Column: Internet immunity shield gets another dent in fentanyl victims’ case against Snap

By Alison Frankel

Jan 4 (Reuters) - It’s been a tough few months for social media platforms that have long relied on the federal law immunizing them from liability for content posted by their users.

In October, a Los Angeles state court judge refused to toss a consolidated case accusing Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok and YouTube of designing and engineering their platforms to “addict” children and teens, causing an array of mental and physical health problems.

Weeks later, a federal judge in Los Angeles similarly ruled that Snap SNAP.N, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms META.O, YouTube parent Alphabet GOOGL.O, and TikTok parent ByteDance could not use the federal immunity law – Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – to squelch hundreds of individual lawsuits accusing the websites of causing mental and emotional health problems in children.

Then last month, as I told you, seven judges from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called on the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the scope of protection that Section 230 provides to online publishers. The seven judges failed to persuade eight of their colleagues on the 5th Circuit to reconsider an appellate panel’s holding that Snap was shielded under Section 230 from claims by a Texas teen who used Snapchat to correspond with a teacher later convicted of sexual assault. But lawyers for the plaintiff told me they intend to follow up on the dissenting judges’ advice and will ask the Supreme Court to take up the issue.

On Tuesday, yet another judge weighed in against social media companies. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff ruled that Snap must face claims by the parents of 11 children who allegedly used Snapchat to obtain drugs containing fentanyl. (Ten of the children died from fentanyl poisoning. The other survived a fentanyl overdose.) Riff's opinion, which provides a comprehensive tour through the history of Section 230 and judicial attempts to define the scope of statutory immunity, concluded that Snap is not shielded from claims that it exposed underage users to drug traffickers.

I should pause here to note that Snap said in an email statement that the plaintiffs’ allegations are “both legally and factually flawed.” The company said it remains committed to its efforts, including cooperation with law enforcement officials and the use of technology to “identify and shut down dealers,” to stop criminals from abusing its platform.

The through line in all of the recent cases I mentioned is their framing: Instead of alleging that social media sites are responsible for injuries arising from users’ posts, plaintiffs have instead asserted that the sites are liable for their own allegedly defective designs. The still-emerging plaintiffs' theory is that Section 230 immunity does not protect online publishers from product liability or negligence claims based on the way their platforms operate, even if those operations involve user-created content.

It’s not easy to pin down that distinction. As Riff noted in Tuesday’s Snap ruling, the law is “unsettled and in a state of development,” not just on the outer bounds of Section 230 immunity but also on whether social media platforms are even products.

Take a look, for example, at the dismissal brief by Snap’s lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon and Morrison & Foerster. Snap argued that despite the product liability cloak, plaintiffs' claims actually all arose from content posted by drug dealers who, despite Snap’s best efforts to combat illegal activity on its platform, used Snap to communicate with the fentanyl victims.

The plaintiffs' children would not have suffered harm if it hadn’t been for dealers’ posts, Snap said, so lawsuit's claims are all barred by Section 230. The 9th Circuit, Snap said, has already said as much in a squarely analogous case. The federal appeals court ruled in 2019’s Dyroff v. Ultimate Software Group that Section 230 shielded the now-defunct social networking site Experience Project from claims that its design allowed the plaintiff’s son, a heroin addict, to connect with a dealer who sold him drugs laced with deadly fentanyl. The 9th Circuit held that Ultimate’s algorithmic recommendations and email notifications were not themselves content that could trigger liability for the site but only a means to communicate content created by users.

Plaintiffs' lawyers in the Snap case, from the Social Media Victims Law Center and the C.A. Goldberg firm, argued in their opposition brief that their case was different. Unlike the heroin user’s mother in Dyroff, the said, their complaint expressly disavowed claims that Snap was liable for failing to remove or moderate posts by drug sellers. Instead, plaintiffs' lawyers argued, they alleged that more than 20 unreasonably dangerous Snap design features left underage users vulnerable to adult predators.

Those arguments prevailed with Riff, who said Snap’s features, as portrayed in the plaintiffs’ complaint, “crossed the line into content.” The judge did not specifically explain his rationale for distinguishing the fentanyl victims’ assertions from the allegedly defective design features examined by the 9th Circuit in the Dyroff case but said plaintiffs' claims against Snap were independent of the drug seller’s posts.

“The allegations,” Riff wrote, “assert conduct beyond ‘incidental editorial functions’ for which a publisher may still enjoy Section 230 immunity.”

Clearly, plaintiffs suing social media platforms are getting better at crafting their pleadings to emphasize allegedly defective design features. One of the lead lawyers in the fentanyl case, Matthew Bergman of the Social Media Victims Law Center, said his group has been pushing this strategy for two years in its cases against Snap and other platforms.

“Our approach seems to have legs,” Bergman told me.

Bergman acknowledged that plaintiffs still have a long way to go to hold social media sites liable. He’s anticipating defense requests to appeal dismissal decisions and waiting to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court – after sidestepping Section 230 last year in a case against YouTube – re-enters the debate over the scope of the shield. We know for sure that Justice Clarence Thomas is champing for that opportunity.

But even as plaintiffs brace for potential appellate developments, the recent spate of wins shows that Section 230 is not impregnable. Said Bergman: “We’re in the game.”

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

