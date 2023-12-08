Column: Mass arbitration target Valve accuses law firm, litigation funder of ‘extortion’

By Alison Frankel

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce – a stalwart foe of both mass arbitration and litigation finance – could not have dreamed up a more vivid illustration of the purported perils of both than a lawsuit by gaming company Valve.

Valve alleges that a small law firm, Zaiger, is attempting to “extort” a settlement by threatening to bring arbitration cases alleging antitrust violations on behalf of more than 50,000 customers of Valve’s game distribution platform Steam. The company is suing not only Zaiger but also the litigation financier that allegedly provided seed money for the plaintiffs' firm to launch a social media advertising campaign to sign up Steam customers as clients.

Valve's complaint, originally filed in state court in King County, Washington, but removed to federal court in Seattle on Nov. 27, does not name the financier, but Valve said it believes Zaiger received funding from its mainstay client, Black Diamond Capital Management.

Valve alleges that the defendants improperly interfered with its contracts with Steam customers and abused the arbitration process by signing up tens of thousands of clients, with no intention of actually arbitrating their claims, in order to force Valve into a settlement.

Plenty of other mass arbitration targets, of course, have complained about plaintiffs’ tactics. What’s remarkable about Valve’s suit is that the company obtained a slide presentation about Zaiger’s plans to launch a mass arbitration campaign and a sworn affidavit from a former Zaiger lawyer, William Bucher, who claims that he was deeply involved in the firm’s pitch to its litigation financier.

Bucher, a former associate at Debevoise & Plimpton and Fenwick & West, spent only six months at Zaiger. He and the firm are now in their own heated litigation in New York State Supreme Court over who gets to represent the tens of thousands of Steam customers Zaiger signed up during Bucher’s brief tenure.

The slide presentation and declaration were originally filed in the New York litigation between Zaiger and Bucher. But they could not serve Valve’s interests any better.

Before I get into the details, you should know that Zaiger moved this week to dismiss Valve’s suit, arguing that Seattle does not have jurisdiction and that Valve has no cause of action. Zaiger said it’s black-letter law that attorneys cannot be sued for interfering with their clients’ contracts because lawyers are their clients’ agents. Zaiger also said that it cannot be liable for abuse of process because it has filed arbitration demands for only five clients and has not done anything improper in those cases.

“Valve’s retaliatory lawsuit is a transparent attempt to intimidate my law firm into abandoning meritorious claims on behalf of our clients,” Jeffrey Zaiger said in an email response to my query about both the Valve and Bucher disputes. “Valve’s allegations are meritless, and we will continue to zealously advocate on our clients’ behalf.”

Black Diamond did not respond to a request for comment submitted via its website. Bucher, who was sued by Zaiger last May and has moved to toss the case under New York’s anti-SLAPP law, did not respond to my email.

Valve said Zaiger’s slide presentation laid bare the firm’s vision of mass arbitration as a pure money play. Zaiger outlined the “Lifecycle of Investment” in a mass arbitration campaign, explaining how the firm would use start-up money to recruit clients by the thousands, preferably in order to target companies worth about $10 billion – big enough to afford a hundred-million-dollar settlement but small enough to be pressured into a quick deal to avoid the threat of filing fees for tens of thousands of arbitration cases.

The slide presentation specifically suggested Valve as a target, since the company had already been sued in a class action alleging that the distribution platform abused its market dominance. A federal judge refused in 2022 to dismiss antitrust claims by software developers who used Steam to distribute their products. The same judge ruled that Steam consumers must arbitrate their claims.

Zaiger said that was a huge opportunity: It could “immediately begin recruiting claimants to pursue the claims a federal judge has now ruled are well-pled and potentially viable.”

Zaiger’s slide deck said that a $6.5 million investment by Black Diamond might yield a mass arbitration settlement of nearly $500 million. If Black Diamond took a 30% cut of the proceeds, the deck said, its profit would be about $122 million – a nearly 2,000% return on investment.

The slide deck apparently worked: It convinced Black Diamond in August 2022 to invest $500,000 in a campaign targeting Valve, according to Bucher’s affidavit from his New York fight with Zaiger. (Valve attached the affidavit to its complaint against Zaiger.) Things went awry, Bucher alleged, when Zaiger and Black Diamond attempted to negotiate a formal funding agreement in late October.

Black Diamond, Bucher said, demanded that Zaiger agree to ditch the mass arbitration effort – and the tens of thousands of Steam customers it had signed as clients -- if Valve did not cave quickly.

“Black Diamond had to control the arbitrations because otherwise absent an early settlement the litigation could go on for years and Black Diamond was not interested in investing in years of litigation,” Bucher said he was told.

Jeff Zaiger, according to Bucher, initially resisted Black Diamond’s demand, citing ethical concerns. But he eventually conceded that he had to continue working with the fund, which was Zaiger’s most important client.

Zaiger said in a filing in the New York dispute with Bucher that the real fight was over Bucher’s “arrogant” attitude in discussions with Black Diamond, which said it would not use the Zaiger firm unless Bucher was fired.

Either way, the dispute feeds into arguments by litigation funding critics that funders exercise undue control over the cases in which they’ve invested.

And it’s all the more convenient that the allegations have emerged in the context of a mass arbitration, since these campaigns are a new bugaboo for the business lobby.

Like I said, the Chamber is going to love this.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

