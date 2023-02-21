Column: Musk says SEC must loosen strictures after his trial win on 2018 tweets

By Alison Frankel

After a stunning Feb. 3 jury verdict cleared Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk of defrauding shareholders in 2018 tweets boasting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private, Musk is now trying to capitalize on his vindication in a separate battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk’s right to speak publicly about Tesla.

On Tuesday, Musk’s lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a letter informing the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of the jury’s verdict in the shareholder class action, which was tried in federal court in San Francisco.

The 2nd Circuit, obviously, is not involved in the class action. But it is hearing a related appeal in which Musk is challenging a provision from his 2018 settlement with the SEC, which had accused Musk of fraud for the "funding secured" missives.

Quinn Emanuel, as I’ll explain, told the 2nd Circuit in Tuesday’s letter that Musk’s jury win in the shareholder class action undermines the SEC’s defense of what the Tesla CEO contends are unconstitutional prior restraints on his ability to talk and tweet about Tesla.

The dispute at the 2nd Circuit takes a bit of explaining. You probably recall that the SEC has a longstanding policy of requiring targets to agree, as a condition of settlement, that they will not publicly dispute the SEC’s allegations or criticize the government’s case. This so-called gag provision is quite controversial. Challengers assert that the SEC can essentially bludgeon targets into ceding constitutional rights, including a crucial right to raise questions about the government's conduct. A handful of federal judges have expressed sympathy for gag rule challengers, but so far, no SEC targets — including Elon Musk — have managed to win post-settlement attempts to undo gag provisions in their consent decrees with the SEC.

Musk is still trying to loosen that traditional gag, but it’s a very long shot. As U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman of Manhattan ruled last year, 2nd Circuit precedent squarely holds that defendants who have consented to SEC gag orders cannot rely on after-the-fact 1st Amendment arguments to undo the agreements. There's little hope for that precedent to be overturned anytime soon, since the U.S. Supreme Court specifically declined last year to take up the issue.

But the SEC also imposed additional — and unusual — speech restrictions on Musk as a condition of his 2018 settlement: The consent order required the Tesla CEO to obtain pre-approval from a Tesla lawyer before tweeting or otherwise making public statements that could affect Tesla shareholders.

Musk has since chafed repeatedly at this so-called “muzzle,” accusing the SEC of running constant surveillance on his communications and harassing him with investigations about innocuous public statements.

The dispute came to a head in 2021, when Musk tweeted a poll asking followers to vote on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. The SEC subpoenaed Musk and Tesla about the tweets. Musk went to court, arguing not only that the retroactive gag was unconstitutional but – more intriguingly, that the pre-clearance requirement is a prior restraint on his free speech.

Liman sided with the SEC in his April 2022 decision, chiding Musk for attempting to “retract the agreement he knowingly and willingly entered by simply bemoaning that he felt like he had to agree to it at the time but now — once the specter of the litigation is a distant memory and his company has become, in his estimation, all but invincible — wishes that he had not.”

That’s the decision now on appeal at the 2nd Circuit. Musk, in a nutshell, argues that, at a minimum, the court should require the SEC to excise the provision mandating pre-approval of his public statements.

“The pre-approval provision in the consent decree qualifies as a prior restraint on speech that runs afoul of the First Amendment,” Quinn Emanuel wrote. “It forbids future lawful speech on a range of topics absent approval. It does so under the threat of contempt and subject to the asserted oversight and investigatory authority of the SEC. And it chills such lawful speech due to the threat of burdensome investigation and prosecution.”

In response, the SEC said the pre-approval process was hardly onerous – it simply required sign-off by a Tesla lawyer, in compliance with protocols the company itself has adopted. The agency also denied that it was surveilling or harassing Musk. The SEC said it was just doing its job of protecting Tesla shareholders, in part by assuring that Musk follows his company’s rules.

“These interests outweigh Musk's desire to communicate about Tesla without any input from Tesla itself,” the SEC said.

After all, the agency pointed out in a footnote in its appellate brief, shareholders were sufficiently aggrieved by Musk’s tweets to have brought their class action in San Francisco – and the judge in that case, the SEC told the 2nd Circuit, had already determined that Musk’s “funding secured” tweets were false and misleading.

Musk’s new letter to the 2nd Circuit threw that assertion back at the SEC, informing the appeals court that the jury determined Musk’s tweets did not, in fact, amount to securities fraud. That finding, argued Quinn Emanuel, undermines the SEC’s argument that its interest in protecting Tesla shareholders outweighs Musk’s 1st Amendment rights.

Indeed, Musk’s lawyers argued, Musk represents the broad public interest in his showdown with the SEC. The Tesla CEO, they said, is standing up for the principle that the SEC cannot extort targets into surrendering their constitutional rights.

The jury’s verdict, Quinn Emanuel said, “provides further reason why the public interest in avoiding unconstitutional settlements easily subsumes the SEC’s purported stake in the consent decree.”

An SEC spokesperson declined my request for comment on the new letter. Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel declined to provide a statement.

Oral arguments at the 2nd Circuit are scheduled for May 8.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

