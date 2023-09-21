Column: McDonald’s sued over hot coffee spill. Sound familiar?

By Jenna Greene

Sept 21 (Reuters) - When an elderly woman sued McDonald’s last week claiming she was burned by spilling a cup of hot coffee in her lap, the allegations sounded instantly familiar – a blast from the past when Bill Clinton was president, email was a novelty and tort reform was on the upswing as a conservative battle cry.

The original “hot coffee” verdict – $2.9 million awarded to 81-year-old Stella Liebeck in 1994 – was denounced at the time as “jackpot justice” by business groups and derided in popular culture. From jokes by late night comics to country artist Toby Keith’s song “American Ride” to a “Seinfeld” episode where Kramer sued a coffee shop, it went viral before viral was a thing.

"Flabbergasted" is how Liebeck’s Albuquerque-based lawyer Kenneth Wagner in an interview on Wednesday recalled his reaction to the immense – and to my mind misinformed – public backlash in the aftermath of the verdict.

The new coffee suit, which was filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Sept. 14, is both eerily similar and fundamentally different from the original case.

Like Liebeck 30 years earlier, Mable Childress, who is 85, alleged she spilled coffee into her lap that she purchased from a McDonald’s drive through window on June 13.

Childress claimed the cup’s lid was not properly secured by employees at a McDonald's in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood, not far from the city’s famous “painted ladies” Victorian houses.

When she attempted to take a sip, the “scalding coffee poured out of the cup, causing severe burns on her body,” according to the bare-bones complaint by personal injury lawyer Dylan Hackett alleging negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

McDonald’s franchise owner and operator Peter Ou in an emailed statement disputed the allegations. “My restaurants have strict food safety protocols in place, including training crew to ensure lids on hot beverages are secure,” he said.

He also denied Childress’ allegation that the store manager and employees ignored her requests for help. “We take every customer complaint seriously – and when Ms. Childress reported her experience to us later that day, our employees and management team spoke to her within a few minutes and offered assistance,” Ou said. “We're reviewing this new legal claim in detail.”

McDonald’s media representatives did not respond to further requests for comment.

Hackett told me that while his client sought emergency room treatment for her burns, which he described as first-degree – the least serious kind – she was not admitted to the hospital.

“She just wants her medical expenses paid for,” he said, adding that Childress is “not looking for a payday.”

Liebeck’s injuries, however, were far more serious – a fact that was generally overlooked by armchair critics of the case.

A passenger in a parked car driven by her grandson, Liebeck was struggling to remove the lid from her Styrofoam coffee cup to add cream and sugar when it upended, causing second and third degree burns on 16% of her body, according to her lawsuit.

“I looked at it as a straight-forward product liability case,” Wagner told me. “The coffee was defective. It caused third-degree burns in three seconds.”

Everyone knows coffee is hot. But Wagner at trial argued that people didn’t realize just how hot McDonald’s coffee was – 180 to 190 degrees Fahrenheit – which he said was as much as 40 degrees warmer than most other restaurants kept it. Moreover, he alleged that McDonald’s failed to warn its coffee was capable of causing serious burns. Instead, it merely stated on the cup that the contents were hot, he said.

Curious, I bought a cup of coffee at a McDonald’s drive-through in California on Wednesday. The warning 30 years later is seemingly unchanged: “Caution HOT.”

It’s not clear, however, if McDonald’s has lowered the serving temperature of its coffee – corporate representatives did not respond to my repeated queries.

According to evidence introduced at trial, McDonald’s had received hundreds of prior complaints from people severely burned by its coffee. The fast-food chain’s conduct was “callous, indifferent, wanton, and reckless to the rights and welfare of the public,” Wagner argued.

McDonald’s lawyers in court papers countered that “hot coffee cannot be found defective merely because it is capable of producing serious burns,” and that even coffee served at temperatures as low as 130 degrees Fahrenheit could have caused the plaintiff’s injuries.

Maybe. But I’ve seen photos in videos on Wagner's website of Liebeck’s burns. They make it look like a napalm bomb went off in her lap. Large patches of skin on her inner thighs were black, other areas angry red with what appears to be white blisters or pus. She was hospitalized for a week and needed skin grafts, according to the stipulated facts in the case.

It’s not hard for me to understand why the jury came back with a verdict of $2.7 million in punitive damages, as well as $200,000 in compensatory damages. Jurors also determined Liebeck was 20% at fault and reduced her compensatory award by $40,000.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scott in New Mexico said he found the jury “to be right-thinking and judicious” but nonetheless slashed the punitive damages to $480,000, which he said he based on trebling the compensatory amount. The case subsequently settled.

While the proceedings sound a lot like business as usual to me, Wagner said that tort reformers “had a field day with it.”

In the years since, there’s been concerted pushback on the “frivolous litigation” narrative, including a 2011 documentary “Hot Coffee” that featured the case.

The real test may be whether Childress, should she prevail, doesn’t become the butt of a second round of jokes.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene; editing by Leigh Jones)

((jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.