Column: Lifetime felony voting bans are cruel and unusual punishment

By Hassan Kanu

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court last Friday struck down a white supremacist law that had persisted in Mississippi since it was first enacted by the state’s neo-Confederate government in 1890 to deny Black people the vote.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held 2-1 that a provision in the Mississippi state constitution that requires a lifetime ban on voting for people convicted of certain crimes violates the federal bar against “cruel and unusual” punishments.

Mississippi’s law, wrote Judge James Dennis for the appeals court, was adopted to “to ensure the political supremacy of the white race.” The judge said the law violated society’s evolving standards of decency and otherwise served no legitimate social purpose.

The court’s well-reasoned ruling establishes important precedent for other states to follow to eliminate all-too-common felon disenfranchisement policies that are fundamentally anti-democratic and unjust. Mississippi is one of 11 states that still permanently disenfranchises felons for offenses that don't pertain to elections.

Notably, although the U.S. Supreme Court had rebuffed similar challenges to Mississippi's law that relied on anti-discrimination laws, the 5th Circuit’s ruling rested instead on the Supreme Court’s legal standard for judging whether a punishment is cruel and unusual under the U.S. Constitution’s 8th Amendment.

Jonathan Youngwood, an attorney at Simpson Thacher & Barlett representing the plaintiffs, told me he was pleased the court agreed with their 8th Amendment analysis, adding that he believes the policies likely run afoul of other constitutional principles, such as equal protection.

A spokesperson for Mississippi attorney general Lynn Fitch told me the state expects to appeal.

“The Supreme Court has signaled that felon disenfranchisement is not punishment," Fitch’s office said.

The suit was brought by six plaintiffs of different races, including a Black man who lost his right to vote in 1997 when he was convicted of receiving stolen property after buying refurbished appliances, according to the complaint.

The case included challenges to the Mississippi law, Section 241, based on the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment guarantee of equal protection and the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Section 241, which is part of Article XII of the

Mississippi Constitution, subjected citizens to permanent disenfranchisement for murder, as well as shoplifting three or more times or writing a bad check. The 1890 policy excluded crimes thought to be "white crimes" and added those thought to be "Black crimes," like theft, Reuters reported in June.

From the outset, the object of the 1890 Mississippi Constitutional Convention was clear: to exclude Black participation in the electoral process, the 5th Circuit wrote.

Over the years, Section 241 has been "remarkably effective" in achieving its "original, racially discriminatory aim," the 5th Circuit said.

Black people accounted for 58% of all Mississippians who lost their voting rights and completed their sentences between 1994-2017, although only 36% of voting-age citizens were Black in 2017, the 5th Circuit wrote.

Nonetheless, the court dismissed the plaintiffs' Fourteenth Amendment discrimination challenge based on a 1974 Supreme Court ruling, Richardson v. Ramirez, which established that the U.S. Constitution permits disenfranchising convicted felons in some circumstances.

The 8th Amendment challenge alleging cruel and unusual punishment was straightforward.

The standard for deciding whether a punishment is cruel and unusual was laid out by the Supreme Court in Graham v. Florida, in 2010. The justices said courts “must look beyond historical conceptions to ‘the evolving standards of decency’” to decide whether a punishment is cruel and unusual under the 8th Amendment -- guided by existing laws and trends and their “own independent judgment.”

Washington, D.C., and 39 states don't impose lifetime disenfranchisement for offenses unrelated to election integrity, and 16 states have stopped the practice since 1974. That was sufficient evidence that evolving social standards have rejected laws like Mississippi's, the 5th Circuit wrote.

The court's analysis on that point was concise and in line with decades of research.

Mississippi’s policy excluded people “from the most essential feature and expression of citizenship;” it disenfranchised murderers and petty thieves, juveniles and grown men, and the intellectually disabled, without distinction, the court wrote, concluding that the law was too severe, and unrelated to culpability.

Finally, the court looked to the “traditional justifications” for punishment – incapacitation, rehabilitation, deterrence and retribution -- to assess whether Section 241 served legitimate goals.

Disenfranchisement doesn’t mean a person won’t reoffend, the court reasoned, and lifetime removal of someone’s “most precious right” after they served their sentence is plainly disproportional. In short, permanent disenfranchisement punishes and takes away the vote without advancing any legitimate criminal justice interests, Dennis wrote.

Beyond the 5th Circuit's reasoning, there is a broad, longstanding consensus among scholars and practitioners that these practices are unconstitutional and unjust.

The U.S. likely has the most restrictive post-release voting restrictions in the world, among the handful of countries that have such laws. (Some countries, like Kenya, Denmark and France, have permitted people in prison to vote).

The United Nations criticized the U.S. for human rights shortcomings regarding felony disenfranchisement in 2014, after a nationwide coalition of civil and human rights groups submitted a report about an ongoing voting rights crisis.

The court's common-sense ruling makes clear that lifetime disenfranchisement truly serves no legitimate social purpose and violates fundamental Constitutional rights.

