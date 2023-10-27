News & Insights

US Markets

Column: In Britney Spears’ new book, an unlikely hero – her lawyer

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 27, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Updates with sentence about ongoing litigation between Spears
and her father)
    By Jenna Greene
       Oct 27 (Reuters) - In her new memoir, pop superstar
Britney Spears offers up an unexpected hero: her lawyer. 
    Greenberg Traurig partner Mathew Rosengart in 2021 succeeded
in freeing Spears from a 13-year conservatorship that the singer
called “the darkest chapter of my life” and “the worst thing
that could possibly ever happen to my music, my career, and my
sanity.”
    That is, she writes, until she hired Rosengart, who in short
order succeeded in ousting Spears’ father as conservator, then
ending the conservatorship altogether.
        Spears writes in “The Woman in Me" published on Oct. 24
that while Rosengart's legal strategy won the day, the lawyer
also made sure she knew that she was instrumental in her own
victory.
    “[H]e told me that I deserved the credit for what happened,”
Spears writes.
    Such validation after years of being controlled by her
father meant "everything" to her, Spears added, describing
Rosengart as “amazing.”  
    Praise from any client is always nice, of course. But when
it comes from a world-famous singer who has sold 100 million
records? 
    The recognition in Spears' memoir was "particularly
appreciated, because of Britney’s iconic status, and the stakes
were so incredibly high,” Rosengart told me via email.  
    Spears in her book doesn’t mention 2,650-lawyer Greenberg
Traurig by name – underscoring the old adage that clients hire
the lawyer, not the firm – but her depiction of Rosengart is
certainly a PR windfall for him.    
    Not that he particularly needs it. Some of Spears’ fans on
social media started calling him “RosenGod” after the
conservatorship win, and Spears last year posted a photo with
him on Instagram, the two both (coincidentally) outfitted in
pink, writing “This man has turned my life around.” The photo
got more than 1 million likes.   
    Still, Spears in her 275-page book for the first time
details her experience in challenging the conservatorship – and
makes it clear that Rosengart was key.
    Spears did not respond to my attempt to reach her for
comment via her publisher Simon & Schuster.
    Spears' father Jamie Spears, who was appointed conservator
in 2008 after Spears was hospitalized for psychiatric
evaluation, is represented by Alex Weingarten, a partner at
Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Weingarten declined comment.
    When the arrangement was put in place, the judge ruled it
was "necessary and appropriate" to protect Spears and her
estate, Reuters reported.
    Except it went on for years, even as Spears continued to
rake in millions via new albums and live performances.
    And then she hired Rosengart. 
    The Los Angeles-based litigator and former U.S. Justice
Department prosecutor has represented entertainment industry
clients including Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg, as well as
corporations such as Meta Platforms and Verizon Communications
in a wide range of litigation. 
    But his work on behalf of Spears in challenging the
conservatorship was something new.
    “The initial issue that attracted my attention was that this
young woman, who had literally earned hundreds of millions of
dollars as a performer, had been stripped of her civil
liberties, for well over a decade, with no end in sight,” he
said. “We worked closely together to restore those rights and
her dignity, which had also been stripped away.”
    The parties continue to fight over issues including payment
of Jamie Spears’ legal fees, according to multiple media
reports.
    Spears, who shot to fame in 1999 at age 17 with her debut
album “Baby One More Time,” writes of what she calls her “wild
spell” preceding the conservatorship. She was going through a
divorce, lost custody of her two sons, shaved her head, and had
“been high on Adderall and acted crazy.”
    At the same time, she noted, plenty of male artists have
also had substance abuse or mental health issues. “No one tried
to take away their control over their body and money,” Spears
wrote.
    It’s an accusation that resonates with Rosengart, who said
he also wondered whether there was a "misogynistic component" to
Spears' situation, he told me. “Would this have happened to a
man?”
    According to Spears, the court-approved arrangement gave her
father control over virtually all day-to-day aspects of her life
such as what she ate and where she went. 
    The singer’s father also shared control over his daughter’s
estate with lawyer Andrew Wallet, who did not respond to phone
and email messages seeking comment.
    Spears complained that Wallet was “paid $426,000 a year for
keeping me from my own money.” After 42 years of practice,
Wallet voluntarily resigned his California bar membership in
2022, bar records show.
    She also criticized but did not name her “weird-ass”
court-appointed lawyer, who she said “didn’t seem eager to help
me understand what was going on or to fight for my rights."
    But Spears said she thought she wasn't allowed to pick her
own counsel.
    Not true.
    “The whole world knew I needed a new lawyer, and I finally
realized the same thing,” she wrote.
    She said she turned to her social media team and a friend to
find Rosengart. “Once Mathew was in my corner, I felt that I was
getting closer to the end,” she wrote.
    Rosengart was “appalled that I’d been denied my own lawyer
for so long,” Spears wrote. “He said even vicious criminals get
to pick their own lawyers, and he said he hated bullying.”
    Rosengart told me it’s a fundamental legal tenet that
conservators must act in the best interests of conservatees, but
in Spears’ case, “this clearly was not working,” he said. 
    Instead, Spears “found it to be a soul crushing, traumatic
experience and she felt bullied and yet, she wasn’t being
heard,” he said. “That was troubling, to say the least, and it
was an honor to be in a position to help.”

 (Reporting by Jenna Greene)
 ((jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: GREENE BRITNEY/LAWYER (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.