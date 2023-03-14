Column: How a Disney books-and-records case blew up into culture war

By Alison Frankel

There was always a political subtext to shareholder Kenneth Simeone’s lawsuit demanding access to Walt Disney Co documents detailing how its board members decided the company should speak up against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act.

The law, after all, is better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explicitly cited Disney’s “woke” criticism when he urged Florida lawmakers to revoke the company’s control over Disney World’s special real estate district after Disney spoke out against the law.

But as a trial looms on Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court, the social issue subtext has completely subsumed the nominal purpose of the books-and-records lawsuit. Books-and-records cases are usually dry affairs. Not this one.

Disney alleges that the shareholder suit is actually being orchestrated by the Thomas More Society, a non-profit law firm whose website celebrates its work for abortion and COVID vaccine opponents. Lawyers with ties to Thomas More, Disney said, went looking for a Disney shareholder to sue the company. When they found him, Disney asserts, Thomas More agreed to advance the costs of the litigation, including fees for Simeone counsel Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna, who is also special counsel to the group.

This purported books-and-records case, according to Disney, isn’t really about a shareholder’s right to examine internal corporate documents beyond the redacted board minutes Disney has already produced. It’s an excuse, argued Disney counsel from Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Richards, Layton & Finger, for lawyers with a social and political agenda to fish for culture- war ammunition.

“The issues still at play here are driven not by a stockholder or by stockholder interests, but instead by the lawyers chosen and paid for by the Thomas More Society to further some cause — whether social, political or both — that is wholly divorced from the interests of the Disney stockholder,” Disney said.

Simeone’s lawyers, meanwhile, contend that Disney’s fixation on their ties to Thomas More and other Catholic groups has suffused the case with “anti-Catholic bigotry.”

“Never in all their years of experience as litigators have plaintiff’s counsel encountered the appalling spectacle of their Catholic religion being made an issue in a case,” wrote Jonna and Delaware counsel Sean Bellew of Bellew law firm.

Jonna and Bellew insisted in Simeone’s final pre-trial brief that their client, a longtime Disney investor, is exercising his legitimate rights as a shareholder to investigate a management decision that harmed the company. They made Disney’s allegedly “anti-Catholic” litigation tactics part of their argument: By focusing on the lawyers’ affiliation with religious freedom groups, they asserted, Disney leaders had once again placed their own “social and political aims” above shareholders’ interests. Such tactics, the shareholder lawyers said, are an “enormous detriment” to the company.

Like I said, not exactly your typical Chancery Court books-and-records dispute.

Disney counsel from Cravath and Richards Layton did not respond to my query about the case, including a question about the other side’s assertions of anti-Catholic bias. Shareholder counsel Bellew declined to comment. Simeone is seeking to compel Disney to turn over, among other things, questionnaires about board members’ independence, internal correspondence about the Florida education bill and information about Disney’s policies on charitable and political donations.

Wednesday’s trial before Vice Chancellor Lori Will will feature only oral arguments by counsel for both sides, not testimony from live witnesses.

Disney and shareholder lawyers did agree, according to a joint pre-trial stipulation,that the deposition of Disney shareholder Simeone would be part of the case record.

In that deposition, Simeone described how he came to bring the books-and-records demand. Simeone said he invested in Disney shares decades ago because he was a huge fan of the company and was confident that its shares would help fund his retirement. (He even moved in retirement to Kissimmee, Florida, to be close to Disney World.) Simeone said he was angry when Disney took what he considered to be an unnecessary public stand against Florida’s law and wanted a public accounting of how the company reached the “political decision” to speak out.

But Simeone did not contemplate litigation, he said, until he was approached by a distant family member who knew that Simeone was a Disney shareholder. The family member, a lawyer, put Simeone in touch with Jonna, the Thomas More special counsel.

Disney has said that Simeone’s testimony shows that the shareholder’s suit was motivated by these lawyers, who are part of what Disney called “overlapping networks” promoting conservative, religious values.

During the Feb. 10 deposition, Simeone counsel Bellew blocked Disney questions about how Simeone’s lawyers are being paid. But in a Feb. 28 interrogatory response Disney cited in its last pre-trial brief, Simeone disclosed that Thomas More is paying Jonna’s legal fees, albeit at a discounted rate. (Delaware counsel Bellew is not receiving fees from Thomas More.) Thomas More will be paid back if the Delaware court ends up awarding fees to Simeone’s lawyers.

Disney has said in its briefs that it respects the rights of Simeone’s lawyers “to hold and pursue their own religious, political and cultural views” and has only highlighted their affiliations to show that Thomas More and the lawyers are driving the case.

But I’m sure the company is not looking forward being accused in courtroom arguments on Wednesday of smearing Catholic lawyers in the defense of a corporate values that advances progressive values at the expense of shareholder interests.

The culture wars, in other words, are coming to Chancery.

