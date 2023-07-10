Column: Law firms are hot to 'swipe right' so far in 2023

By Jenna Greene

July 10 (Reuters)

West Coast cool kid seeks tech-savvy southerner to open doors in Texas and Florida. Put our surplus associates to work and win our heart.

Old money New Yorker wary of jurisdiction beyond the SDNY -- yet feeling bi(coastal) curious. DMs open.

D.C. bantamweight, maybe a bit stuffy, but if you too like to wear three-piece suits to the beach, you could be the corporate yin to our litigation yang.

If law firms seeking merger partners tried online dating, these might be their inducements to swipe right for a match.

Year to date, law firm mergers in 2023 are up compared with the same period in 2022 and 2021, my Reuters colleague Sara Merken reported, pointing to new data from legal consulting firm Fairfax Associates.

The number of completed combinations -- 28 to date this year -- remains below the historical first-half average of 32 mergers, but Fairfax principal Kristin Stark told me the 2023 count is “misleading.”

“The level of activity is so much higher than the number of completed mergers,” she said. Given how many M&A conversations are currently taking place and how far along some of the talks have progressed, Stark said she expects multiple deals “to cross the finish line” later this year.

Welcome to hot law firm summer.

The biggest publicly-disclosed pending deal -- which isn’t included in Fairfax’s merger tally because it hasn’t yet closed -- would combine London-based “magic circle” firm Allen & Overy with New York’s Shearman & Sterling to create a 3,900-lawyer behemoth.

"This is truly a game-changing moment for both firms,” the firms said in a statement.

Zeughauser Group consultant Kent Zimmermann told me that in his 20 years of advising firms about potential mergers, 2023 has been “busier than we’ve ever been before, by a factor of four,” he said. “It feels like everybody is talking to everybody.”

While mid-size, mid-market firms have accounted for the bulk of completed mergers in the first half of the year, Zimmermann said he’s also seeing “more high-performing firms in highly desirable geographies with highly desirable practices” considering mergers. “I’ve talked to the chairs of more New York firms in the past year than in my whole career,” he said.

My question for the consultants: What’s behind the surge in interest?

The softening economy is one factor.

When times are good and money is flowing in, partners are apt to resist big changes, Zimmermann said. “There’s an attitude that ‘If it ain’t broke, what are we trying to fix?’”

But when the economy slows and profits shrink, he said, partners can get “less complacent,” and more willing to consider shoring up growth via merger.

Chris Ryan, vice president of client development at HBR Consulting, sees a similar trend, predicting that “some of the current and continuing economic uncertainty will accelerate combination decisions throughout the rest of 2023 and 2024,” he said via email.

The consultants also agree that the war for talent is contributing to interest in mergers.

Even elite firms that historically almost never saw partner defections have become increasingly vulnerable to raids, losing individual rainmakers and teams of lawyers to larger and more profitable rivals.

Firms can and do replace these losses with new hires, but it’s hard to achieve a significant increase in scale via laterals.

A merger offers a possible solution in one fell swipe.

Still, obstacles abound to actually pulling off a combination.

Most recently, New York-founded Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Boston-founded Nixon Peabody called off merger talks, Reuters confirmed on Friday.

A Strook spokesperson did not specify why the discussions ended, but told Reuters that the firm has "continued talks with other firms," which are "making good progress."

Myriad reasons can make a deal a non-starter, including client conflicts and cultural fit.

Key questions include whether the firms have compatible governance, Stark said. How are partners compensated? What about capital contributions? Voting rights? Hierarchy? Do both firms hire from similar law schools? What reputation do their lawyers have for quality and aggressiveness?

Law firm culture “is a reflection of all of those things,” she said. “It really does impact whether or not a combination can move forward.”

But perhaps the biggest overall challenge is getting the partners on board, since partnership agreements typically require mergers to be approved by a super-majority vote.

For example, while economic headwinds and resulting lackluster performance can make many lawyers more receptive to a merger, others may go into “hunker down mode,” Stark said. These lawyers worry that if they tie themselves to what turns out to be a deadweight firm, it could drag them all down.

With that mindset, voting no can feel like the safest course.

There’s also the matter of what the combined firm will be called. “That’s one of the dealbreakers,” Stark said. “In reality, the name is not that meaningful to clients or the marketplace,” but internally, it can be a big point of contention.

“There’s a million different reasons that deals do not go forward,” she said.

Still, with so many firms now on the hunt for that special someone, I'll be standing by for wedding bells later this year.

