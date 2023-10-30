Column: In FINRA's 'existential' legal fight, help comes from the DOJ

By Alison Frankel

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The private securities industry regulator FINRA is getting help from the U.S. Justice Department as it tries to ward off what it acknowledges to be an “existential threat” to its authority to police U.S. brokers and dealers.

Both FINRA, which is formally known as The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the DOJ filed briefs last week at the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that FINRA’s private regulation of the securities industry breaches neither the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause nor the constitutional doctrine that the federal government cannot delegate its power to unsupervised private groups.

A broker-dealer called Alpine Securities contends otherwise, in an appeal that has become increasingly consequential.

Alpine’s lawyers at Cooper & Kirk sued earlier this year to enjoin a FINRA hearing on whether Alpine should be expelled from the industry for violating a previous cease-and-desist order to stop charging its customers allegedly unlawful fees. Alpine denies violating the order, but it asserted far more sweeping arguments to block the hearing: Alpine contends that FINRA has run afoul of the constitution by exercising the federal government's power.

The argument is two-pronged. If FINRA is acting as an arm of the federal government, Alpine said, then its enforcement actions breach the Appointments Clause because the president has no role in appointing or overseeing FINRA officials. Alternatively, according to Alpine, if the government has turned over enforcement power to the private regulator, that delegation is unconstitutional because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not supervise FINRA closely. (I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the gist.)

Alpine’s arguments received a chilly reception from U.S. District Judge Beryl Walker of Washington, D.C., who denied Alpine’s bid for an injunction last June.

But then a motions panel of the D.C. Circuit signaled that Alpine might be on to something: In a 2-1 per curiam ruling, the panel granted the broker-dealer’s emergency motion to stay the FINRA hearing until the appellate court issues a ruling in Alpine’s appeal.

Even more intriguingly, in a concurring opinion, Judge Justin Walker credited Alpine for raising a “serious argument” that FINRA’s exercise of enforcement power “may be a constitutional problem.”

That concurrence considerably raised the stakes of Alpine’s appeal. As I told you last month, two high-ranking Justice Department officials from Donald Trump’s administration – former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco – added to the drama with an amicus brief backing Alpine’s argument that FINRA’s deployment of regulatory power is unconstitutional.

At least two other FINRA members have since raised similar constitutional arguments as they attempt to block proceedings against them. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes of Washington, D.C., refused earlier this month to enjoin a FINRA hearing, holding that extensive briefing and oral argument had persuaded her that FINRA officials are not state actors. A third challenge, before U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, was filed last week.

FINRA’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher used their new brief to the D.C. Circuit as an opportunity to warn of the disastrous consequences of Alpine’s challenge to the securities industry's centuries-old self-policing regime.

The industry, FINRA argued, was entirely self-regulating until the Great Depression, when Congress created the SEC to enforce its newly enacted federal securities laws. Since then, FINRA said, its private regulation of industry members has complemented enforcement actions by the SEC, which does not have the resources to go after every rule-breaker in the industry.

Alpine’s attempt to cripple private regulation, FINRA said, would leave investors “exposed to deception, overreaching and outright theft by unscrupulous industry members.”

FINRA and the government took a tag-team approach to countering Alpine’s legal theories. FINRA devoted most of its brief to arguments that it is simply not an arm of the government under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1995 test in Lebron v. National Railroad Passenger Corp, so Alpine’s Appointments Clause argument doesn’t hold up.

“Because FINRA is a private company that is not part of the government under Lebron, its board members and employees are not ‘officers of the United States’ subject to presidential appointment and removal,” the FINRA brief said.

The Justice Department's brief, meanwhile, focused on the SEC’s supervision of FINRA to refute Alpine’s assertion that the government unconstitutionally ceded too much power to the private regulator. The federal government closely oversees FINRA’s rulemaking and enforcement actions, DOJ said, hewing to the Supreme Court’s 1940 precedent in Sunshine Anthracite Coal Co v. Adkins on constitutionally permissible delegation of federal power to a private regulator.

It’s no accident, the DOJ brief said, that every appellate court to consider the scope of FINRA’s regulatory power has blessed its role in light of the SEC’s supervisory authority.

DOJ pointed out that Alpine well knows that every FINRA enforcement decision is subject to review by the SEC: In 2019, the government brief noted, the SEC agreed to stay a different FINRA sanctions order to give Alpine an opportunity to challenge FINRA’s findings before the commission. (The SEC’s review of that FINRA order is ongoing.)

Both FINRA and the DOJ told the D.C. Circuit that Alpine failed even to cite – let alone grapple with – the crucial Supreme Court rulings in Adkins and Lebron, instead highlighting inapplicable precedent on whether government employees are subject to the Appointments Clause.

Alpine counsel Brian Barnes of Cooper & Kirk declined to comment specifically on the new briefs. “We are optimistic that the D.C. Circuit will see that there is no principled basis for distinguishing FINRA from other unaccountable government entities the Supreme Court has held unconstitutional,” Barnes said in an email statement.

A FINRA spokesperson said via email that Alpine’s theories “would eviscerate the self-regulatory framework that has served investors so well for centuries, replace private oversight with federal regulation and treat leaders of broad swaths of the private economy as government officials. The court should reject those arguments and their profoundly destabilizing consequences.”

The Justice Department declined to comment.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

