COLUMN: How mass tort defendants ‘exploited’ a landmark study of plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation

When law professor Elizabeth Burch and co-author Margaret Williams published the first-ever study of plaintiffs’ perceptions of the multidistrict litigation process in the 2022 Cornell Law Review, their explicit intention was to explore how MDLs can better serve people whose individual cases are swept into these gargantuan proceedings.

But according to a new paper, mass tort defendants may actually have been the primary beneficiaries of the study conducted by Burch, of the University of Georgia, and Williams, now an adjunct at Vanderbilt University Law School.

In Anecdotes Versus Data in the Search for Truth About Multidistrict Litigation, recently published in the Cornell Law Review Online, law professors Lynn Baker of the University of Texas and Andrew Bradt of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law argue that by highlighting the disturbing stories they heard from a relatively small sample of MDL plaintiffs, Burch and Williams provided rich fodder to critics who insist the MDL process is in need of an overhaul — or even that companies should be permitted to resort to bankruptcy as an alternative to consolidated mass tort litigation.

“Large, coordinated defense-side interests are exploiting Burch and Williams’ small group of survey responses — and their further leap from those data to their conclusions about MDL — to discredit the MDL process,” wrote Baker and Bradt. “Those interest groups are vigorously advancing ‘reforms’ to MDL through both legislation and civil rulemaking that would in many ways make access to justice even more difficult for the mass-tort plaintiffs Burch and Williams are concerned about helping.”

In particular, Baker and Bradt cited a March 2022 comment letter from the defense group Lawyers for Civil Justice to a subcommittee considering changes to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure for multidistrict litigation. The defense group picked up on plaintiffs’ complaints to Burch and Williams that their own lawyers didn’t take the time to research their individual cases and that MDL judges didn’t know enough about their allegations. Those criticisms, said Lawyers for Civil Justice, bolster defendants’ calls for earlier and more substantive vetting of MDL claims.

Plaintiffs’ comments to Burch and Williams, the defense group said, “highlight how MDL courts would serve claimants better if a ‘day one’ rule set the expectation that disclosure of the most basic evidence would be required soon after consolidation or filing.” Cases would move more quickly, the group said, and individual claimants would be reassured that courts were paying attention to the facts of their case.

Baker and Bradt also said Burch and Williams have provided ammunition to MDL critics who back the voguish corporate strategy of escaping mass proceedings through a subsidiary’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Their Cornell Law Review paper cites a previous report by Bradt and two co-authors about a 2022 Fordham Law Review symposium on the intersection of bankruptcy and mass litigation.

When Burch presented the results of her plaintiffs’ survey at the Fordham symposium, the Bradt report said, defense lawyers “jumped on these data to disparage MDL and pump up bankruptcy.”

Bradt and his co-authors in the symposium report were disturbed by defendants’ appropriation of Burch’s findings, noting “the irony of defense and bankruptcy lawyers using [Burch's] arguments that MDL dehumanizes plaintiffs, in favor of a system that calls them ‘debtors’ and prioritizes ‘moving on.’” Defendants' co-opting of the Burch study, Bradt wrote, was “somewhat hilarious if not potentially tragic.”

The new paper argues that Burch and Williams used such flawed methodology that no one – including MDL critics and policymakers considering reforms of the process – should rely on their survey results. Burch and Williams spread the word of their survey in part through support groups for pelvic mesh plaintiffs, which likely skewed their results toward dissatisfied respondents, Baker and Bradt said, and their sample size was too small to draw any meaningful conclusions.

MDLs, they said, are right now at a crucial juncture. So it’s particularly important, Baker and Bradt argued, to guard against the misuse of flawed data by detractors who want to undermine the process.

The defense group that liberally cited the Burch and Williams study in its letter to the rules committee, Lawyers for Civil Justice, shrugged off the new paper by Baker and Bradt in response to my query.

“When results of a plaintiff study and defendants agree that MDL litigation has flaws, there is no merit to the claim that anyone is exploiting others by seeking procedural improvements,” said Lawyers for Civil Justice general counsel Alex Dahl in an email statement. “Everyone who shares the goal of improving MDLs should understand that burdening the system with claims that may not belong in the MDL complicates rather than advances the just resolution of lawsuits.”

Burch, whose original study acknowledged the survey’s relatively small sample size and potential selection bias among respondents, showed exasperation with Baker and Bradt in an interview. She and Williams, she told me, never called for an end to multidistrict litigation, regardless of how others have characterized their findings.

“Our solution,” Burch said, “has always been to improve the system for the benefit of plaintiffs.”

In a response to Baker and Bradt posted at the Cornell Law Review site, Burch also defended the methods she and Williams used to find respondents after nearly four dozen plaintiffs' lawyers refused to send the survey to their MDL clients. Baker and Bradt, she said, posited that typical MDL plaintiffs are satisfied with the process. But they offer no evidence to back that assertion, Burch said. They even appear afraid to test the hypothesis lest the defense bar will find fodder in their results.

“Academics should not avoid asking questions or studying issues because they fear how their results might be used,” Burch said. “Creating knowledge means asking hard questions even if — especially if — others would rather you not.”

Baker and Bradt both said by email that they were unavailable for interviews because of teaching obligations.

