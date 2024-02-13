Column: Lowe’s can’t sway US appeals court to ditch Calif. Supreme Court’s pro-worker precedent

By Alison Frankel

Feb 13 (Reuters) - California workers may not realize it, but they scored a big win on Monday at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court revived claims by a former Lowe’s Home Centers worker who sued the company for labor code violations under California’s Private Attorney General Act, which empowers individual employees to sue their employers to enforce state labor laws.

Under the law, widely known as PAGA, employees are entitled to keep 25% of whatever they recover in PAGA suits. The other 75% goes to the state agency that overseeing labor code compliance.

To be clear, the 9th Circuit ruled that former Lowe’s worker Maria Johnson cannot stay in court to litigate her own allegation that the company underpaid her for sick days and provided inaccurate wage statements. Johnson signed a mandatory arbitration agreement when she went to work for Lowe’s. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unequivocally in 2022, in a decision known as Viking River, that California employees who signed arbitration agreements must arbitrate their individual claims under the California statute.

Under that precedent, the 9th Circuit said, there’s no question that Johnson must go to arbitration to resolve her own claim.

But her right to litigate PAGA claims on behalf of co-workers presented a more complicated question for the appeals court.

The U.S. justices did not definitively resolve in their 2022 Viking River ruling what happens to an employee’s claims of companywide labor code violations when her own claims are pushed into arbitration. The court suggested that employees would not have constitutional standing to pursue companywide claims if they were forced to arbitrate their own cases, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned in a concurrence that California’s courts would have the last word on workers’ standing to keep litigating allegations that other employees were also affected.

The California Supreme Court provided that guidance last year in its ruling in a case against Uber. As my colleague Daniel Wiessner reported at the time, the state justices unanimously held that an employee’s companywide PAGA claims can remain alive in court while her individual claim is arbitrated.

The state justices’ Uber decision was regarded a serious setback for big companies that had cheered the U.S. Supreme Court's Viking River decision directing individual PAGA claims to arbitration. Uber’s lawyer from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher told Wiessner last July that the California Supreme Court had bucked both the U.S. justices’ decision and the Federal Arbitration Act.

The Johnson case offered an opportunity for big companies to undo some of what they perceived to be the damage of the California Supreme Court’s ruling in the Uber case. (It was also a chance at vindication for Gibson Dunn, which represents Lowe's.)

The trial judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Trevor Nunley of Sacramento, had tossed all of Johnson’s claims in 2022, before the state justices issued their decision in the Uber case. After the Uber ruling, the 9th Circuit asked both sides to file supplemental briefs addressing its impact on the Lowe’s case.

Lowe’s tried to persuade the 9th Circuit that the California justices were wrong, arguing that state court had defied the U.S. Supreme Court and misinterpreted the federal law promoting arbitration.

“The California Supreme Court thus again elevated California law over the dictates of the FAA,” Gibson Dunn told the 9th Circuit. The state justices, according to Lowe’s, undoubtedly had the authority to interpret PAGA’s requirements for an employee's standing to assert claims. But the California Supreme Court, Lowe’s said, did not have the power to defy the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Federal Arbitration Act.

The 9th Circuit disagreed.

“There is nothing in [the Uber decision] that is inconsistent with the federal law articulated in Viking River,” wrote Judge William Fletcher for a panel that also included Judges Richard Tallman and Kenneth Lee. The state justices, according to the 9th Circuit, simply ruled that under PAGA, employees do not waive the right to pursue companywide claims in court by signing an arbitration agreement.

That holding, the appeals court said, does not run afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court or the Federal Arbitration Act.

In a concurrence, Lee highlighted Gibson Dunn’s argument that the California Supreme Court drastically raised the stakes for individual arbitration of PAGA claims. The state justices proposed that trial courts stay the litigation of companywide PAGA claims until an arbitrator has decided whether the individual employee who filed the PAGA suit has a valid claim. The arbitrator’s decision would then inform the trial court’s evaluation of the employee’s standing to assert companywide claims.

Lee said the potentially preclusive impact of the arbitrator’s ruling presented “lurking tension,” since the whole point of arbitration is supposed to be informality and efficiency.

The judge said Johnson’s case doesn’t seem to conflict with the Federal Arbitration Act because the trial judge will not be bound by the arbitrator’s ruling on whether Johnson has a legitimate claim. But Lee said he and his appellate colleagues must be on the lookout for cases in which “this lurking tension morphs into an irreconcilable conflict.”

Johnson counsel Simon Yang of the Diversity Law Group did not respond to my email. Lowe’s did not respond to a query submitted via the company website. Lowe’s counsel Jason Schwartz of Gibson Dunn declined to comment.

Read more:

Court rules against Uber in major win for California workers

Could Supreme Court win backfire for California employers?

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.