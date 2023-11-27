Column: How activist hedge fund Politan won $18 million in legal fees against Masimo

By Alison Frankel

Nov 27 (Reuters) - If you are going to deprecate the corporate benefit of intensely-fought litigation that cleared the way for shareholders to elect two independent board members, it’s best not to do so before the judge who presided over your case.

That’s one of the key lessons delivered earlier this month by Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook of Delaware Chancery Court in the closely-watched litigation between activist hedge fund Politan and medical technology company Masimo MASI.O. In a Nov. 17 bench ruling, the transcript of which was publicly disclosed last week, Cook awarded Politan nearly $18 million in fees for forcing Masimo to abandon entrenchment tactics ahead of a shareholder vote on two Politan-backed candidates for Masimo’s board.

Politan’s board nominees were elected in June after Masimo’s concessions. But Masimo nevertheless tried to convince the Delaware vice chancellor that Politan’s case benefited only the hedge fund.

In their brief opposing Politan’s fee request – and for nearly two hours during the Nov. 17 oral argument – the company’s lawyers from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Hueston Hennigan and Abrams & Bayliss insisted that Politan’s counsel from Schulte Roth & Zabel, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell were not entitled to any fees from Masimo because of Politan’s own interest in the outcome of the litigation and because the hedge fund ultimately ditched the case without resolving all of its claims.

Those arguments flopped spectacularly with Cook, who repeatedly reminded Masimo during the Nov. 17 hearing that “I lived through this thing too.”

Politan’s “blow-out success” in the litigation, Cook said, benefited Masimo in a truly fundamental way: The hedge fund’s case prompted Masimo to remove obstacles that might otherwise have impeded a free and fair shareholder vote on new board members backed by Politan.

Preliminary rulings for Politan, the judge said, forced Masimo to make critical concessions in advance of the shareholder vote.

You may recall the chronology, which garnered headlines last winter. After Cook denied Masimo’s early bid to unmask Politan’s investors, Masimo rescinded a controversial “advance notice” bylaw that required Politan to disclose confidential information about the fund as a precondition for nominating board candidates.

The bylaw, which made the Politan case a corporate governance cause celebre, was so consequential, Cook said, that the Managed Funds Association took the rare step of filing an amicus brief at the trial level to criticize the tactic.

Cook said at the Nov. 17 hearing that he would have been justified in granting Politan’s $18 million fee request based only on Masimo’s rescission of the embattled advance notice bylaw. But that wasn’t Politan’s only success in the case, he said.

The hedge fund also brought claims arising from the employment contract of Masimo CEO Joe Kiani, who stood to reap hundreds of millions of dollars, under a change-of-control provision, if Politan-backed candidates were elected to Masimo’s board. After Cook refused to dismiss Politan’s claims last February, Kiani agreed to waive his right to the lavish payout. Kiani eventually conceded any additional right to claim a payout from the board’s selection of an independent lead director, announcing that he wanted to eliminate any distractions for shareholders in the proxy contest.

In opposing fees for Politan, Masimo insisted that its concessions were prompted by the contest for board seats, not by Politan’s lawsuit. The hedge fund’s fee request, it said, amounted to a demand that Masimo bear the cost of Politan’s proxy fight. It also argued that Politan deserved no fee based on Kiani’s waivers because after Politan's board nominees were elected in June, the hedge fund ended up dismissing its remaining claims challenging Kiani's compensation package.

In his Nov. 17 ruling, Cook said the company’s call for him to ignore “the frankly extraordinary corporate benefits that Politan achieved in this litigation” defied both common sense and policy considerations. The timing of Masimo’s concessions, the judge said, was clearly linked to developments in the litigation, belying the company’s contention that it acted in response only to the proxy contest.

“That is difficult to swallow,” he said. Masimo’s arguments, he added, “did not reflect the reality of the past year that I, as the trial judge in this matter, have lived through.”

Neither Masimo counsel John Hueston, who argued for the company at the Nov. 17 hearing, nor a company spokesperson responded to my query on the fee award.

Politan counsel Michael Swartz of Schulte Roth, who argued for the hedge fund at the fee award hearing, said Cook took a holistic approach to the fee request, disregarding Masimo’s hypertechnical arguments and focusing instead on the overall benefits the litigation brought to the company's stockholders.

Masimo’s strategy of arguing that Politan was not entitled to any fees “did not serve it well,” Swartz said by email. "The Chancery Court was frustrated that Masimo did not take a more reasonable approach."

After all, Swartz said, it was Cook who issued the key decisions that preceded Masimo’s concessions. "The vice chancellor expedited the case and worked hard to issue timely rulings," Swartz said. "He didn’t forget that he did all that.”

Unlike most plaintiffs firms requesting mootness fees, Schulte Roth and Cadwalader did not work on a pure contingency basis. Politan has already paid its law firms, including a success fee to Schulte.

Politan’s fee request did not include its payments to Cadwalader for the law firm’s work on the actual proxy contest but did include fees incurred by the California State Teachers Retirement System, which joined the case as a plaintiff after Masimo rescinded the advance notice bylaw but before Kiani’s second waiver of rights under his employment contract. The lion’s share of Politan’s fees – more than $15 million – was based on Politan lawyers’ work before the California pension fund entered the case.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

