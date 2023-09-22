Column: FTX lawyers from Fenwick defend ‘routine legal services’ for imploded crypto exchange

By Alison Frankel

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fenwick & West, the California law firm accused of helping onetime crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried defraud FTX customers, defended its conduct in a court filing on Thursday night, arguing that it merely provided “routine legal services” to the now-shuttered crypto exchange.

Fenwick’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and at Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart said in the firm’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by FTX customers that the plaintiffs had offered no evidence Fenwick knew FTX insiders were allegedly engaged in misconduct.

Though the FTX customers’ complaint accused Fenwick of devising “not only creative, but illegal strategies,” and of helping FTX insiders “set up the shadowy entities” that were the vehicles for their alleged misappropriation of customer funds, Fenwick insisted that none of the work it performed was illegal -- or even remarkable.

“Forming companies, structuring acquisitions, and advising clients on regulatory compliance are precisely the types of routine legal services that thousands of lawyers across the country provide every single day,” Fenwick argued. “Indeed, if plaintiffs’ allegations were sufficient to state a claim against Fenwick for conspiracy and aiding-and-abetting liability, then any lawyer could be hauled into court and forced to answer for his client’s misconduct. That is not the law.”

FTX customers’ lead counsel, Adam Moskowitz of The Moskowitz Law Firm and David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner, did not respond to my query on Fenwick’s filing. Moskowitz and Boies are heading a sprawling, multidistrict case in which FTX customers have sued Bankman-Fried, other FTX insiders and an array of additional defendants -- ranging from FTX’s banks, auditors and venture capital investors to social media influencers who allegedly induced FTX customers to set up accounts with the exchange -- for their roles in the multibillion-dollar FTX collapse.

The FTX customers' most specific allegation that Fenwick had reason to doubt the legitimacy of its work for FTX is based on a January 2021 email from then FTX chief compliance officer Dan Friedberg, a onetime Fenwick partner, to other Fenwick lawyers representing FTX and its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Friedberg, the customers allege, disclosed in the email that Alameda was holding “some FTX cash and crypto” for the “benefit” of FTX customers. Friedberg (who is now facing a lawsuit by FTX in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy) also said in the email to Fenwick that the companies would have to provide auditors with a justification of the arrangement.

Friedberg counsel Telemachus Kasulis of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello did not immediately respond to a query.

FTX customers asserted in their complaint that Friedberg’s email – and Fenwick’s subsequent drafting of intercompany lending agreements between FTX and Alameda – showed that Fenwick had actual notice of FTX’s “improper aim” of directing FTX customer money to Alameda.

Fenwick refuted that assertion in its dismissal motion, which argued that the email exchange did not “plausibly allege that Fenwick knew of FTX’s alleged violation.”

As far as Fenwick knew, its lawyers said, the email was simply a query from a client seeking advice on an intercompany cash management agreement – and Fenwick, quite properly, according to its filing, told FTX that it would have to disclose the intercompany agreement publicly. (Fenwick did not dispute the legitimacy of the Friedberg email but said FTX plaintiffs had selectively quoted from a privileged and confidential document.)

“Plaintiffs allege only that Fenwick substantially assisted FTX by providing indisputably lawful and ordinary legal services,” the law firm said, “which FTX then supposedly misused (or ignored) to execute the alleged scheme.”

Fenwick’s advice to FTX, as you may recall, is also a potential issue in Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, which is scheduled to start on Oct. 3. Bankman-Fried’s criminal defense lawyers have said they intend to show jurors that their client relied in good faith on advice from the firm on such matters as intercompany lending between FTX and Alameda; the incorporation of shell entities that Bankman-Fried allegedly used as a pass-through for customer funds; and FTX’s banking relationships.

Bankman-Fried’s most recent public filing addressing Fenwick’s role – a Sept. 1 brief opposing a motion by Manhattan federal prosecutors to preclude the FTX founder from introducing evidence that Fenwick lawyers simply attended meetings or reviewed FTX documents –suggested that he will not formally assert a reliance-on-counsel defense, which would require him to show that he specifically sought, received and followed advice on his allegedly criminal conduct.

Bankman-Fried seems instead to be planning to tell jurors that the involvement of outside counsel undermines the government’s contention that he acted with criminal intent.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan has not yet issued a decision addressing whether and to what extent Bankman-Fried can mention Fenwick’s representation of FTX.

But Fenwick’s motion to dismiss the civil suit by FTX customers suggests that the law firm will push back hard on any suggestion by Bankman-Fried that it was aware of and countenanced the misuse of customer funds or other allegedly illegal conduct.

For one thing, Fenwick’s motion specifically said that the law firm’s client was FTX – not any individual FTX insiders. So any attempt by Bankman-Fried to assert an advice-of-counsel defense will present attorney-client privilege issues, since Bankman-Fried cannot waive privilege between Fenwick and FTX.

Fenwick, moreover, repeatedly said in the dismissal motion that it regarded its work for FTX as routine because it had no reason to suspect that insiders were allegedly scheming to use legitimate shell companies and acquisitions for illegitimate purposes. Fenwick’s motif is that it provided “indisputably lawful and ordinary legal services” that FTX insiders “then supposedly misused (or ignored) to execute the alleged scheme.”

Presumably, testimony to that effect would not be of much help to Bankman-Fried in the criminal case. (He could, of course, argue that Fenwick has a strong incentive, because of the civil suit by FTX customers, to downplay its role.)

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on Fenwick’s dismissal motion in the civil suit. A Fenwick spokesperson did not respond to my query.

The Fenwick story is only one among many in the FTX saga, of course. But it’s one that should resonate with lawyers: Fenwick is portraying itself as an innocent provider of routine legal advice to a client whose principles allegedly went rogue.

We’ll see how that portrayal holds up.

