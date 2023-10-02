Column: Judge in Bankman-Fried trial leaves narrow opening for blame-the-lawyers evidence

By Alison Frankel

Oct 2 (Reuters) - On the eve of jury selection in the government’s criminal fraud trial against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a Manhattan federal judge has limited the erstwhile billionaire’s ability to undercut the prosecutors’ case by pointing to the involvement of FTX lawyers in his allegedly criminal scheme.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan ruled on Sunday that Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers cannot mention the involvement of FTX’s attorneys during their opening arguments to jurors, granting part of a motion by Manhattan federal prosecutors to restrict Bankman-Fried’s trial references to his reliance on advice from FTX lawyers.

But Kaplan left open the possibility that Bankman-Fried can introduce evidence, as the trial progresses, that FTX lawyers had a role in some matters underlying the government’s charges against him. The judge cited, for instance, assertions by Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers at Cohen & Gresser that FTX outside lawyers incorporated the shell companies that Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders allegedly used to transfer customer money to the crypto exchange’s sister hedge fund Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, has also pointed to the role FTX lawyers played in, among other things, drafting intercompany lending agreements between Alameda and FTX and advising on loans from the company to FTX insiders.

Bankman-Fried’s defense counsel have long contended that the involvement of FTX lawyers in such matters undercuts the prosecutors’ accusation that Bankman-Fried intended to engage in criminal fraud.

They've focused most intently on Fenwick & West, which represented FTX during its explosive growth from 2017 to 2022. But in a Sept. 1 brief opposing the government’s motion to preclude the defense from introducing evidence about FTX outside lawyers, Cohen & Gresser also mentioned Sullivan & Cromwell, which began representing the crypto exchange in July 2021 and is now bankruptcy counsel to FTX.

As Kaplan explained in Sunday's opinion (and as I’ve previously reported), Bankman-Fried is not planning a formal advice-of-counsel defense, which would require him to show that he specifically sought lawyers’ advice about the legality of his conduct and followed that advice. At best, Bankman-Fried's defense counsel seem to be hoping to suggest that the involvement of FTX lawyers is proof that he was acting in good faith.

The judge agreed that there may be circumstances in which the role of FTX lawyers “might have a real bearing on whether [Bankman-Fried] acted with or without fraudulent intent.”

Kaplan will not, however, allow Bankman-Fried’s lawyers to tell jurors about the involvement of FTX lawyers without first notifying him and the government. He also suggested that before he permits any such evidence to be presented to jurors, Bankman-Fried’s counsel will have to show him specifics about why FTX lawyers were involved in particular decisions, what the lawyers understood their role to be, and what work they performed.

The judge, in other words, apparently plans to be a strict gatekeeper, both to avoid confusing jurors and to avert ancillary hearings about references in front of the jury to FTX outside lawyers.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to a query on Kaplan’s decision.

Sunday's ruling means that Fenwick & West and Sullivan & Cromwell will have to stay on alert lest Bankman-Fried’s lawyers invoke their work for FTX.

A spokesperson for Fenwick did not respond to my query. A spokesperson for Sullivan & Cromwell directed me to a declaration from Sullivan & Cromwell partner Andrew Dietderich in the FTX bankruptcy, which describes all of the firm’s relatively limited M&A and regulatory work for FTX before the exchange entered Chapter 11. Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers have not specifically identified any matters in which Sullivan & Cromwell’s work for FTX is relevant to Bankman-Fried’s criminal intent in the matters underlying his indictment.

Fenwick, as I told you last month, has defended its representation of FTX as “routine legal services.” That defense came in the context of a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the firm by FTX customers who claim Fenwick helped Bankman-Fried and other FTX insiders misappropriate the funds in their FTX accounts.

Fenwick’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart argued in their dismissal motion that the firm simply provided “indisputably lawful and ordinary legal services” to FTX, without any inkling that FTX insiders would allegedly misuse or ignore Fenwick's advice "to execute the alleged scheme.”

Sullivan & Cromwell has not been sued by FTX customers, who have brought a flurry of lawsuits against FTX auditors, venture capital investors and brand ambassadors in a consolidated multidistrict proceeding in federal court in Miami.

But that could change, according to a filing on Friday in the civil litigation, depending on revelations from Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial.

In Friday's filing, lead plaintiffs lawyers from The Moskowitz Law Firm and Boies Schiller Flexner asked U.S. District Judge Michael Moore of Miami to halt the multidistrict litigation until the conclusion of Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial. The government, as you may recall, had asked the MDL judge last month to pause discovery until Bankman-Fried’s trial. The new motion by lead counsel goes even further, asking to stay the civil cases, in which most defendants filed dismissal motions last month, in their entirety.

Moskowitz and Boies Schiller said that in light of Bankman-Fried’s anticipated defense strategy, they’re expecting “a wealth of vital evidence and information” to emerge from Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, including specifics about work performed by FTX's outside law firms. That information, they said, could inform allegations against Fenwick & West and “other non-parties (at this stage of the MDL), such as the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell.”

The brief italicized “at this stage," implying that Sullivan & Cromwell’s status as a non-party may change depending on what happens during Bankman-Fried’s trial.

I’ve said before that the role of FTX’s outside counsel is just a small part of the story of the crypto exchange’s epic collapse. But when allegedly “routine legal services,” to use Fenwick’s phrase, are implicated in a multibillion-dollar alleged criminal scheme, that piece of the saga should have particular resonance for lawyers.

Reporting By Alison Frankel

