CEO Carlos Watson charged with scheming to defraud investors

Judge to Ozy Media investor: not all that's shocking is illegal

Investor sues Ozy Media for fraud over founder's fake call

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.