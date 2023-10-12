Column: May it please the court? These three Supreme Court first-timers sure hope so.

By Jenna Greene

Oct 11 (Reuters) - It’s one of the great truisms in life: You always remember your first time. Especially when you’re standing in front of nine U.S. Supreme Court justices saying, “May it please the court.”

Because the stakes are so high and Supreme Court arguments are so few (there were 59 in the 2022-2023 term), a familiar cast of lawyers tends to appear over and again.

But not on Tuesday, when three of four lead counsel were making their high court debuts.

I had a chance to catch up with Easha Anand, Eugene Scalia and Howard Bashman to get their take on the experience.

To be sure, none are strangers to the forum. Anand, a Stanford Law School professor, got to know the court as a clerk for Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2015-2016.

Scalia, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and former U.S. secretary of labor, is the son of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

And Bashman is an experienced appellate advocate and author of the popular legal blog “How Appealing.”

Still, arguing a Supreme Court case is a big deal for anyone.

Eugene Scalia, in an email to me, said he was grateful to have the privilege to argue his case before the court that "meant so much to my father."

Representing UBS Securities, Scalia faced off against Anand, whose client, bond strategist Trevor Murray, claims he was unlawfully fired by UBS for refusing to publish allegedly misleading research reports and complaining about being pressured to do so.

At issue: Must Murray prove UBS acted with retaliatory intent in order to hold the company liable?

As my colleague Daniel Wiessner reports, it’s a technical issue, but one that could have major repercussions in other whistleblower litigation.

Listening to the audio stream of the argument, I heard no indication either counsel was nervous, flustered or anything other than consummately prepared -- though Anand admitted she’s “always too anxious to eat or sleep before argument, and this one was no different.”

Still, she said the Supreme Court in many ways felt familiar.

“I’d spent so many mornings there as a clerk that the space itself was less intimidating than some of the other courts where I've argued,” she said via email.

Scalia did not respond to a request for additional comments.

Anand, 37, added that she’s “acutely aware that women and attorneys of color still appear at the court too infrequently."

She said she counted herself "lucky" that co-counsel Robert Herbst of Herbst Law, Stanford colleagues Jeff Fisher and Pam Karlan and Murray himself were "willing to give me this opportunity.”

She also thanked her husband, who she said “has more or less been solo parenting our four-year-old son these past few weeks.”

Her top advice for other aspiring SCOTUS advocates is to “have a village in place” to help with moot court practice sessions, covering other work assignments, last-minute research and general cheerleading.

Bashman’s advice was a bit more immediate: Eat some protein for breakfast so you’re not ravenous when it’s your turn at the lectern – especially if your case is the second of two being argued. (He said he filled up before court on a bagel topped with canned tuna fish.)

He also recommends sitting in on other arguments as soon as the justices grant certiorari to hear your case to get a feel for the court's current format. Under rules put in place in 2021, the justices will "generally" refrain from questioning lead counsel during the first two minutes of argument. Time is also set aside for each justice to ask questions in order of seniority.

Bashman appeared opposite Sullivan & Cromwell partner Jeffrey Wall, a former acting U.S. solicitor general, who was arguing his 31st case before the high court on behalf of Great Lakes Insurance SE.

Wall did not respond to a request for comment.

Bashman represents Raiders Retreat Realty, which owns a yacht that ran aground in 2019, incurring more than $300,000 in damage.

Raiders had insured the boat with Wall’s client, which denied coverage. The issue before the court concerns the enforcement of forum selection clauses in maritime contracts – a dry subject that nonetheless drew a laugh when Justice Clarence Thomas asked Bashman “to satisfy my curiosity” whether the yacht’s twin 12v71 engines were able to be salvaged.

“It's a little bit outside of the record that's in front of this court,” Bashman said, but told Thomas the boat had been repaired.

Despite finding it hard to fall asleep the night before his court appearance, Bashman said he “managed to enjoy” the experience.

“When you get up there, everything sort of goes by the wayside,” he told me. “I was in the moment, just as if it were any other oral argument.”

When court was adjourned, he said, he took photos with his family, friends and clients on the white marble steps in front of the building – and chatted with a group of law students from Villanova who’d come down to observe oral arguments.

Bashman’s message to them, he told me: “Don’t think this couldn’t be you here one day.”

