Column: Here’s what AbbVie doesn’t want you to know about its sham AndroGel patent case

(Reuters) - Any way you look at it, AbbVie ABBV.N predecessor Abbott Laboratories ABT.N made a bad decision when it sued generic drug maker Perrigo PRGO.N in 2011, as Perrigo geared up to bring a generic version of AbbVie’s testosterone replacement product AndroGel to market.

The patent infringement lawsuit failed to delay Perrigo’s product. Instead, AbbVie ended up paying Perrigo $2 million and granting the generic maker a license to begin selling a competing testosterone gel five years before AbbVie’s patent expired. (I’m using the company’s current name for the sake of clarity.)

And that wasn’t all. In 2014, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued AbbVie and others, for trying to squelch competition for testosterone gel, in part, by filing a sham lawsuit against Perrigo. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals eventually ruled in 2020 that AbbVie’s suit against Perrigo was an objectively baseless sham intended to preserve the company’s monopoly power. (The appeals court did, however, hold that the FTC was not permitted to recoup nearly $450 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains from AbbVie and other defendants.)

Even now, more than a decade after AbbVie filed the ill-fated Perrigo patent suit, the company continues to suffer consequences from it. More than a dozen major drug wholesalers are pursuing antitrust claims in federal court in Philadelphia against AbbVie and Besins Healthcare, alleging that AbbVie’s Perrigo suit was part of an overarching scheme to beat back competing testosterone gel products.

Like I said, the Perrigo suit was a strategic boondoggle.

And now we know that AbbVie’s own lawyers were so skeptical about their case that they discussed the prospect of facing Rule 11 sanctions for filing the suit – and that even before the case hit the docket, AbbVie in-house lawyers debated how much their company would have to pay Perrigo in a settlement.

We also know, as I'll explain, that AbbVie really does not want any of those communications among its lawyers to be public. But in an odd Catch-22 for the company, AbbVie's efforts to keep the information under wraps only served to highlight precisely what the company hoped to keep secret.

An AbbVie spokesperson did not respond to my email. The company's outside counsel in the drug wholesalers' antitrust case, Munger, Tolles & Olson and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, also did not respond to my query.

Here’s how their bid for secrecy backfired. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle of Philadelphia is presiding over the drug wholesalers’ suit. Bartle was previously the trial judge in the FTC’s AndroGel case, in which he concluded that AbbVie’s Perrigo patent suit was a sham. That finding, as I mentioned, was later upheld by the 3rd Circuit.

Bartle said in the drug wholesalers' case that he had not changed his mind about AbbVie's suit against Perrigo. In January, he granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs on the question of whether the Perrigo case was objectively baseless.

Plaintiffs lawyers, including Berger Montague and Garwin Gerstein & Fisher, then sought access to about 200 privileged AbbVie documents under the crime-fraud exception. AbbVie argued that under Federal Circuit precedent, the crime fraud exception does not encompass sham litigation, but in March, Bartle held that 3rd Circuit precedent, not Federal Circuit precedent, applies to the wholesalers’ antitrust claims. He ordered AbbVie to produce 100 contested documents for in camera review, then, after viewing that batch, ordered the company to produce all of the privileged documents for his review. AbbVie asked for leave to appeal. Bartle denied it.

On Thursday, the judge issued his decision on the disputed documents, granting the plaintiffs access to 19 documents involving AbbVie's in-house patent lawyers.

“The attorneys were key decisionmakers who directed the filing of sham litigation against Perrigo,” he said. “Thus, the distinction between attorney and client is conflated in this case.”

The judge proceeded to explain why he concluded that specific documents reflected the lawyers’ “furtherance of fraud.” (Among Bartle's points: AbbVie lawyers talked about why their preferred venue for the Perrigo suit was New Jersey federal court, where, in their view, judges take a long time to resolve patent litigation.)

Bartle’s opinion was issued on the public docket, without any redactions. On Friday, AbbVie moved for the opinion to be partially sealed. AbbVie said it intends to appeal Bartle’s order that it disclose the 19 documents, so their content should remain confidential until an appellate court decides whether they’re privileged.

The company also docketed a proposed redacted version, excising references to specific legal advice and strategy.

Bartle granted the motion on Monday. The unredacted opinion is no longer available from Pacer.

But by then, Westlaw had already processed the opinion and created a citation. As of Tuesday afternoon, the unredacted opinion remains available via Westlaw.

So if you want to see what AbbVie considers the most sensitive disclosures in Bartle’s opinion, all you have to do is compare its redacted version of the opinion with the original.

The lawyer’s discussion of New Jersey’s relatively slow pace for patent litigation? That’s redacted. Ditto the disclosure that AbbVie lawyers talked about Rule 11 sanctions for filing the Perrigo suit and that AbbVie in-house counsel debated how much they’d have to pay Perrigo in a settlement before they brought the case accusing Perrigo of infringement.

To be clear, Bartle did not quote extensively in the original opinion from the lawyers’ documents, which have not been publicly docketed. He did not mention any of the in-house lawyers by name and did not cite specific documents in discussing why the crime-fraud exception applies. The judge may have thought he was not disclosing the content of any particular documents by revealing what they showed in broad strokes.

I emailed six plaintiffs lawyers in the drug wholesalers' case to ask about the significance of the disclosures. None responded.

But if Bartle’s ruling hold up and they’re permitted access to the internal defense documents, it sounds like the AbbVie lawyers’ communications will help the plaintiffs show that the company’s lawyers attempted to use AbbVie’s power to deter competitors.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

