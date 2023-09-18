Column: FTX prosecutors seek to pause sprawling civil case until Bankman-Fried is tried

By Alison Frankel

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Manhattan federal prosecutors on Saturday asked the Florida judge overseeing civil litigation stemming from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX to pause the sprawling case until the conclusion of their criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the entire civil case against Bankman-Fried and three other former high-ranking FTX insiders should be stayed until after the criminal trial, which is slated to begin on Oct. 3 and expected to include testimony from onetime Bankman-Fried colleagues who have reached plea agreements with the government.

The civil allegations that former insiders defrauded FTX customers, prosecutors said, overlap almost completely with the government’s criminal case against Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to those and other charges. Allowing plaintiffs' lawyers to move forward with the civil case, prosecutors said, might interfere with the upcoming criminal trial.

Plaintiffs' lawyers in the consolidated FTX civil case apparently do not disagree when it comes to their complaint against the FTX insiders. Co-lead counsel Adam Moskowitz of The Moskowitz Law Firm did not respond to my email queries on the government’s motion, and a spokesperson for co-lead counsel David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner said he was on a trial and unavailable. But the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the stay request, said in Saturday’s motion that neither the FTX insiders nor lead plaintiffs' lawyers in the civil litigation oppose a stay of that piece of the case.

The more intriguing request by prosecutors is for a stay on all discovery against dozens of other defendants in the civil case, including FTX’s former law firm and former auditors; U.S. and foreign venture capital investors who funded the crypto exchange’s rapid growth; and star athletes, entertainers and social media influencers who received payments to act as “brand ambassadors” for FTX.

Lead plaintiffs' lawyers filed separate lawsuits in August against these groups of defendants. Prosecutors contended in Saturday's motion that there’s nevertheless such significant overlap between the claims in those complaints and the criminal accusations against Bankman-Fried that plaintiffs' lawyers should be barred from taking depositions or obtaining other discovery from any of the defendants until the Bankman-Fried trial is over.

Plaintiffs' lawyers disagree, according to the government’s filing.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Michael Moore of Miami, who is overseeing the civil litigation, that they sought consent to the stay from the plaintiffs' lawyers leading the civil case. Those lawyers, the government said, “informed the government that they do not consent.”

As it happens, discovery in the entire multidistrict civil case is already stayed, although that could change in a matter of days.

Here's why. In July, defense lawyers for several alleged FTX brand ambassadors and, separately, for FTX auditors Prager Metis and Armanino, filed motions to block what they described as aggressive discovery demands by plaintiffs' lawyers, who at the time had not yet filed complaints in the consolidated litigation. All of those motions asked Moore to stay discovery until he resolved defendants’ anticipated motions to dismiss the FTX plaintiffs’ claims.

Moskowitz and Boies Schiller defended their quick-off-the-draw discovery demands. They also warned defendants to expect more of the same in a motion requesting the early appointment of a special master to resolve inevitable discovery disputes. In that motion, the plaintiffs' firms said they had served or expected imminently to serve additional discovery requests on FTX's former law firm and its venture capital investors — and that they planned to file at least 10 third-party subpoenas for information from other law firms, banks and accountants.

A few days after that filing, Moore entered a sua sponte order staying all discovery in the sprawling civil case until at least Sept. 19, when defendants are due to respond to the complaints that Moskowitz and Boies Schiller filed on Aug. 3.

The judge said in his stay order that after defendants file their dismissal motions, they can seek to prolong the discovery stay. He also said, however, that plaintiffs can request after Sept. 19 to resume their campaign for initial discovery.

Clearly, Moskowitz and Boies Schiller seem to be planning to ask Moore to allow them to restart their efforts to obtain information. Why else refuse to consent to the government’s stay request?

Bankman-Fried’s trial, after all, starts in just two weeks. Prosecutors have said in the criminal case they expect the trial to last six weeks. So the government is asking for a two- or three-month pause on discovery in the civil litigation. In the context of the typical multidistrict litigation – especially a case with dozens of defendants and scores of defense lawyers – three months is not a long time.

On the other hand, Moskowitz and Boies Schiller are trying to move the FTX civil case at a fast clip. In addition to the early discovery demands they served on the brand ambassadors, Prager Metis and Armanino, the plaintiffs' firms have disclosed ongoing settlement talks with some FTX defendants. In a filing on Friday, Moskowitz and Boies Schiller said they have reached proposed settlements with a trio of FTX promoters, YouTube influencers Kevin Paffrath and Tom Nash and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The FTX civil litigation docket indicates that responses to the government’s stay motion are due on Oct. 2, the day before Bankman-Fried’s trial is scheduled to begin. Prosecutors suggested that they're not anticipating objections from any of the far-flung defendants to their request for a pause on discovery. (To check, I contacted Latham & Watkins, which represents several of the influencer defendants, as well as Prager Metis counsel from Sidley Austin and Armanino lawyers from Hunton Andrews Kurth, but didn’t hear back.)

But by Oct. 2, Moskowitz and Boies may have already taken Moore up on his offer to consider re-opening early discovery after the filing of defense dismissal motions.

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks, in other words, in the FTX civil case.

Read more:

Sam Bankman-Fried loses bid for pretrial jail release

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.