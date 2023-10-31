Column: Hedgie Dan Och wants out of Sculptor M&A case. Other shareholders say not so fast.

By Alison Frankel

Oct 31 (Reuters) - What are Sculptor Capital Management SCU.N shareholders to make of billionaire Dan Och, the erstwhile Sculptor founder and chairman who sued the hedge fund earlier this month to block its planned acquisition by real estate investment firm Rithm Capital RITM.N?

That depends on your perspective.

Och and his allies, a group of former Sculptor executives who control a combined 15.2% of the hedge fund’s shares, threw their considerable support last Friday behind a sweetened offer from Rithm, which boosted its bid in the face of competition from a consortium of high-profile fund managers including Boaz Weinstein and Bill Ackman. Och and his group agreed as part of that deal to dismiss their Delaware Chancery Court suit to enjoin the acquisition.

Och and his group are the reason Rithm upped its offer by nearly $44 million, at least according to their lawyers at Dechert and Abrams & Bayliss in an Oct. 30 letter to Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock. Thanks to Och and his allies, they said, all Sculptor shareholders will benefit from that $44 million price boost.

And shareholders are getting the extra $44 million for free, according to the Och group's lawyers. Och and his allies filed their suit to enjoin a previous iteration of the Rithm deal as a prospective class action, but the group's lawyers said in the Oct. 30 letter that they will not seek fees from the shareholder class.

Moreover, they said, Och's group is asking Glasscock only to dismiss its own claims against Sculptor and Rithm — not classwide claims. The Och group was litigating in tandem with another Sculptor shareholder on the M&A litigation. Its agreement to back the sweetened Rithm offer explicitly says that the shareholder can continue litigating class claims.

So, by the account of their lawyers, Och and his allies are heroes, delivering a $44 million gift to their fellow Sculptor shareholders, with no strings attached.

That is not how lawyers for Och’s co-lead plaintiff, Gilles Beauchemin, see it.

In their view, according to letters that the plaintiffs' firm Labaton Sucharow sent to Glasscock on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, the Och group and its counsel blindsided the shareholder class, ditching their duties to other Sculptor investors at the very moment that Labaton and other plaintiffs' lawyers were feverishly drafting an amended complaint and prepping for a Nov. 9 preliminary injunction hearing.

Labaton accused Och and his group's lawyers of violating Glasscock’s Oct. 23 order appointing them as co-leaders of the shareholder class, as well as breaching Chancery Court class action rules. The plaintiffs firm urged Glasscock to deny the Och group’s motion to dismiss its claims, insisting that the group is required to provide formal notice of the dismissal to the class, which must be allowed an opportunity to object.

Labaton suggested a motive other than altruism for Och and his allies: As part of their deal to back Rithm’s sweetened bid, they will receive $5.5 million in reimbursed expenses and a guarantee that Rithm will honor a tax-related contractual agreement Och and others entered with Sculptor several years ago.

Intriguingly, Labaton also told Glasscock on Monday that it wants to depose Och and to subpoena documents from his group.

The plaintiffs' firm filed an amended complaint in the Sculptor case on Monday but it’s sealed. Labaton’s discovery demands suggest that Och and his group may be named as defendants in the amended complaint, perhaps for allegedly breaching their duty to shareholders in a side deal with Rithm.

Labaton declined to comment on the dispute. A Rithm spokesperson also declined to comment. I reached out to a spokesperson for Och and to Och counsel from Abrams & Bayliss but did not hear back. Sculptor counsel from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan also did not respond to a query.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Glasscock had not docketed a hearing on the Och group’s disputed bid to toss its claims.

The fight between Labaton and Och’s lawyers is juicy in its particulars — the two sides' letters to Glasscock attached emails that reflect increasingly heated communications about whether the Och group had deliberately left other shareholders in the lurch at a crucial point in the litigation — but raises a broader question about a co-lead plaintiff’s obligation to class members.

Och’s lawyers maintain that under Delaware rules, a plaintiff is entitled to dismiss individual claims when a prospective class action is in its early stages. Here, they argued, the defendants have not answered or sought to dismiss the complaint, so the Och group is free to walk away, leaving the shareholder class to continue litigating if it chooses to do so. (Rithm suggested in its own Oct. 30 letter to Glasscock that there's no need for continued litigation because of “changed circumstances.” It pointed to a filing from Sculptor’s special deal committee, but that filing is sealed so it’s not clear what the changed circumstances are.)

Labaton, meanwhile, contends that the interim lead plaintiff in a prospective class action cannot simply abandon its claims after receiving benefits that were not offered to the rest of the class. (In response, the Och group told Glasscock that it did not obtain the $5.5 million reimbursement and tax contract promise as a result of the litigation, since Rithm had promised both benefits before Och and his allies filed suit.)

The two sides haven’t fully briefed their dispute, but I expect Labaton to point to 1995’s Alabama By-Products Corp v. Cede & Co, in which the Delaware Supreme Court cautioned that “a corporation cannot buy out an individual class member without regard to the rights of the rest of the class.” The Och group will surely counter that the rights of the rest of the class will not affected by the dismissal of its claims.

The bidding war for Sculptor appears to be over, since the Weinstein consortium has not responded to Rithm’s latest offer. The litigation lives on.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

