Column: Hilton Hotels heads to high court to protest fail-safe classes

By Alison Frankel

Aug 24 (Reuters) - In almost every federal appellate circuit in the U.S., class action plaintiffs who try to premise their class definition on a defendant’s liability will be bounced out of court without a backward glance.

That’s because most circuits categorically prohibit so-called fail-safe classes, in which class membership is based on wrongdoing by the defendant.

The easiest way to understand the concept is by example. In a securities class action, for instance, a fail-safe class would be defined as “all investors who were defrauded by Company X.” Class membership, as you can see, rests on the merits of the allegations against Company X.

The problem with such circular classes is that they leave defendants open to follow-on litigation. Consider the fail-safe investor class suing Company X in my example above. Let’s say Company X litigates the class action all the way to a judgment that it is not liable for fraud.

Great for Company X, right? But not as great as you might think.

That’s because, under the fail-safe class definition, the judgment in favor of Company X means that no Company X investors are actually class members. And that, in turn, means that no investors, except for the name plaintiffs in the class action, are bound by Company X’s exoneration.

Despite prevailing on its liability in the class action, Company X might nevertheless have to fend off a succession of suits by individual investors who would have been in the class if the company had been found liable.

For defendants, in other words, fail-safe classes are a lose-lose proposition, which is why most appellate courts have adopted a free-standing rule to bar them.

Only two federal circuits have refused to endorse a categorical prohibition on fail-safe classes: the 5th Circuit, in a 2012 case involving servicing fees levied against bankrupt mortgage holders, and the District of Columbia Circuit, in a ruling last April in a retirement benefits case against Hilton Hotels.

Hilton HLT.N has now asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue of fail-safe classes, which it says is of “exceptional legal importance.”

The hotel chain’s lawyers at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett argued in an Aug. 21 petition for Supreme Court review that unless the justices resolve the split, prospective class action plaintiffs will be incentivized to shop for a forum where they can win certification of a class that, by definition, gives plaintiffs a second chance to sue defendants who win liability judgments.

The plaintiffs' lawyer in the Hilton retirement benefits case, Stephen Bruce of the Stephen R. Bruce Law Offices, did not respond to a phone message requesting comment. Hilton also did not respond to my query.

I predicted back in April, when I told you about the D.C. Circuit’s ruling, that Hilton might ask for Supreme Court review. I also said, however, that the appellate judges in Hilton’s case -- Patricia Millett, Sri Srinivasan and Harry Edwards – downplayed the significance of their holding that fail-safe classes are not categorically prohibited.

Millett’s opinion stressed that the federal procedural rule for class actions, Rule 23, already includes requirements that will preclude certification of almost every proposed fail-safe class. She and her colleagues said it was preferable to apply Rule 23 as written rather than to deploy a free-standing prohibition that is “textually untethered and potentially disuniform.”

That language, I said, might discourage the Supreme Court from taking the case. But Hilton has offered the justices an alternative reason to grant review: The D.C. Circuit, it argued, should not have allowed plaintiffs to appeal the trial court decision denying class certification because their lawyer failed to seek interlocutory appeal after two previous rejections.

Hilton’s petition asserted that plaintiffs’ third bid for class certification was not materially different than their second rejected motion. And the third class-certification ruling from U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington, D.C., Hilton said, was not much different than her second decision, which said the class was impermissibly defined as a fail-safe class.

The D.C. Circuit concluded that plaintiffs hadn’t surrendered their right to seek an interlocutory appeal by waiting until the third go-round because Kollar-Kotelly had explicitly invited their lawyer to try to reformulate the class definition. Only in her third ruling, the appeals court said, did the trial judge definitively shut the door on further attempts to certify the class, so it would have been premature for the plaintiffs to appeal before then.

Hilton told the Supreme Court that the D.C. Circuit’s analysis is at odds with decisions from other circuits that have refused to allow plaintiffs to seek interlocutory appeals based on successive class certification decisions. Those appellate courts, including the 3rd, 7th and 9th Circuits, have said that plaintiffs can’t be allowed a new chance at an appeal every time the trial court denies a renewed motion for class certification.

The 7th Circuit laid down a categorical rule against such appeals in a 2007 decision, concluding that “the time limit would not be worth anything if it restarted with each new motion.” The 9th Circuit, in a 2020 ruling, held that class action litigants may only appeal successive trial court decisions on class certification when the new ruling materially changes the status quo – by granting certification after a previous denial, for instance, or by changing the composition of the class.

Most recently, the 3rd Circuit aligned earlier this month with the 9th Circuit, writing that plaintiffs are allowed to seek interlocutory class certification appeals “only when the modified order materially alters the original order granting (or denying) class certification.”

Hilton said that on this issue, as well as the fail-safe class prohibition, the Supreme Court must step in to be sure that federal appeals courts are all on the same page.

The justices have been stingy about reviewing class action issues of late, refusing to resolve a clear circuit split on incentive fees for lead plaintiffs and to take up the issue of whether classes can be certified if more than a handful of class members have not been injured.

We’ll see if Hilton can reverse that trend.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);))

