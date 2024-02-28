Column: Lowe’s wants redo in appeal over unique California worker protection law

By Alison Frankel

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe’s has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a decision allowing California employees to continue litigating claims of company-wide labor code violations even if their own individual claims must be arbitrated.

In a new petition for rehearing by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Lowe’s contends that a three-judge panel wrongly interpreted both U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the Federal Arbitration Act when it revived a former employee’s suit accusing the company of widespread labor code violations earlier this month.

Unless the appeals court reverses the panel’s original decision, Lowe’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher argued, California employers will face thousands of high-stakes lawsuits instead of the low-stakes individual arbitration cases that the company and its workers agreed to.

You need a bit of background to understand Lowe’s arguments. Former Lowe’s employee Maria Johnson sued the company under California’s unique Private Attorneys General Act, which allows aggrieved workers to act on behalf of the state to enforce California’s labor code. Employees are entitled to keep 25% of the recovery in PAGA suits, as these cases are known, with the other 75% going to the state.

Employers have long contended that the 20-year-old law does not actually protect workers but serves only to enrich plaintiffs' lawyers, who, according to PAGA critics, have learned to use the leverage of company-wide claims to extort big payouts for such piddling infractions as shortening the employer's name on pay stubs.

Companies have been trying for more than a decade to use mandatory arbitration to squelch company-wide PAGA suits, requiring workers to agree to arbitrate their PAGA claims. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court seemed to endorse those efforts in its ruling in Viking River Cruises Inc v. Moriana. The U.S. justices held that when an employee has signed a contract agreeing to arbitrate employment disputes, the company can force her to arbitrate her individual PAGA claims.

That's clear enough, but what happens to the worker's PAGA claims of labor code violations affecting her fellow employees?

The U.S. Supreme Court suggested in the Viking decision that an individual employee’s claims of company-wide labor code violations should be dismissed when her own claims are pared off and sent to arbitration.

But the California Supreme Court had a different view of the fate of company-wide PAGA suits: The state justices ruled in 2023’s Adolph v. Uber Technologies Inc, that a worker who is required to arbitrate her own PAGA claims can nevertheless continue litigating company-wide claims in court.

That decision came down from the state justices while Johnson’s case against Lowe’s was already before the 9th Circuit. (The trial judge, applying Viking River precedent, had ordered her individual claims to be arbitrated and had dismissed her company-wide claims.) When the appeals court asked for briefing on how the Uber ruling would affect Johnson’s case, Lowe’s called on the 9th Circuit to renounce what the company depicted as a renegade decision by a California Supreme Court bent on defying the U.S. justices.

But as I told you earlier this month, the 9th Circuit panel instead concluded that the California Supreme Court’s Uber decision simply holds that under PAGA, employees do not waive the right to pursue company-wide claims in court by signing an arbitration agreement. That finding, the 9th Circuit said, does not contravene U.S. Supreme Court precedent or the Federal Arbitration Act.

Lowe’s said in its new petition that the panel was wrong about that.

Here's the company's reasoning. Johnson’s right to assert company-wide PAGA claims depends on whether she was "aggrieved," meaning that she was subjected to alleged labor code violations as an individual. That question will be decided by an arbitrator in her individual proceeding. But Lowe’s said that under the 9th Circuit panel decision, Johnson’s arbitration will be far more consequential than either she or the company anticipated when Johnson agreed to the arbitration provision.

That’s because the California Supreme Court said in its Uber decision that if an arbitrator ends up deciding that an employee was not aggrieved, as the PAGA statute requires, then the trial judge overseeing the company-wide PAGA suit can toss the whole case.

With the entire PAGA case hinging on the outcome of Johnson’s arbitration, Lowe’s said, her arbitration case will not really be the individualized proceeding both sides contracted for — and that, according to Lowe’s, would breach the Federal Arbitration Act. California’s Supreme Court, Lowe’s argued, has a right to interpret the PAGA statute, but not to thwart federal law.

Johnson's counsel Simon Yang of the Diversity Law Group did not respond to my email query on the new petition.

Lowe’s played up the real-world impact of the PAGA issue in the request for rehearing. After the California Supreme Court’s ruling in the Uber case, it said, plaintiffs lawyers filed more than 4,000 notices of PAGA claims — a 30% increase over the same time period in 2022, when PAGA claims may have been dampened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Viking River decision.

Unless the 9th Circuit reverses the appellate panel’s blessing of the state justices’ decision, Lowe’s said, courts will face “a flood of additional plaintiffs seeking to use PAGA to subvert agreements to arbitrate on an individual basis.”

If Lowe’s is right, of course, PAGA will essentially be toothless, a mere vehicle for individual employees to assert arbitration demands over small-dollar labor code violations, with most of their recovery going to the state.

I’d guess that the 9th Circuit — which has, after all, been fielding corporate pleas for rescue from PAGA litigation for years — is in no hurry to take that drastic step. But we’ll have to wait and see.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

