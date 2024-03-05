Column: In Coinbase enforcement action, US SEC tries to capitalize on win in little-noticed case

By Alison Frankel

March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scored a big victory in a small enforcement action last Friday when a federal judge in Seattle granted a default judgment against a no-show defendant accused of trading crypto tokens based on insider information he obtained from a since-fired Coinbase employee.

The agency is now hoping to leverage that win in its vastly more consequential case against Coinbase itself.

You need a bit of background to understand the SEC’s maneuver. The commission’s enforcement action against Coinbase, as you probably recall, asserts that the crypto exchange facilitated trading in at least 13 digital tokens that should have been registered as securities but were not.

The SEC’s theory is that the tokens are subject to its oversight because they are investment contracts — and thus securities — under the U.S. Supreme Court’s longstanding Howey test.

Coinbase and its lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Sullivan & Cromwell insist that Coinbase-traded tokens are not investment contracts because, among other reasons, crypto trading in secondary markets does not involve any contractual promise that sellers will deliver future value nor any common enterprise to boost profits.

Coinbase maintains that digital tokens are like Beanie Babies or baseball cards — entities that are traded in decentralized markets with the hope that they will appreciate in value but are not securities.

The SEC and Coinbase are waiting for a make-or-break decision on Coinbase’s motion for judgment on the pleadings. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla of Manhattan heard four hours — four hours! — of oral argument in January, but my Reuters colleagues who listened to the argument reported that the judge said she still hadn’t made up her mind about whether tokens are digital assets.

The SEC seems to counting on the Seattle judge’s decision to help persuade Failla.

On Monday, the agency informed Failla that U.S. District Judge Tana Lin of Seattle concluded in the Coinbase insider trading case that the tokens allegedly purchased with insider info were indeed investment contracts, even though defendant Sameer Ramani traded the assets on a secondary exchange and not directly with issuers. (Ramani, who has allegedly fled the country, did not appear in the SEC proceeding, which also named former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi as defendants.)

As the SEC told Failla in Monday’s letter, Coinbase was among the amici that filed briefs in the Seattle case arguing that exchange-traded tokens are not securities. The agency said Lin’s ruling to the contrary was particularly notable in light of those amicus arguments, including by Coinbase.

Before I explain Lin’s reasoning, I should note that Coinbase responded to the SEC’s letter with its own letter to Failla on Tuesday, arguing that neither the exchange nor any other amicus filed a brief opposing the SEC’s motion for a default judgment against Ramani.

Coinbase said its amicus filing in the Seattle case addressed a separate motion by Ramani's co-defendants, the Wahi brothers, to dismiss the case. That hotly contested motion, Coinbase said, was never decided because the Wahis settled with the SEC after pleading guilty in a parallel criminal case.

Coinbase urged Failla therefore to give no weight to last week’s Ramani decision. Lin’s opinion, it said in quite pointed language, “was procured against an empty chair and its reasoning reflects as much.”

A Coinbase spokesperson declined to comment, but the exchange’s legal chief, Paul Grewal, addressed the Lin decision in a series of posts on X on Monday. Grewal said that as a general rule, default judgment opinions don’t have much sway with other courts. He also asserted that Lin based her ruling only on the SEC’s default judgment brief, without considering Coinbase’s amicus brief on the investment contract issue.

So why did Lin conclude exchange-traded tokens are investment contracts? Under the three-prong test derived from Howey, she said, in order for a financial instrument to be deemed an investment contract, it must involve an investment of money in a common enterprise with an expectation of profits produced by the efforts of others.

The first prong, Lin said, was easy in this case: Ramani bought tokens. On the second prong, Lin found that the SEC adequately alleged a common enterprise among buyers and token issuers that promised to manage and develop their businesses for the collective benefit of token-holders.

“Investors’ fortunes were all equally dependent on the success of the same common enterprise — maintaining the value of tokens collectively and nurturing the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem,” Lin said.

Lin similarly found that token purchasers were surely persuaded to expect profits by issuers’ promotions and promises. It didn’t matter, she said, that Ramani bought crypto tokens on the secondary market, and not directly from issuers, because “each issuer continued to make such representation regarding the profitability of their tokens even as the tokens were traded on secondary markets,” the judge said.

Lin cited two 2023 decisions concluding that tokens are securities: a summary judgment ruling in the SEC’s case against digital media company LBRY and a summary judgment decision by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of Manhattan against now-bankrupt stablecoin issuer Terraform Labs.

The Seattle judge, however, did not cite another high-profile 2023 crypto decision, a summary judgment ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of Manhattan in the SEC’s case against XRP issuer Ripple. Torres, as you may recall, held that Ripple’s sales to retail investors on secondary crypto exchanges were not securities transactions.

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that Coinbase’s letter on Tuesday to Failla highlighted Lin’s omission of the Ripple decision from her default judgment ruling.

The SEC declined to comment on Coinbase’s letter to Failla, citing the ongoing litigation. In a statement, the commission hailed Lin’s holding in the Wahi case that “crypto asset transactions in secondary markets can be transactions in securities.”

The back-and-forth between the SEC and Coinbase over Lin’s decision is in one sense just a minor skirmish in their multifront war. But the intensity on both sides tells you a lot about the stakes in this litigation.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

