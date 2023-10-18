Column: Merck shingles vaccine appeal will test controversial mass torts case management tool

By Alison Frankel

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The federal trial judge overseeing a four-year-old multidistrict litigation over Merck’s Zostavax shingles vaccine decided in March 2022 that it was time for plaintiffs to put up or shut up.

The judge, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle of Philadelphia, had already granted summary judgment to Merck MRK.N in five bellwether cases by plaintiffs who claimed that the Zostavax vaccine caused them to develop shingles instead of protecting them from the virus. Bartle ruled that the bellwether plaintiffs’ expert failed to offer scientifically reliable evidence that their illness was specifically triggered by Merck’s vaccine and not instead linked to the far more common strain of virus that lingers in the nerve cells of people who have had chicken pox.

The bellwether summary judgment process persuaded Bartle that the only surefire way to determine whether a plaintiff’s virus was linked to the Merck vaccine was through a laboratory test known as a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, assay. Government researchers used PCR tests in a study to determine whether the Merck vaccine could trigger the shingles virus; Merck does not dispute that possibility but maintains that such cases are vanishingly rare.

Based on that “lesson” from the bellwether litigation, Bartle issued what is known as a Lone Pine order -- an increasingly prevalent MDL case management tool -- calling for nearly 1,200 plaintiffs in the consolidated litigation to submit laboratory test results showing that their shingles virus was specifically linked to the virus strain contained in the Merck vaccine.

Plaintiffs lawyers protested that the evidence Bartle had ordered them to produce simply did not -- and could not -- exist. Tests to determine the particular strain of virus that had infected shingles patients were not standard care when plaintiffs were being treated for shingles, the lawyers said, so none of the plaintiffs underwent PCR tests during their illness. And because those tests must be conducted while the virus is live, plaintiffs argued, there was no way for plaintiffs to obtain lab test results years after they experienced the illness.

Despite those protests, Bartle dismissed nearly 1,200 plaintiffs’ cases in December 2022, ruling that none of the plaintiffs had provided “laboratory reports or other relevant documentation” that satisfied the requirements of his Lone Pine order.

The judge acknowledged plaintiffs’ continued insistence that they could meet their burden of proof of specific causation without the non-existent PCR tests. But he said they hadn’t divulged any of their purported causation evidence to him and hadn’t grappled with the “undisputed evidence” that PCR results are the only surefire proof.

“This is not good faith,” Bartle said. Given the costs to Merck and to the court of continuing to litigate doomed cases, the judge said, “there is no effective sanction other than dismissal.”

Was Bartle properly exercising the discretion accorded to MDL judges to manage their dockets efficiently, using a Lone Pine order to cull unwinnable cases en masse?

Or did the judge improperly deprive plaintiffs of an opportunity to prove their cases individually, by issuing a Lone Pine order that he knew plaintiffs could not comply with, then dismissing all of their cases based on their failure to comply, skipping over summary judgment briefing on specific causation?

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments later this month on those questions.

Merck’s lawyers at Venable and Welsh & Recker, as I’m sure you could have predicted, contend that Bartle gave plaintiffs plenty of opportunity during litigation over the Lone Pine order to provide alternative evidence on specific causation.

Given that fair warning – and plaintiffs’ failure to offer a single piece of prima facie evidence to back any claim of specific causation – Bartle was well within his discretion to dismiss the cases en masse, rather than needlessly prolonging the litigation by insisting on summary judgment briefing, Merck said.

The company, which did not respond to my query about the Zostavax appeal, also said that after plaintiffs failed to comply with Bartle’s Lone Pine order, it alternatively sought dismissal or summary judgment. Plaintiffs agreed to resolve the dismissal motion first, Merck said, so they should not now be permitted to argue that Bartle used the wrong procedure to toss their cases.

The Zostavax plaintiffs are represented at the 3rd Circuit by How Appealing blog author Howard Bashman. Their opening appellate brief conceded that Lone Pine orders are an acceptable way for MDL judges to weed out frivolous cases, as the 3rd Circuit has repeatedly held. But Bashman argued that the Lone Pine process in the Zostavax case was a “charade.”

The judge, Bashman argued, required plaintiffs to produce lab test results that he knew did not and could not exist, then robbed plaintiffs of a chance to present alternative causation evidence through summary judgment briefing.

“This case,” Bashman said in an email, “highlights how a Lone Pine order can be improperly used to deprive on a mass basis nearly 1,200 separate plaintiffs of the procedural protections that the summary judgment process affords.”

It’s one thing, Bashman said in the plaintiffs’ brief, for an MDL judge to grant summary judgment in masses of cases after determining that plaintiffs cannot prove general causation through their expert witnesses. The problem in the Zostavax case, he argued, is that Bartle was addressing specific causation, not general causation, and used the vehicle of dismissal for failure to comply with a Lone Pine order.

Two law professors who have written about MDL Lone Pine orders, Elizabeth Burch of the University of Georgia and Nora Freeman Engstrom of Stanford Law School, echoed Bashman’s assertion that Lone Pine dismissals may improperly disregard plaintiffs’ procedural protections. “Numerous courts have recognized that Lone Pine orders can tempt courts to trammel on plaintiffs' rights,” Engstrom said via email.

Burch called Lone Pine dismissals “deeply problematic” because they “often act as a poor-man’s substitute for summary judgment.”

3rd Circuit judges Kent Jordan, Jane Richards Roth and Thomas Ambro will hear oral arguments on Oct. 31.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.