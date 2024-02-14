Column: Is the M&A boys club waning? A new study says yes.

By 2023, that number had jumped to 78% at the sample firms: Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Hunton Andrews Kurth; Paul Weiss; Shearman & Sterling; Sullivan & Cromwell; and White & Case. (More on why they got picked below.)

Is this an indication that the M&A boys’ club is finally receding?

I’d like to think so.

Because who gets put on deal teams matters. At top-tier law firms, deals tend to be the most profitable and prestigious matters, and the lawyers who work on them “have the most power within firms,” the professors wrote in their paper, which was published last week by the University of Virginia School of Law and has not been previously reported.

The sharp increase in the number of women on deal teams in the last decade is “reason for optimism,” Tracey George of Vanderbilt Law School, who co-authored the paper with UVA’s Mitu Gulati and Albert Yoon of the University of Toronto Faculty of Law, told me. “Women are moving up.”

Of course, it’s not as if the M&A practices are now matriarchal utopias.

“It’s mostly still men at the top of deals,” Gulati said. In 80% of the transactions that he and his co-authors reviewed, the teams were led by men, with women lawyers in secondary roles – though the professors posit such experience can also serve as stepping stones to landing the top spot down the road.

Male lawyers were also more likely to work on higher dollar-value deals than women, their analysis showed.

Their methodology, while not exactly scientific, strikes me as creative.

Rather than using data from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission merger filings, as several prior studies on women lawyers and deals have done, they mined press releases issued by the law firms.

Doing so allowed them to capture a bigger universe of transactions, the authors said. The press releases included deals involving privately held companies outside the SEC’s purview, as well as transactions by mega-companies that, while objectively large, were nonetheless not SEC-reportable because they were not “material” to the company.

They also noted not all deals merited press releases, but figure the most significant would have been publicized.

“Press releases reveal more detail about the otherwise opaque workings of law firms than other publicly available sources,” the authors stated.

I can’t say that’s always been my experience – and it's certainly possible firms might go out of their way to promote deal teams with women, even if their roles were minor. Still, as a longtime legal journalist, I get it. You work with the information that you’ve got.

“Our process of selecting these firms was simple,” the professors wrote. “We started with a list of top U.S. firms and then looked for which of these firms made their press releases available and reported participants on the deals in a hierarchical manner,” adding that they “randomly” selected some of the firms to study.

I reached out to the firms for their take on the report. Four didn’t respond, but Shearman & Sterling global managing partner Doreen Lilienfeld in an email said that creating “an inclusive environment for our people is a priority for us.”

White & Case partner and executive committee member Carina Radford also via email said that the firm views competency and talent as "the fundamental considerations for allocating opportunity, regardless of gender.”

It's notable to me that the sample firms, while all among the 100 top grossing in the U.S., cover a broad swath of the legal marketplace in terms of client base and profits per partner. The study authors don’t break down results by firm, but said the trend – adding more women lawyers to deal teams –occurred across the board.

Curious how the findings strike other lawyers in the M&A space, I reached out to Eva Davis, who chairs Winston & Strawn’s 500-lawyer transactions department.

The report “tracks fairly consistently with my experience,” she said.

When she first started practicing law 30 years ago, Davis told me, she “rarely saw a woman on the other side at any level.”

That started to change 20 years ago, but it was still “notable” to encounter another woman as opposing counsel on a deal, she said.

In the last five to 10 years, though, she said, she’s worked on multiple deals where “on both sides the teams are all women.”

She credits not just the increased number of women entering the legal profession – women law students began outnumbering men in 2016 -- but also points to the Mansfield Rule aimed at increasing inclusivity and diversity in law firms, mentoring and other firm initiatives, and promoting women to leadership roles within the firms.

“Frankly, representation matters,” Davis said. When up-and-coming lawyers see women in senior positions, they “see what’s possible.”

