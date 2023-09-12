Column: Musk thumped in Wachtell's new motion in $90 mln fee fight

By Alison Frankel

Sept 12 (Reuters) - If Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz prevails on the motion it just filed in response to X Corp’s lawsuit demanding the return of most of the $90 million in legal fees Wachtell received from Twitter just before Elon Musk took control of the company, we’re not going to hear much more about the juicy fight between the world’s richest and most minutely documented billionaire and one of the most profitable law firms in the U.S.

Wachtell, you see, wants to send the $90 million fee fight to expedited arbitration, where a lone JAMS arbitrator will review confidential filings and render a confidential determination on whether Wachtell’s fee was an unethical handout by departing Twitter board members, as Musk would have it, or a fairly negotiated and properly approved success fee for a law firm whose efforts secured billions of dollars for Twitter shareholders, as Wachtell contends.

Wachtell’s motion to compel arbitration, in other words, could be the firm’s last real chance to address Musk and X, as Twitter is now known, in a public filing.

Wachtell and its lawyers at Morrison & Foerster are making the most of that opportunity.

Yes, the arbitration motion addresses snoozy legal arcana, including, for example, whether the delegation provision in Wachtell’s 2022 retention agreement with Twitter means that threshold questions about the scope of the arbitration clause must be decided by the arbitrator; and whether X can sidestep mandatory arbitration by styling its demand for the return of Wachtell’s success fee as equitable disgorgement rather than money damages.

But Wachtell also laid out a justification for the fee it received from Twitter just before Musk took control – and attacked Musk as a serial contract violator who is trying to exact revenge on the law firm that refused to be cowed by his litigation tactics and ultimately forced him to fulfill his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter.

X responded to my query on Wachtell’s motion with an email that said, “Busy now, please check back later.” Wachtell’s counsel from MoFo did not reply to my email.

Wachtell has previously been circumspect in responding to X’s suit, telling my colleague Jenna Greene only that its $90 million fee was “entirely appropriate and expressly approved by Twitter’s board of directors.”

The new arbitration motion is more vivid, asserting that X’s lawsuit shows Musk’s true colors. Instead of abiding by the arbitration clause in Wachtell’s retention agreement with Twitter to try to recoup some of the $90 million in a confidential proceeding, the Wachtell motion said, Musk resorted to his usual tactic of “breaching yet another contract,” directing his lawyers to file a splashy public lawsuit that makes no mention of arbitration.

“This lawsuit,” wrote Wachtell’s lawyers at MoFo, “is the most recent in [Musk’s] mission to prove that contracts bind others, not him.”

X’s suit, as you may recall, alleged that Wachtell signed a retention agreement with Twitter that called for the firm to be paid on an hourly basis, with no mention of a success fee or bonus.

X’s lawyers at Reid Collins & Tsai, who did not respond to my request for comment on Wachtell’s motion to compel arbitration, asserted that Wachtell submitted invoices totaling a little less than $18 million for the work it executed in advance of an anticipated trial in Delaware Chancery Court to decide whether Musk was required to live up to his contract to buy Twitter. (My colleague Greene had some fun combing through the Wachtell billing records that were included with the complaint.)

Once Musk agreed to complete the deal, according to X’s complaint, Wachtell suddenly asked for vastly more than the $18 million it had already billed and a projected $11 million for additional pre-trial work. X’s lawsuit described the request as “an eleventh-hour renegotiation” — except that, according to X, the Twitter executives and directors on the other side of the renegotiation had little incentive to push back against Wachtell’s request, since the law firm's fee would essentially come out of Musk’s pockets. Wachtell wanted $95 million, according to X’s complaint. The pushover Twitter board approved $90 million, X argued.

Wachtell’s version of events in the new arbitration motion is, as you would expect, rather different. The firm’s MoFo lawyers said that although Wachtell agreed to bill by the hour in the retention agreement it signed, the retention agreement also referred to alternative, or value-based billing. Wachtell’s motion said that “contemporaneous documents” reflect Twitter’s acknowledgement that the company would “consider in good faith” the final fee owed to Wachtell at the end of case. (Those documents are not included as an exhibit to the motion.)

Wachtell’s motion also said that it expended “more than $40 million in time and expenses” — not the $18 million cited in the X complaint — in an unprecedented push to get the case ready for trial. Musk’s own litigation tactics, the motion suggested, were partly responsible for driving up costs: He “amended and re-amended his pleadings, filed successive termination notices based on ever-changing alleged grievances, refused to produce basic discovery absent legal compulsion and demanded onerous discovery from Twitter,” the motion said.

Twitter’s executives and board members, according to Wachtell, took seriously their responsibility to assess Wachtell’s fee request. The firm met with and answered questions from the board’s transaction committee before that committee recommended a $90 million fee, which included Wachtell’s expenses. Wachtell was not present, according to the filing, when the full board – which was independently represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett — voted to approve the recommendation.

Facts aside, the inescapable subtext of the Wachtell arbitration motion is that the firm deserves every penny it received for holding the elusive Musk to account, to the tune of $44 billion. I’m sure Wachtell will be glad to see its motion granted so the case can move to private arbitration. But I’d bet there are more than a few lawyers at the firm who didn’t mind the chance to swipe publicly at Musk.

