Column: Messy Wells Fargo lead-counsel fight poses question: How much do books and records matter?

Oct 10 (Reuters) - I thought the contest to lead a federal court shareholder derivative suit against Wells Fargo board members was messy when I first wrote about the case in September.

The mess, it turns out, has only gotten messier.

Last week, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein filed an 84-page complaint in federal court in Oakland, California, alleging that Wells Fargo WFC.N board members breached their fiduciary duties (and violated the federal Securities and Exchange Act) by failing to avert a series of regulatory lapses that have recently cost the bank nearly $4 billion in settlements with federal agencies. The alleged oversight failures, according to the complaint, culminated in a 2022 deal with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that required Wells Fargo to fork over a record-setting $3.7 billion in penalties and customer restitution.

If that description sounds familiar, it’s probably because Lieff Cabraser’s complaint is the third shareholder derivative lawsuit in Oakland federal court to assert essentially the same claims. As I told you in September, the first lawsuit was filed in May by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed a similar complaint in July. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar designated the cases as related in August.

Lieff Cabraser asked Tigar last week to relate its suit as well, setting up a three-way tussle to lead the derivative litigation. The judge acknowledged as much in an order on Sunday, postponing an already-scheduled hearing from Oct. 19 to Dec. 7 to give Robbins Geller and Kessler a chance to respond to Lieff's new motion.

There are a couple of wildcards in the leadership contest – including a newly filed bid to stay or dismiss the entire federal case by a yet another plaintiffs' firm that has already won the right, in a California state court derivative suit, to sue Wells Fargo directors on the bank’s behalf — that could upend Tigar’s calculus.

But the tussle between Kessler Topaz, Robbins Geller and Lieff highlights a question that arises frequently in lead plaintiff contests in derivative litigation: How much credit should courts give to lead plaintiff candidates that demand to see corporate books and records before filing their complaints?

The issue is particularly pointed in the Wells Fargo case because the three shareholder firms that represent lead plaintiff candidates took different approaches to their pre-suit investigations.

Robbins Geller did not seek Wells Fargo’s internal books and records before it sued board members in August. Its complaint was based on the copious public record on Wells Fargo’s regulatory lapses. The firm has said it wanted to act quickly because of the magnitude of the alleged misconduct.

Kessler Topaz, by contrast, used Delaware’s Section 220 to get hold of Wells Fargo documents. But it sought those records in 2021, after the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency socked the bank with a $250 million fine but before the $3.7 billion CFPB deal in 2022. Wells Fargo's production to Kessler Topaz extended only to April 2021.

Lieff Cabraser, meanwhile, began its book-and-records investigation after the CFPB deal. It contended in an Oct. 5 motion for its client, a Colorado public pension fund, to be appointed lead plaintiff that it is the only shareholder firm to have obtained all of the relevant internal Wells Fargo books and records.

Its client filed its complaint last, Lieff said, because it took the time to conduct a thorough investigation – and actually acted more quickly than the other candidates because it managed in only six months to get hold of the bank’s books and record and to weave relevant information from the internal documents into its complaint.

Robbins Kaplan and Kessler Topaz have until Oct. 19 to respond to Lieff’s motion, but they’ve already exchanged briefs on their own clients’ motions to lead the case. Kessler, which represents a pension fund for employees of the city of Hollywood, touted its review of the thousands of pages of books and records it obtained through its Section 220 demand, chastising Robbins Geller for filing a complaint based only on public records.

Robbins Geller’s client, an Ohio union pension fund, retorted in a Sept. 6 brief that Kessler Topaz was overhyping the results of its books and records investigation: The Hollywood fund’s complaint, Robbins Geller said, hardly mentions any of the thousands of internal documents that Kessler Topaz said it had reviewed. That omission, Robbins Geller said, is effectively an admission that the rival firm didn’t obtain particularly damning or even useful information from its Section 220 demand.

Robbins Geller didn’t respond to my query and Kessler Topaz declined to comment, but it may be tougher for them to argue that Lieff’s investigation was unproductive. Lieff argued in its Oct. 5 motion that it obtained internal records documenting the board’s knowledge of the conduct underlying the CFPB deal, and that those records allowed its client to plead a stronger case. (Lieff also did not respond to my request for comment on the leadership spat.)

Wells Fargo, whose directors have fended off previous derivative suits based on alleged regulatory failures, declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Shareholders’ Section 220 investigations are, of course, just one of the factors Tigar will consider. He will also weigh each lead plaintiff candidate’s stake in Wells Fargo, the quality of each fund’s complaint, the qualifications of lead counsel candidates and oddball issues like whether the Hollywood fund can establish diversity jurisdiction in a case against a California-based bank.

But when three institutional investors, all represented by prominent shareholder firms with proven track records, compete to lead cases, judges tend to look hard for differences among them. Here, their divergent approaches to pre-suit investigation are both obvious and consequential, at least according to Lieff and Kessler Topaz.

