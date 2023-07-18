Column: Instagram dodges photographers' copyright claims on appeal – but case likely continues

By Alison Frankel

A class of photographers whose Instagram photos were embedded by other websites failed on Monday to convince a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to set aside controversial precedent in order to hold Instagram liable for copyright infringement.

But the panel also said that the photographers had raised “serious and well argued” policy concerns about copyright holders’ ability to control and profit from their work. If lead plaintiffs Alexis Hunley and Matthew Scott Brauer want to challenge the precedent that controlled the outcome of this case, the panel said, they should petition the 9th Circuit for an en banc rehearing.

I reached out to two of the lawyers who represent Hunley and Brauer, Solomon Cera of Cera LLP and James Bartolomei of the Duncan Firm, to ask if they will seek en banc review to hold Instagram liable for allegedly enabling copyright infringement. They did not respond to my email query.

But I’ll be very surprised if they don’t ask for a rehearing in front of an 11-judge panel in an attempt to overturn the 9th Circuit’s so-called server test, which has already been repudiated by trial courts in other circuits. (En banc panels in this circuit consist of 11 randomly-selected judges rather than the entire appellate court.)

Instagram counsel Joseph Gratz of Morrison & Foerster declined to comment. Instagram parent Meta META.O did not respond to a query on the ruling or the possibility of en banc review.

The server test, which the 9th Circuit adopted in 2007’s Perfect 10, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., holds that websites are not liable for copyright infringement when they display embedded images hosted on someone else’s computers.

The test arose in the context of search engine Google displaying thumbnail images of nude models from Perfect 10, an online magazine that owned copyrights of the photos. The appeals court reasoned that Google’s display of the images was not “fixed in a tangible medium of expression” – a prerequisite for copyright infringement claims – because Google did not host or store the images, but essentially linked to Perfect 10’s computers through computer code that then displayed the photos to users.

Such embedded images have become a staple of the internet, especially in the social media era. Google, Twitter, Pinterest and Wikimedia argued in an amicus brief in the Hunley case that millions of websites rely on embedding code to display photos that are hosted on someone else’s computer system. The server test, the brief said, shields all these sites from copyright liability. So ditching it, the companies argued, “would profoundly distort copyright law and make millions of website operators into infringers.”

But eight photographers’ groups told the 9th Circuit, in an amicus brief backing Hunley and Brauer, that other courts have either declined to adopt the server test or have rejected it outright.

There’s not exactly a split among federal appellate courts on the viability of the 9th Circuit's theory, but as the 9th Circuit panel noted in Monday’s decision, both the 1st and 7th Circuits have shied away from endorsing it. And in the last several years, at least three Manhattan federal judges have concluded that the server test is at odds with the Copyright Act.

“The ‘server test,’” the photographers’ group said, “has become an affront to the principle that the enforcement and protections of copyright law be applied uniformly across the country.”

Hunley, whose Instagram photo of a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally was embedded in a 2020 BuzzFeed story, and Brauer, whose embedded Instagram image of Hillary Clinton appeared in an online Time story in 2016, offered the 9th Circuit a variety of rationales for restricting or overturning the server test.

The original Perfect 10 decision addressed a search engine’s use of embedded images, they said, so the liability shield covers only browsers. Alternatively, they argued, the server test conflicts with the goals of the Copyright Act and with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. v. Aereo, Inc., which held that a television streaming service could be held liable for infringing broadcasters’ copyrights by transmitting content over the internet. Finally, Hunley and Brauer argued, the appeals court should not allow for-profit businesses like Instagram to use the obsolete server test to profit at the expense of copyright holders.

The panel in Monday’s decision – Judges Jay Bybee and Patrick Bumatay and U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett of Baltimore, sitting by designation – easily disposed of two of the photographers' arguments, holding that the 9th Circuit has already extended the server test beyond search engines and that the Aereo decision involved a different provision of the Copyright Act, so the Supreme Court’s reasoning did not undermine the server test.

The 9th Circuit panel seemed more open to the photographers' contention that the server test contravenes not just specific Copyright Act provisions barring the unauthorized transmission of a copyrighted image but also the law’s overarching goal of protecting copyright holders. Bybee said, however, that the panel was constrained by Perfect 10 precedent.

“Even if we thought, in retrospect, that Perfect 10 created some inconsistencies with other provisions of the Copyright Act,” he said, “we are not free to overrule Perfect 10 outside of an en banc proceeding.”

That sounds like an invitation to me -- and to Stephen Doniger of Doniger/Burroughs, who authored the amicus brief for the photographers’ groups. Right now, he said, a photographer could win a copyright infringement judgment over an embedded image in a jurisdiction outside of the 9th Circuit, but would hit a roadblock trying to enforce that judgment in the 9th Circuit.

“This is certainly a question worthy of en banc review,” Doniger said in an email. “We are cautiously optimistic that the 9th Circuit will grant such review.”

