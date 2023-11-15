Column: Is sampling Merlot a constitutional right? These wineries think so.

By Jenna Greene

Nov 15 (Reuters) - As a former assistant district attorney in San Francisco, Hoopes Vineyards proprietor Lindsay Hoopes says she "loves rules."

“But rules need to be clear about what’s allowed and what’s not," she told me.

That ambiguity lies at the heart of her dispute with officials in Napa County, California, over whether visitors to her 10-acre, family-owned vineyard in Oakville are permitted to taste wine made on the premises, as they have for decades past.

It’s an increasingly fierce fight that’s escalated to include claims of what Hoopes and two other small wineries say are unconstitutional enforcement tactics by the county, which is famous for its high-end wineries.

Lawyers representing Napa County counter that land use ordinances are crucial to protecting the wine growing region’s agricultural character, preventing it from “turning into Disneyland,” said Arthur Hartinger, a partner at Renne Public Law Group in San Francisco.

County lawyers say that if Hoopes wants to conduct wine tastings and tours, she needs to secure new permits and shell out for infrastructure upgrades. “There are health and safety and environmental issues,” said Geoff Spellberg, of counsel at Renne.

Nearly 4 million visitors flock to Napa each year, and wine tasting is a top activity. “The appropriate euphemism for day drinking,” Hoopes calls it, and hey – she’s not wrong.

It’s also a crucial sales tool, especially for small wineries like Hoopes Vineyards, where bottles of its cabernet sauvignon (“Scented sparks of cedar chips, orange zest, and muddled raspberries fly out of the glass”) can retail for $125 or more.

According to Hoopes, Napa officials for more than 35 years allowed on-site wine tasting at the property, only to change course and sue her last year for permit violations, alleging the winery is a public nuisance and competes unfairly against its law-abiding competitors.

Per the county’s lawsuit, Hoopes’ other alleged transgressions include selling non wine-related merchandise such as candles and greeting cards, putting up string lights and having an animal sanctuary on the property.

The county’s actions are “very disproportionate to the harm alleged,” Hoopes, who is also an adjunct professor at U.C. College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly Hastings), told me. She argued in a cross-complaint that her 14th Amendment due process and equal protection rights are being violated.

Last week, Hoopes along with Smith-Madrone and Summit Lake wineries asked California’s attorney general and the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California to open a civil rights investigation. They claim Napa County demonstrates a “pattern and practice” of discriminating against small businesses, attempting to impose unwarranted restrictions that threaten their livelihoods.

I admit, I’m sympathetic. Municipal permits and the attendant bureaucracy rank right up there with root canals on my list of least favorite things.

But like dental care, permits also serve a necessary function.

In 1990, Napa officials adopted an ordinance to control the burgeoning growth of wine tasting, creating a conditional use permit process to limit certain winery operations.

But small wineries — defined as those producing no more than 20,000 gallons of wine per year — that were in existence when the ordinance was passed were grandfathered in “to permit them to continue their approved operation” as an “integral part of the Napa Valley economy.”

When Hoopes, who comes from a wine-making family, bought the vineyard then known as Hopper Creek Winery in 2017, it had been in business since 1984 and fell into this category. (It’s not in dispute that the permit rights were part of the sale.)

The prior owners “allowed the public to come to the property, consume wine on the property, picnic, sample wine, and engaged retail sales of wine-related and other items,” Hoopes said in her cross-complaint.

She also said she wouldn’t have bought the winery if she didn’t think such uses were allowed.

Napa County, however, says that the predecessor winery was not in fact authorized to hold tours and tastings — and received violation notices in 2007 and 2017 for doing so.

Hoopes should have known this, Hartinger said, adding that the winery's permit “lays out the limits on the uses of the property.”

According to court documents, those activities include grape growing, fermentation, bottling and shipping, with no visitors expected on a daily or even weekly basis. A handwritten note on the original 1984 permit application stated, “Sales only ok.”

Hoopes argues the allowed uses are broader, noting, for example, that she also has what's known as a O-2 permit issued by the state of California. The permit allows licensed winegrowers to “sell wine to consumers for consumption on the premises,” according to the law, which also holds that local authorities “may restrict, but not eliminate, [these] privileges.”

She won the first round in her case last year, when Napa County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Smith ruled the county hadn't shown it was likely to prevail on the merits and rebuffed its request for a temporary restraining order.

To Hoopes, the litigation makes little sense. Scores of wineries across Napa Valley offer wine tasting – and indeed, her vineyard is surrounded by larger wineries that regularly do so.

“I don’t get it,” she said. “This is an open container violation at best.”

But Hartinger and Spellberg say that if Hoopes wants to host dozens of visitors a day, she needs to get a new class of permit.

The actual fee for such a permit is minimal, they said, but to secure it, she’d likely have to upgrade, for example, her well and septic system, address fire safety issues and more – expenses that can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Yes, there is a cost, but it’s to protect the public and the nature of the valley” Hartinger said, adding that it’s a “slippery slope” if the county doesn’t require all wineries to follow land use rules.

He has a point, although I don’t see competitors rushing to add roller coasters and chardonnay dunk tanks just because Hoopes is allowed to conduct wine tastings and sell greeting cards.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024.

It’s strikes me as a dispute with room for compromise, but at this point, both sides agree on one thing: a settlement isn’t likely.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.