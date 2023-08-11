Column: Goldman Sachs appellate ruling is boon for securities class action defendants

By Alison Frankel

Aug 11 (Reuters) - After 13 years of litigation, three trips to a federal appeals court and one ballyhooed U.S. Supreme Court case, Goldman Sachs has finally given the securities defense bar a way to squelch shareholder class actions based on non-specific corporate statements.

On Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that Goldman shareholders cannot be certified as a class to pursue claims that the bank misrepresented its commitment to avoiding conflicts of interest during the subprime mortgage craze that led to the 2008 financial crisis. It will likely take a litigation miracle – en banc review by the 2nd Circuit or another round at the Supreme Court -- to revive the $13 billion class action. (Plaintiffs' lawyer Darren Robbins of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd didn’t respond to my query.)

The new ruling vindicates the persistence of the bank and its lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Sullivan & Cromwell. Goldman, which did not respond to my query, told my colleague Jody Godoy that it is “gratified” by the appellate decision.

Other securities fraud class action defendants should also be grateful for the 2nd Circuit’s adoption and elaboration of Goldman’s “mismatch” arguments. In an era when shareholders routinely file securities class actions whenever revelations of corporate misconduct cause a drop in share prices, the Goldman decision should make it easier for defendants to win dismissal when they’re accused of misrepresenting broad business practices.

In the Goldman case, as you surely recall, plaintiffs' lawyers contended that Goldman’s assurances about conflicts (as well as even more anodyne statements about ethical business practices) kept the bank’s share price artificially high. The bubble burst, according to shareholders, after news reports in 2010 that Goldman worked with a hedge fund short-seller to create and market doomed-to-fail complex debt instruments, including the infamous Abacus CDO at the heart of Goldman’s $550 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2nd Circuit ruled on Thursday that there was too wide a gap between Goldman’s general statements about conflict management and the subsequent revelations about conflicts in specific CDO deals to support plaintiffs’ theory that the bank’s alleged misrepresentations propped up its share price.

That result, the appeals court said, was dictated by the Supreme Court’s 2021 decision in the Goldman case, which vacated a previous 2nd Circuit decision affirming class certification.

The Supreme Court agreed with Goldman that lower courts may consider the generic nature of alleged misrepresentations in weighing class certification. But – more consequentially, as it turns out -- Justice Amy Berman Jackson also said that trial courts should be wary about inferring price impact when there is a “mismatch” between generic alleged misrepresentations and specific disclosures that cause the company’s share price to drop.

“Under those circumstances, it is less likely that the specific disclosure actually corrected the generic misrepresentation, which means that there is less reason to infer front-end price inflation—that is, price impact—from the back-end price drop,” Jackson wrote.

Goldman’s lawyers had exhorted the 2nd Circuit to follow Jackson’s guidance. Otherwise, they argued, shareholders can cry securities fraud whenever there's a stock drop merely by alleging that a company has misrepresented general business practices.

In Thursday's decision, the 2nd Circuit stopped short of requiring a “precise match” between alleged misrepresentations and subsequent corrective disclosures. But Judges Richard Wesley and Denny Chin said the Supreme Court’s Goldman decision, along with 2nd Circuit precedent in other cases alleging that corporate misrepresentations kept share prices artificially high, mandates a narrow gap between alleged misstatements and revelations of corporate misconduct. (Judge Richard Sullivan joined the court’s holding that the Goldman class must be decertified but said in a concurrence that the majority opinion added too much complexity to a simple inquiry.)

“If a stock price decline follows a back-end, highly detailed corrective disclosure -- containing, for example, “hard ... incriminatory” evidence regarding the company's wrongdoing -- courts must be skeptical whether the more generic, front-end statement propped up the price to the same extent,” the 2nd Circuit majority said. “Ultimately, a court must determine not just whether the defendant spoke on topics generally important to investment decision-making, but instead whether the defendant's generic statements on that topic were important in that regard.”

You can see why that will be helpful to other defendants. Imagine, for instance, a pharmaceutical company that is hit with a securities fraud suit after its shares drop in the wake of a recall of a particular drug or medical device.

If shareholders allege that the company lied about its testing or production safety protocols, that’s probably a sufficient match under the 2nd Circuit’s Goldman framework. But if the alleged misrepresentation is based only on generic safety assurances, the company can argue that, under the Goldman framework, it’s too big an inferential jump to attribute the share price decline to investors’ lost faith in general statements about safety.

In the only widely publicized study of so-called event-driven securities class actions, law professor Emily Strauss, now at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, found that such cases represented more than 15% of securities class action filings between 2010 and 2015. (Strauss, whose paper is titled “Is Everything Securities Fraud?”, defined the category as securities class actions in which the primary victims of corporate misconduct are not shareholders.) Strauss concluded that event-driven shareholder class actions in the time period of her study were actually dismissed at a significantly lower rate than cases in which shareholders are the primary victims. The cases also resulted in relatively higher settlements.

Strauss didn’t respond to my query about the potential impact of the 2nd Circuit’s Goldman ruling on the sort of cases she studied. My bet, though, is that you’re going to hear a lot more from defendants about a mismatch between general corporate assurances and events like products recalls, oil spills and False Claims Act settlements.

And if those arguments succeed, defendants can thank Goldman Sachs.

