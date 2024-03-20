Column: Justice for a Black soldier after 80 years, with help from these lawyers

By Jenna Greene

March 20 (Reuters) - In some ways, the death of Pvt. Albert King, a 21-year-old Black soldier who was killed in 1941 at Fort Benning, Georgia, by a white military policeman, feels like an episode from the distant past.

In other ways, it strikes me as all too contemporary — a reminder that, as the author and civil rights activist James Baldwin put it, “We carry our history with us.”

Eight decades after he died, King on Sunday will get a full military funeral at a cemetery near the base, which was renamed Fort Moore last year.

The ceremony marks the capstone for a pro bono effort by a trio of lawyers from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, all military veterans, in conjunction with the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law, to correct what they describe as a long-standing injustice.

A Quartermaster Corps soldier, King was shot by the military policeman five times, including once in the back, following a late-night verbal dispute with the white driver of a segregated bus — a killing that the Army within hours found was due to King’s “own misconduct,” and which rendered him ineligible for a military burial or for his family to receive benefits.

“Our task was to figure out a way to crack open” the case, Matthew Hawes, an employment law partner at the 2,200-lawyer firm and a former officer in the U.S. Navy, told me.

They weren’t after a payout for King’s surviving relatives. Nor were they looking for a new criminal trial — not now, after so many years, and when everyone directly involved has died.

What the lawyers could do was persuade the Army to change its records and re-classify King’s death as “in the line of duty.”

Such a determination, akin to an honorable discharge, applies to soldiers who pass away as a result of injury or illness while on active duty.

The Army “puts a high priority on honoring the legacy of all our soldiers and their families, especially when there is an error or injustice, as there was in the case of Pvt. Albert King,” an Army spokeswoman told me by email.

The case grew out of an investigation in 2015 by Alexa Mills, then a journalism student at Northeastern working with the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and who went on to write in-depth feature about King for the Washington Post.

According to a petition submitted by the Morgan Lewis lawyers to the Army Board for Correction of Records, King on March 24, 1941, was returning to base after a night out in Columbus with Army friends and his girlfriend.

They’d been drinking and were boisterous, crammed together in the back of the bus.

After ordering them to be quiet, the driver pulled over and flagged down a military policeman, Robert Lummus, who removed King and a friend from the bus. (Lummus died in 1997, Mills in her article reported. Relatives of Lummus could not be located for comment.)

King fled down the dark road. Lummus said he shot King because he was running toward him with his hand in his pocket, and he thought incorrectly that he was armed, according to the Morgan Lewis petition.

A few hours later, an investigating officer found that the shooting was a justifiable homicide. In a court-martial convened that same day, Lummus was acquitted of wrongdoing.

The following month, a more in-depth investigation, while omitting any blame for King’s death, concluded that it occurred “in the line of duty.”

The commanding general of Fort Benning ordered the board members to reconsider their findings, according to the Morgan Lewis petition. The board obliged, reversing itself to rule that King died as a result of “his own misconduct.”

The wider context here is relevant, professor Rose Zoltek-Jick, associate director of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, told me.

A few days after King was killed, the body of another Black soldier, Felix Hall, was found hanging from a tree at Fort Benning, presumably lynched. “At the time when (Hall’s body) was discovered, it was a big deal,” she said, receiving widespread publicity.

It also meant there was an incentive for the Army to portray King’s death as his own fault, lest the two back-to-back killings deter other patriotic Black men from enlisting as World War Two loomed, she said.

In asking the Army to revisit its long-ago decision, Morgan Lewis litigation associate Micah Jones said the team, which also included associate Christopher Melendez, took pains to craft a narrative that would “resonate with an active duty military officer,” he said.

Indeed, the petition — 83 pages, including historical documents — to me reads less as an indictment of past institutional wrongs and more as an appeal to justice now.

Still, changing the record was not a simple administrative fix. For one thing, the statute of limitations to do so expired in 1944, and the lawyers had to convince the Army to waive it.

“We weren’t aware of any precedent for something this old,” Hawes said. “Our focus was on identifying errors that were made and trying to establish that those errors violated procedures or the law.”

The Army Board for Correction of Records in late 2022 changed King’s death to "in the line of duty," paving the way for the funeral service this weekend. It will include unveiling a military headstone and a ceremony conducted by the Georgia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program.

All three lawyers will be there, along with King’s next-of-kin, his cousin Helen Russell. And King will finally be laid to rest as a soldier who honorably served his country.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.