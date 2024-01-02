Column: In Fox shareholder case against board, lead plaintiffs fault network's business strategy

By Alison Frankel

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fox News' entire business model will be under scrutiny in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit against Fox board members, thanks to a decision last week appointing New York and Oregon public pension funds to lead the case.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster ruled on Dec. 29 that the New York and Oregon funds were a better choice to head up the case than the competing candidate, a Swedish investment fund that had teamed up with a Cayman Islands pension fund.

Both shareholder groups sought to lead derivative litigation on behalf of the company, accusing Rupert Murdoch and other Fox FOXA.O directors of failing to avert Fox’s allegedly defamatory reporting on election fraud claims by supporters of former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Fox board members, as you surely recall, became a juicy target after the company agreed last April to pay $787.5 million to resolve defamation claims by Dominion Voting Systems. As I told you back then, shareholders viewed the big Dominion settlement as tangible evidence of the consequences of Fox’s allegedly shoddy reporting and geared up to sue board members on behalf of the company.

Last week's leadership decision included a potentially ominous signal for Fox’s directors. The Delaware judge said he was swayed, in part, by the New York and Oregon funds' assertion that Fox’s whole business strategy in the last several years has been to sacrifice accuracy and fact-checking in order to appease its conservative audience. Board members, according to the New York and Oregon funds, deliberately accepted the risk of defamation lawsuits and settlements as a consequence of that business model.

Under Delaware precedent from 2011’s In re Massey Energy, corporate directors can be held liable for breaching their fiduciary duties if they knowingly allow their company to operate outside legal bounds. Laster said that at this early stage of the Fox case, the New York and Oregon funds’ Massey claim – that Fox directors knowingly accepted the risk of airing defamatory reporting – “appears promising.”

Laster said the Massey claim was an important factor in his decision to pick the New York and Oregon funds over the Swedish and Cayman team. The U.S. funds' assertion that Fox's board made a strategic determination to assume the risk of airing defamatory reporting, he said, made their complaint stronger than the pleading submitted by the Swedish and Cayman funds.

Fox spokespeople did not respond to my email requests for comment on Laster’s leadership decision or his early assessment of shareholders’ “promising” Massey claim. The company, which is vigorously contesting a defamation lawsuit in New York state court by voting technology company Smartmatic, said when it settled with Dominion that the agreement “reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalism standards."

The New York and Oregon funds are represented by Friedlander & Gorris; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said in an email statement that Laster’s decision "recognized our office's expertise, in both financial matters and corporate governance.” His office, Lander said, intends to ensure “that Fox's board is held accountable for its careless actions, as well as leading the charge for corporate governance reforms at Fox that will ensure that similar failures don't happen in the future.”

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in an email statement that she looks forward to “making a strong case.”

The Swedish and Cayman funds are represented by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller did not respond to my query about Laster’s decision.

Both of the candidates to lead the case alleged in their competing complaints that oversight failures by Murdoch and other Fox board members left the network exposed to defamation suits by Dominion, Smartmatic and other targets of Fox’s election fraud reporting.

But the U.S. and non-U.S. funds offered slightly different legal theories, as the candidates emphasized in their briefs asking to head the litigation. The Swedish and Cayman funds argued their pleading was superior because it alleged that after Fox was spun off in 2019, it abandoned corporate governance reforms adopted in a 2013 settlement of derivative claims against predecessor News Corp NWSA.O. (That case arose from a phone hacking scandal.) The allegation that Fox ditched the 2013 controls, the non-U.S. funds said, strengthened the case that board members were acting in bad faith.

The New York and Oregon brief, in contrast, argued that the case should center on “the context of Fox News's business model during the Trump era.” The U.S. funds said their emphasis on the network’s alleged practice of advancing “pro-Trump narratives without regard for their factual foundation” was a stronger theory.

Laster agreed, although he also said that the partnership of the New York and Oregon funds was more “intentional, thoughtful and client-centered” than the hook-up of the Swedish and Cayman funds. The U.S. funds, Laster noted, united before filing their complaint to sign up their lawyers and assert a demand for Fox’s books and records. The Swedish and Cayman funds, he said, seemed to have a more ad hoc relationship.

Securities law nerds will surely be intrigued by Laster’s musing about whether two of the law firms representing the non-U.S. funds, Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller, would have been able to get along as co-counsel. The judge described those firms — an undisputed duopoly — as “the Athens and Sparta of the plaintiffs’ securities bar,” both in their dominance of the field and their rivalry with each other.

“How well they can work together is an open question: Would it be the Persian War or the Peloponnesian?” Laster wrote.

The judge was being a bit cheeky, since, as he pointed out, all of the shareholder firms that sought appointment have excellent track records in Chancery Court. Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller also both frequently work with other plaintiffs' firms (though not frequently with each other).

I’m sure the firms would have gladly put aside their rivalry in pursuit of Fox. But after Laster’s decision, we’ll never know.

Read more:

Get ready for a brawl over leadership of the case against Fox’s board

Fox shareholders are circling Rupert Murdoch

Two shareholder firms have reaped more than $1 billion in fees. Are they overpaid?

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.